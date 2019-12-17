SHERWOOD — Landon Turnbull netted a game high 23 points for Hicksville, which nipped Fariview in overtime, 57-53.
Josh Myers and Jackson Bergman each chipped in 10 points for Hicksville (4-1), in the non league win.
Cade Ripke collected 20 points, while Cade Polter had 16 points and Russ Zeedyk added 10 points for Fairview (3-2).
HICKSVILLE (57) — Tunis 3; Myers 10; Bergman 10; Miller 8; Slattery 3; Turnbull 23. Totals 19-14-57.
FAIRVIEW (53) — Polter 16; Ripke 20; Frank 2; Singer 5; Timbrook 0; Zeedyk 10. Totals 20-7-53.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Myers 3, Bergman, Turnbull. Faiurview — Polter 2, Ripke 2, Singer, Zeedyk. Rebounds: Hicksville 28, Fairview 24. Turnovers: Hicksville 19, Fairview 16.
Hicksville 12 13 13 7 12 — 57
Fairview 15 0 18 12 8 — 53
Reserves: Fairview, 30-20.
Pettisville 62,
North Central 46
PIONEER — Pettisville took over sole possession of first place in the BBC, with a 62-46 win over North Central.
Max Leppelmeier netted 28 points and Graeme Jacoby added 16 points for Pettisville (6-0, 4-0 BBC), which outscored North Central at the charity stripe, 20-7.
Jack Bailey put in 19 points and Zack Hayes added 13 points for North Central (5-1, 4-1 BBC).
PETTISVILLE (62) — Avina 8; Leppelmeier 28; Horning 2; C. Jacoby 8; Reynolds 0; G. Jacoby 16. Totals 20-20-62.
NORTH CENTRAL (46) — Bailey 19; C. Patten 0; Cruz 2; L. Patten 2; Williams 6; Hayes 13; Lehsten 4. Totals 19-7-46.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Leppelmeier 2. North Central — Bailey.
Pettisville 17 15 10 20 — 62
North Central 8 11 9 18 — 46
Fayette 41, Hilltop 28
FAYETTE — The Eagles of Fayette held visiting Hilltop to 6 points in the second half as they went on to a 41-28 victory in BBC action.
Tanner Wagner led Fayette (3-4, 3-1 BBC) with 12 points while Tanner Lemley and Noah Brinegar each dropped in 10.
Tucker Beres led Hilltop (0-5,0-4 BBC) with 10 points.
HILLTOP (28) — Funkhouser 5l; Garrett 8; McEwen 5; Jennings 0; Beres 10 Schlosser 0. Totals 11-2-28.
FAYETTE (41) — Colegrove 0; Bringer 10; Wagner 12; Lemley 10; Lerma 6; Aguilar 3. Totals 13-11-41.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Beres 2, Funkhouser, McEwen. Fayette — Wagner 4.
Hilltop 5 12 2 4 — 28
Fayette 11 7 9 14 — 41
Reserves: Fayette, 39-10.
Crestview 61,
Fort Jennings 36
FORT JENNINGS — Crestview outscored Ft. Jennings in every quarter, to claim a 61-36 win.
Kalen Etzler led Crestview (2-4) with 21 points, while Brody Brecht added 10 points.
Zach Schulte put in 13 points for Ft. Jennings (0-6), while Evan Hoersten chipped in 10 points.
CRESTVIEW (61) — K. Etzler 21; Short 3; G. Etzler 4; Lichtensteiger 2; Hunter 0; Jackson 0; Brecht 10; Joseph 5; Kreischer 8; Ward 3; Luchtle 3; LaTurner 2. Totals 25-6-61.
FORT JENNINGS (36) — Trentman 8; Kazee 1; Horstman 0; Liebrecht 4; Grote 0; schulte 13; Suever 0. Totals 14-4-36.
Three-point goals: Crestview — K. Etzler 5, Short, Joseph, Ward, Lichtle. Ft. Jennings — Schulte 3, Trentman.
Crestview 16 18 14 13 — 61
Fort Jennings 14 8 6 8 — 36
Ottoville 55,
Delphos Jefferson 43
DELPHOS — Ottoville defeated host Delphos Jefferson 55-43 in non league action.
Joshua Thorbahn led Ottoville (5-2) with 12 points while William Miller added 11 points for thr Big Green.
Hunter Mericle led Delphos Jefferson ((2-4) with a game high 16 points.
OTTOVILLE (55) — J. Miller 8; Schlagbaum 4; Manns 7; Kortokrx 4; W. Miller; Thorbahn 12 Fisher 9; Furley 0; Langhals 0 . Totals 22-10-55.
DELPHOS JEFF. (43) — Bailey 2; Wiltsie 7; Moore 8; Mericle 16; Long 5; Wannemacher 0; team 5. Totals 15-10-43.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — W.Miller . Delphos Jeff. — Mericle 2.
Ottoville 8 18 10 19 — 55
Delphos Jefferson 5 16 9 13 — 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Bowling Green 24
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf stayed perfect on the young season after utilizing a 33-16 rebound advantage and forcing 20 turnovers to rout visiting Bowling Green 76-24.
Ben Westrick carried the Titans (5-0) with 14 points and eight boards. Hayden Dean nailed four shots from long range to record 12 tallies and Ethan Alt and Caleb Kuhlman both added 11 points apiece for the Titans.
Kroggle and Sayer both had a team high five tallies in the defeat for Bowling Green (1-6).
BOWLING GREEN (24) — Kroggle 5; Sayer 5; Brown 4; Kurfess 3; Jackson 2; Robinette 2; Kemp 2; Gerken 1. Totals: 20-2-24.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (76) — Westrick 14; Dean 12; Alt 11; Kuhlman 11; Blevins 9; Beach 8; Nichols 5; Kaufman 4; Schomaeker 2. Totals: 30-5-76.
Three-point goals: Bowling Green — Kurfess; Sayer. Ottawa-Glandorf — Dean 4; Blevins 3; Kuhlman 3; Alt. Rebounds: Bowling Green 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 33 (Westrick 8). Turnovers: Bowling Green 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 8.
Bowling Green 5 10 5 4 — 24
Ottawa-Glandorf 20 17 22 17 — 76
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 67-30.
Edon 48, Stryker 40
EDON — Edon’s Drew Gallehue netted 16 points, in a 48-40 win over Stryker.
Tatum Schaffter added 11 points for Edon (3-3, 3-1 BBC).
Spencer Clingaman had 11 points for Stryker (1-6, 1-4 BBC).
STRYKER (40) — Huffman 8; Bowers 2; Treace 3; Holsopple 4; Woolace 3; Ramon 9; Clingaman 11. Totals: 12-7-40.
EDON (48) — Barry 6; Schaffter 11; Myers 3; D. Kiess 6; A. Kiess 4; Gallehue 16; Hulbert 2. Totals: 15-14-48.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Ramon 3, Clingaman 3, Treace, Holsopple, Woolace. Edon — Gallehue 2, Schaffter, D. Kiess.
Stryker 8 9 7 16 — 40
Edon 10 14 10 14 — 48
