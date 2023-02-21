WAUSEON – Boys sectional basketball action opened around northwest Ohio Tuesday evening with Division III action taking place at Wauseon High School as Wayne Trace and Liberty Center both advanced to their respective sectional championships.
In the opener, the Raiders jumped in front early and then pulled away late to record a 59-32 win over Ottawa Hills. The nightcap was very similar as Liberty Center grabbed the quick advantage and never looked back in eclipsing Hicksville 62-44.
With the victories, Wayne Trace (17-6) moves on to battle Delta (17-5) in the first sectional championship game at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Wauseon. Meanwhile, Liberty Center (15-8) advances to take on Swanton (17-5) with an approximate start time of 8:00 p.m. at Wauseon.
The Tigers scored the first six points of the game and never trailed in getting past the Aces, who wrap up their season with a record of 12-11 overall.
Liberty Center grabbed six offensive rebounds in the first quarter and hit 8 of 15 shots in the period in grabbing an 18-14 lead after eight minutes of action.
“I thought our energy and intensity was very good start to finish,” noted Tiger head coach Greg Badenhop. “We came out and played physical and I thought that physicality wore them down as the game went on.”
The Tigers opened the game up in the second stanza, using baskets from Zane Zeiter and Riley Chapa along with a three-pointer from Colton Chambers to extend the margin to 26-16.
After Hicksville trimmed the deficit to 28-20 on two Aaron Klima free throws, the black and orange closed the first half with a trey by Landen Kruse before Kruse also hit two foul shots to put Liberty Center on top 33-21 at the midway point of the contest.
“We want to use our athleticism and energy to our advantage,” Badenhop continued. “We may not be the most skilled team on the floor but we want to work hard and make teams have to work hard against us.”
Liberty Center led by as much as 41-25 in the third quarter before settling on a 48-35 lead entering the final period.
Gavin Geahlen led the way for Liberty Center with 16 points and Chambers bucketed 14 markers, including a quartet of three-point field goals.
Landen Kruse, Riley Chapa and Zane Zeiter all had eight points as well for the Tigers, who also got a dozen rebounds from Geahlen. Landon Bockelman also grabbed seven boards for Liberty Center.
Alex Gordon topped Hicksville with 17 markers and eight rebounds on the night while Klima added 14 and Brody Balser contributed eight.
Game one saw Brooks Laukhuf score 24 points and Kyle Stoller added 18 as the Raiders advanced to
Friday’s sectional championship.
The Raiders bucketed the first nine markers of the contest and recorded a 19-10 advantage after eight minutes of action.
Quarter number two was a struggle for both squads as Wayne Trace picked up just seven points with Ottawa Hills getting eight to put the Raiders on top 26-18 at the intermission.
“We came out and got off to a fast start but we need to be more consistent on Friday,” noted Raider head coach Jim Linder. “I thought we played well at times but then other times we just didn’t do a very good job of executing.”
After the Green Bears closed within 30-24 on a Chase Miller basket midway through the third quarter, Wayne Trace turned up the intensity with ten straight points to extend the lead to 40-24.
Hudson Myers and Kyle Stoller each had baskets in the spurt with Brooks Laukhuf adding two buckets as well. Stoller picked up a pair of free throws in the run as well.
Ottawa Hills trimmed the deficit to 40-28 at the end of three quarters following back-to-back buckets by Jackson Snyder but the Green Bears would never get any closer.
Wayne Trace put the game away with a dozen consecutive points to open the fourth quarter as Laukhuf scored ten of the markers and Tyler Davis added a basket, extending the lead to 52-28.
“We played better there in the second half,” added the Raider head coach. “We know, though, that we will have to be a better basketball come Friday night.”
Stoller also hauled down a team high 15 rebounds for Wayne Trace and dished out four assists. Laukhuf chipped in four boards, three assists and two steals with Davis posting three points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Hudson Myers finished with nine points and three rebounds for the red, white and blue while Lance Maenle connected on a three-point field goal.
McCaffrey posted 14 points while adding six rebounds and two assists to lead Ottawa Hills, which closes its season with a record of 10-13 in all games.
Jackson Snyder picked up nine points and eight rebounds for the Green Bears with Chase Miller recording six points and eight boards.
OTTAWA HILLS (32) - McCaffery 14; Coy 3; Snyder 9; Hanuez 0; Miller 6; N. Anderson 0; Laser 0; Breed 0; T. Anderson 0. Totals 14-50 2-4 32.
WAYNE TRACE (59) - Myers 9; T. Laukhuf 0; Miller 0; Sinn 0; Gerber 0; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 24; Clemens 0; Davis 5; Maenle 3; Stoller 18. Totals 24-53 6-12 59.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills 2-21 (Coy, Snyder), Wayne Trace 5-14 (B. Laukhuf 4, Maenle). Rebounds: Ottawa Hills 34 (Snyder, Miller 8), Wayne Trace 34 (Stoller 15). Turnovers: Ottawa Hills 15, Wayne Trace 7.
Ottawa Hills 10 8 10 4 - 32
Wayne Trace 19 7 14 19 - 59
HICKSVILLE (44) - Sanders 0; Klima 14; Balser 8; Graber 0; Langham 3; Sheets 2; Slattery 0; Stuckey 0; Phillips 0; Gordon 17. Totals 16-41 9-12 44.
LIBERTY CENTER (62) - T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 4; Chapa 8; L. Kruse 8; Zeiter 8; Chambers 14; Navarre 0; Miller 0; Geahlen 16; Bockelman 2; Taillant 0; Gurney 2; Robinson 0. Totals 22-42 13-18 62.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 3-12 (Balser 2, Langham), Liberty Center 5-12 (Chambers 4, L. Kruse). Rebounds: Hicksville 18 (Gordon 8), Liberty Center 27. Turnovers: Hicksville 16, Liberty Center 12.
Hicksville 14 7 15 9 - 44
Liberty Center 18 15 15 14 - 62
