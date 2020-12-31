The Wauseon Indians used depth and a strong effort on the defensive end to get past Bryan 45-33 in the championship game of the Grube Family Holiday Classic at Defiance High School.
Wauseon saw the Golden Bears hit five of eight shots from the field in the opening stanza to take a 13-9 lead at the end of one quarter but it was all Indians from there.
Titus Rohrer sparked the early Bryan spurt as Rohrer hit his first five shots and scored all 13 points in the first quarter for the Golden Bears. Rohrer went on to post 20 points in all and grab six rebounds in the contest for Bryan, which falls to 2-5.
“He is big and he can hurt you in different ways,” commented Wauseon head coach Chad Burt. “We talked prior to the game about him and I thought our kids worked very hard in getting good position to rebound and keeping off the boards.”
Bryan opened the lead to 18-11 on a Braiden Showalter offensive rebound and basket midway through the second quarter but the Indians rallied from there.
Five straight points by Connar Penrod, a three-point play from Jude Armstrong and a three-point field goal by Carson Burt gave Wauseon a 22-20 advantage at the intermission.
“We started the year without our full lineup and it probably helped us tonight,” continued the Indian mentor. “We had some kids get some quality playing time and it allowed them to gain some confidence and get that experience. Those kids came in tonight and gave us a spark and hit some big shots for us.”
A Rohrer basket followed by an Evan Cox three-pointer put the Golden Bears in front for the final time on the night at 25-22 but Wauseon quickly answered.
Tester responded with an Indian bucket before a Penrod trey put Wauseon on top for good with the Indians posting a 31-29 lead at the end of three periods.
Following a Cox foul shot that got the Golden Bears within 33-32 early in the fourth quarter, Wauseon held Bryan scoreless for over the next four minutes and put the game away.
A Tester basket pushed the margin to 35-32 before Kolton DeGroff picked up a three-pointer and a bucket in widening the Wauseon lead to 40-32 at the 2:37 mark.
“It was good to see him make plays there,” Burt commented of the senior DeGroff. “He hit that three and it gave him some confidence and it was a big shot at the time.”
Noah Sauber scored to make it 42-32 and DeGroff added another basket for a 44-32 Indian lead as the Fulton County squad cruised the rest of the way to wrap up the 45-33 victory.
“This is something we circle on our schedule and we want to come over here and play well,” concluded the Indian head coach. “It is a good tournament and a good tournament atmosphere. This year it was probably as balanced as it has been so we are pleased to be able to come over and get two hard fought victories.”
Penrod, who was injured and left the game late in the third quarter, topped the Indian effort with 14 points while grabbing eight rebounds and picked up three steals. Tester chipped in 13 markers with four rebounds and three assists. DeGroff finished with seven points for Wauseon, which improves to 6-1 overall.
Game one of the night saw Paulding get out quick and pull away in the fourth quarter for a 42-28 win over Tinora in the consolation game.
The Panthers jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the opening quarter before settling on an 8-3 advantage at the end of one period. Tinora rallied in the second stanza, pulling within 15-14 on a Nolan Schafer bucket before a late basket by Hunter Kauser put the maroon and white on top 17-14.
Paulding then took control in the third quarter, opening the period with consecutive baskets by Kauser, Christian Bauer and Payton Beckman to seize a 23-14 advantage.
The Rams trimmed the deficit to 23-18 following two-pointers from Schafer and Casen Wolfrum but a Blake McGarvey bucket and a Bauer three-point play put the Panthers on top 28-20 entering the final period.
Tinora made one final run, slicing the Paulding lead to 32-28 on a Marcus Grube three-point field goal before the Panthers closed the game with ten consecutive points to seal the victory.
“I thought we played pretty well tonight,” noted Panther head coach Brian Miller. “Defensively, we played well in our man-to-man and that is something we feel we can be good at. We hit some shots on the other end and made plays. It was a good 32-minute effort tonight.”
Max Grube topped the Rams with nine points and three rebounds while Marcus Grube and Schafer both chipped in six markers for Tinora, which falls to 1-2.
Bauer paced the Panthers with 15 points while McGarvey recorded 11 and Kauser posted six. McGarvey also totaled four assists, two steals and four boards with Kauser adding four steals. Nick Manz hauled in five rebounds and picked up a pair of steals as well for the Panthers, who are now 5-4.
Bryan senior Titus Rohrer was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Others named to the all-tournament team were Golden Bear senior Canon Lamberson, Tinora senior Marcus Grube, Wauseon senior Connar Penrod, Paulding senior Blake McGarvey and Wauseon junior Jonas Tester. Paulding senior Hunter Kauser was named Mr. Hustle.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
BRYAN (33) — Showalter 4; Martinez 0; Brown 0; Cox 4; Rohrer 20; Lamberson 5; Moss 0; Shaw 0. Totals 13-2-33.
WAUSEON (45) — Tester 13; Britsch 2; DeGroff 7; Sauber 2; Penrod 14; Burt 3; Delgado 1; Armstrong 3; Shaw 0. Totals 19-5-45.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Rohrer 3, Lamberson, Cox. Wauseon — Penrod 2, DeGroff, Burt. Rebounds: Bryan 22 (Rohrer 6), Wauseon 27 (Penrod 8). Turnovers: Bryan 8, Wauseon 9.
Bryan 13 7 9 4 — 33
Wauseon 9 13 9 14 — 45
CONSOLATION GAME
PAULDING (42) — Adams 0; McGarvey 11; Bauer 15; Manz 3; Kauser 6; Pease 0; Gorrell 2; Beckman 5. Totals 17-5-42.
TINORA (28) — Mar. Grube 6; Max Grube 9; Schafer 6; Eckert 2; Bailey 2; Wolfrum 3. Totals 9-6-28.
Three-point goals: Paulding — McGarvey, Manz, Beckman. Tinora — Mar. Grube 2, Max Grube 2. Rebounds: Paulding 20 (Manz 5), Tinora 21 (Eckert 8). Turnovers: Paulding 5, Tinora 12.
Paulding 8 9 11 14 — 42
Tinora 3 11 6 8 — 28
