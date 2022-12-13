Wauseon 47, Southview 41
WAUSEON — Trailing by two at half, Wauseon held Southview to eight points in the third quarter to defeat the Cougars 47-41.
Tyson Rodriguez and Landon Hines each put up 14 points to lead all scorers for the Indians (4-2) while Jack Leatherman netted 10 points.
SOUTHVIEW (41) - Carter 8; Alexander 5; Sears 2; Bays 14; Offenburg 10; Steinhauser 0; Selmon 0; Powers 2; Baden 0. Totals 15-5-41.
WAUSEON (47) - Leatherman 10; Rodriguez 14; Armstrong 5; McLeod 4; Borton 0; Gleckler 0; Hines 14; Parsons 0. Totals 17-11-47.
Three-point goals: Southview - Bays 2, Offenburg 2, Carter, Alexander. Wauseon - McLeod, Leatherman. Turnovers: Southview 6, Wauseon 8.
Southview 11 10 8 12 - 41
Wauseon 9 10 15 13 - 47
Reserves Wauseon, 42-38.
Edgerton 51, Stryker 41
EDGERTON — Edgerton converted 23-of-30 free throws as a team, including 18-of-23 in the fourth quarter to down visiting Stryker, 51-41 for its first win of the year.
Nathan Swank put up 20 points and 8-of-9 shooting at the stripe to pace the Bulldogs (1-3). Corey Herman netted 11 points while teammate Corey Everetts chipped in 10.
Elijah Juillard and Daniel Donovan each scored 11 to lead the Panthers (2-4) in defeat.
STRYKER (41) - Wickerham 0; Juillard 11; Villanueva 5; LaBo 2; M. Donovan 7; Cadwell 1; D. Donovan 11; Barnum 4; W. Donovan 0. Totals 14-9-41.
EDGERTON (51) - Blue 9; Everetts 10; Picillo 2; Walkup 0; Herman 11; Swank 16; Kennerk 0; Krontz 3. Totals 13-23-51.
Three-point goals: Stryker - D. Donovan 2, M. Donovan, Villanueva. Edgerton - Blue, Herman. Turnovers: Stryker 14, Edgerton 7.
Stryker 7 10 7 17 - 41
Edgerton 9 14 6 22 - 51
Reserves: Stryker, 32-21.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.