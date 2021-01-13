Casen Wolfrum

Tinora's Casen Wolfrum handles the basketball while Napoleon's Tanner Rubinstein closes in during action on Tuesday. Napoleon scored a 55-35 win over the Rams.

NAPOLEON — A 10-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters helped seal the deal for Napoleon in a 55-35 win over Tinora at “The Grand Canyon.”

Joshua Mack put up 14 points and eight rebounds in the win for the Wildcats (8-3). Chase Peckinpaugh netted 11 markers.

Max Grube and Nolan Schafer each scored a dozen for Tinora (2-5). Marcus Grube added 11.

TINORA (35) - Mar. Grube 11; Max Grube 12; Schafer 12; Eckert 0; Wolfrum 0; Bailey 0; Miles 0; Wiemken 0. Totals 10-10-35.

NAPOLEON (55) - Mack 14; Peckinpaugh 11; Rosebrook 8; G. Brubaker 3; Fraker 5; Rubinstein 2; Woods 5; Wolf 7. Totals 23-3-55.

Three-point goals: Tinora - Mar. Grube 2, Max Grube 2, Schafer. Napoleon - Rosebrook 2, Peckinpaugh, G. Brubaker, Woods, Wolf.

Tinora 8 10 13 4 - 35

Napoleon 15 18 12 10 - 55

Archbold 41, Edgerton 28

EDGERTON — Archbold staked out a 16-4 lead after eight minutes and took down host Edgerton, 41-28.

Ashton Kammeyer hit eight free throws in a 12-point effort for the Bluestreaks (8-3) winners of five straight. Alex Roth added 10 tallies.

Troy Wolfe paced Edgerton (2-4) with 10 markers.

ARCHBOLD (41) - Gomez 6; Al. Roth 10; Au. Roth 3; Theobald 6; Kammeyer 12; Johns 0; Hurst 4; Williams 0. Totals 14-9-41.

EDGERTON (28) - Everetts 6; Ripke 4; Landel 6; Wolfe 10; Blue 2. Totals 8-8-28.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Al. Roth 2, Au. Roth, Gomez. Edgerton - Everetts 2, Ripke, Wolfe.

Archbold 16 14 5 6 - 41

Edgerton 4 8 11 5 - 28

Reserves: Archbold, 41-22.

Swanton 48, Oregon Clay 44

SWANTON — Swanton survived a fourth-quarter rally by Oregon Clay to move above .500 on the year with a 48-44 win.

Andrew Thornton hit four treys and netted 18 points to pace the Bulldogs (6-5) while Cole Mitchey scored 16 and Josh Vance 14.

Noah Hagdohl’s 21 points led all scorers for the 1-2 Eagles. Frank Wagafeald netted 13.

OREGON CLAY (44) - Woodard 5; Spears 5; Hagdohl 21; Waganfeald 13. Totals 13-12-44.

SWANTON (48) - Vance 14; Thornton 18; Mitchey 16. Totals 18-6-48.

Three-point goals: Oregon Clay - Woodard, Spears. Swanton - Thornton 4, Mitchey 2.

Oregon Clay 9 4 11 20 - 44

Swanton 22 7 10 9 - 48

Pettisville 49, Edon 29

PETTISVILLE — Pettisville forced 17 Edon turnovers, lifting the Blackbirds to a 49-29 BBC victory over the Bombers.

Max Leppelmeier and Joey Ripke each netted 15 points for Pettisville (7-1, 5-0 BBC), with Ripke nabbing seven rebounds.

Drew Gallehue’s 13 points paced Edon (2-3, 2-2 BBC) while Jack Berry netted 10.

EDON (29) - Berry 10; D. Kiess 0; Ha. Dye 0; McCartney 6; Nester 0; He. Dye 0; Prince 0; Gallehue 13; Hulbert 0. Totals 9-37 10-14 29.

PETTISVILLE (49) - Myers 0; Kaufmann 7; Ripke 15; Leppelmeier 15; Horning 2; Adkins 0; Rupp 0; Jacoby 8; Helsing 0; King 2; Rychener 0. Totals 18-41 8-10 49.

Three-point goals: Edon 1-3 (Gallehue), Pettisville 5-15 (Ripke 3, Kaufmann, Leppelmeier). Rebounds: Edon 26, Pettisville 22. Turnovers: Edon 17, Pettisville 6.

Edon 4 3 13 9 - 29

Pettisville 10 12 11 16 - 49

Reserves: Pettisville, 27-25.

