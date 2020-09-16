WOODBURN, Ind. — A pair of Antwerp golfers shared medalist honors as the Archers tallied an eight-shot victory over second-place Edgerton in GMC golf action with Fairview at Pond-A-River Golf Course on Tuesday.
Gaige McMichael and Eric Thornell each shot 41 to lead the Archers. Esten and Kaden Kennerk both shot 43 to pace Edgerton while Ronnie Adkins also shot 43 for Fairview.
At Pond-A-River
Antwerp (177) — Gaige McMichael 41, Eric Thornell 41, Jon Meyer 47, Ethan Lichty 48; Edgerton (185) — Esten Kennerk 43, Kaden Kennerk 43, Noah Landel 45, Nathan Swank 54; Fairview (186) — Ronnie Adkins 43, Brendan Degryse 44, Kasen Kauffman 46, Jack Karzynow 53.
At Ironwood
Montpelier (157) — Hunter Burlew 34, Jaxon Richmond 39, Ethan Marihugh 41, Easten Richmond 43; Wauseon (169) — Dylan Grahn 38, Andy Scherer 41, Luke Wheeler 42, Jaxon Radabaugh 48.
At Auglaize
Archbold (166) — Luke Rosebrook 39, Cahle Roth 40, Josh Nofzinger 43, Zane Behnfeldt 44; Holgate (no team score) — Josh Tobias 38, Joey Kelly 40, Micah Bok 43
At Colonial
Allen East (170) - Zach Miller 38, Carter Frey 41, Noah Brown 42, Cameron Hedrick 49; Bluffton (182) — Kenny Lovett 41, Micah Minnig 45, Jaden Coonfare 48, Wes Bladen 48; Paulding (187) — Blake McGarvey 44, Kyle Dominique 45, Logan Tope 49, Josh Carper 49.
At Valleywood
Toledo Central Catholic — No statistics; Toledo Whitmer — No statistics; Swanton (207) — Sam Betz 43, Lucas Bloom 51, Blaine Pawlowicz 54, John Heckert 59.
At Suburban
Pettisville (156) — Max Leppelmeier 35, Tommy McWatters 35, Caleb Nafziger 42, Levi Myers 44; North Central (172) — Colin Patten 40, Zach Hayes 41, Ben Pettit 45, Kaiden Russell 46.
At Patriot Hills
Hilltop (178) — Jamie Chester 43, Karter Gray 44, Ethan Siebenaler 45, Dominik Schmitt 46; Edon (no team score) — Hayden Price 41, Thomas Wehrenberg 68.
At Riverside Greens
Stryker (166) — Spencer Clingaman 33, Devon Weirauch 41, Brandon Bowers 44, Gavin LaBo 48; Fayette (187) — No statistics.
At Moose Landing
Pandora-Gilboa (176) — Blake Steiner 41, Jacob Suter 43, Eli Huffman 46, Grant Farthing 46; Columbus Grove (196) — Noah Macke 43, Nick Wolverton 51, Gabe Hardeman 51, Brayden Keck 51; Miller City (206) — TJ Michel 48, Dillon Peck 51, Thomas Weis 52, Isabella Vance 55.
At Fostoria Country Club
Van Buren (160) — No statistics; Kalida (169) — Ryan Klausing 39, Justin Siebeneck 42, Brandt Brinkman 44, Drew Buss 44.
Wednesday
At Tamarac
Leipsic (184) - Mason Brandt 42, Jaden Siefker 45, Luke Spoors 47, Adam Lammers 50. Ada (227) - Drew Rush 54, Dexter Woods 56, Jake Morgan 58, Geddas Klingler 59. Lima Senior (257) - Noah Edwards 49, Zach Zweibel 54, Eric Ridenhour 70, Fayo Balogun 84.
