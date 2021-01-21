WAUSEON — Wauseon outscored Fairview 32-15 in the first two periods and bounced back with a 55-43 home victory.

Jonas Tester hit 10 shots from the field in a 23-point showing for the Indians (11-2) while Connar Penrod canned three triples and added 13.

Brody Retcher and Luke Timbrook each scored seven points to pace the Apaches (4-5).

FAIRVIEW (43) — Retcher 7; Smith 3; Ripke 2; Frank 4; Karzynow 6; T. Hastings 2; Hammon 2; Timbrook 7; Zeedyk 2; Grine 6; D. Hastings 2. Totals 16-6-43.

WAUSEON (55) — Tester 23; Britsch 2; DeGroff 2; Penrod 13; Delgado 4; Wilson 2; Armstrong 5; Powers 2; Shaw 3. Totals 22-8-55.

Three-point goals: Fairview — Karzynow 2, Retcher, Smith, Timbrook. Wauseon — Penrod 3. Rebounds: Fairview 11, Wauseon 20. Turnovers: Fairview 13, Wauseon 13.

Fairview 7 8 12 16 — 43

Wauseon 16 16 12 11 — 55

Reserves: Wauseon, 38-26.

Edgerton 47, Stryker 38

EDGERTON — Gannon Ripke’s 13 points led the way for Edgerton as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 47-38 win against Stryker

Corey Everetts added a dozen points in the third straight win for the Bulldogs (5-4), which allowed just two points in the third period.

Spencer Clingaman netted 11 points with three longballs for the Panthers (4-6). Kaleb Holsopple chipped in 10 points.

STRYKER (38) — Bowers 2; Holsopple 10; Miller 2; Woolace 2; Harris 3; Clingaman 11; Barnum 2; Sloan 6. Totals 15-3-38.

EDGERTON (47) — Meyer 3; Everetts 12; Ripke 13; Landel 4; Wolfe 8; Blue 5; Timbrook 2. Totals 14-14-47.

Three-point goals: Stryker — Clingaman 3, Holsopple 2. Edgerton — Everetts 2, Meyer, Ripke, Wolfe.

Stryker 11 12 2 13 — 38

Edgerton 13 9 8 17 — 47

Holgate 54,

North Baltimore 52

NORTH BALTIMORE — Bailey Sonnenberg rained down six makes from long distance as Holgate hit 10 treys in a 54-52 win at North Baltimore.

Sonnenberg finished with 23 points to lead all scorers for Holgate (4-9). Abe Kelly added 12 tallies while Sam Medina netted 11.

Caiden Phillips’ 14 points paced North Baltimore (1-13) while Gunner Kepling and Wyatt Baltz added 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

HOLGATE (54) — Sonnenberg 23; Thacker 6; Hartman 2; Kelly 12; Medina 11. Totals 19-44 6-13 54.

NORTH BALTIMORE (52) — Phillips 14; Hagemyer 6; Boyd 4; Weinandy 5; Kipling 12; Baltz 11. Totals 21-41 3-5.

Three-point goals: Holgate 10-31 (Sonnenberg 6, Kelly 3, Thacker), North Baltimore 7-17 (Phillips 4, Weinandy, Kipling, Baltz). Rebounds: Holgate 20, North Baltimore 19 (Kepling 6). Turnovers: Holgate 9, North Baltimore 12.

Holgate 17 11 11 15 — 54

North Baltimore 16 13 13 10 — 52

Reserves: Holgate, 39-14.

Liberty Center 53,

Maumee 41

MAUMEE — Liberty Center placed three players in double figures as the Tigers took down host Maumee, 53-41.

Wyatt Leatherman’s 19 points led the way for LC (5-7). Trey Patterson added 16 tallies while Evan Conrad recorded 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Michael Dembski’s 12 points led the way for the Panthers (0-6).

LIBERTY CENTER (53) — Shultz 2; Leatherman 19; Estelle 0; Krugh 4; Conrad 12; Patterson 16; Orr 0; Hogrefe 0. Totals 20-46 9-11 53.

MAUMEE (41) — Geiger 6; Roberts 0; McCoy 8; Dembski 12; Crowley 6; McCarthy 0; Arndt 3; Pacer 6; Hutchinson 0. Totals 18-47 2-6 41.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center 4-16 (Leatherman 2, Krugh, Patterson), Maumee 3-15 (Dembski 2, Arndt). Rebounds: Liberty Center 30 (Conrad 14), Maumee 27 (Pacer 8). Turnovers: Liberty Center 10, Maumee 14.

Liberty Center 11 16 10 16 — 53

Maumee 8 11 7 15 — 41

Ottoville 61,

Crestview 59 (OT)

CONVOY — Ottoville’s Will Miller hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds as the No. 4 Big Green nipped Crestview, 61-59.

Miller netted 12 points for the Big Green (12-2), which were led by Joshua Thorbahn’s 29 points and a 10-point, 10-rebound effort from Ryan Suever.

Kalen Etzler rolled up 21 points and 11 rebounds for Crestview, which fell to 10-4.

OTTOVILLE (61) — Miller 12; Manns 8; Suever 10; Schlagbaum 2; Thorbahn 29. Totals 20-14-61.

CRESTVIEW (59) — K. Etzler 21; G. Etzler 14; Ward 16; Kreischer 7; Lichtle 1. Totals 22-4-59.

Three-point goals: Ottoville — Miller 2, Thorbahn 2, Manns, Suever. Crestview — G. Etzler 4, Ward 4, K. Etzler 3. Rebounds: Ottoville 29 (Suever 10), Crestview 32 (K. Etzler, Kreischer 11). Turnovers: Ottoville 7, Crestview 19.

Ottoville 9 13 13 16 10 — 61

Crestview 9 17 15 10 8 — 59

Reserves: Ottoville, 51-48.

Pettisville 44, Fayette 36

FAYETTE — Pettisville continued its unbeaten trek through the Buckeye Border Conference, dispatching host Fayette 44-36.

Cayden Jacoby put up 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Blackbirds (9-2, 7-0 BBC) while Max Leppelmeier led all scorers with 17 tallies.

Tanner Wagner’s 14 points led the way for the Eagles (5-5, 3-5).

PETTISVILLE (44) — Kaufmann 0; Ripke 3; Leppelmeier 17; Horning 8; Jacoby 16; King 0. Totals 19-52 3-6 44.

FAYETTE (36) — Frenn 6; Eberly 0; Wagner 14; Lester 2; Whiteside 8; Lerma 4; Pearson 2. Totals 16-41 1-4 36.

Three-point goals: Pettisville 3-12 (Leppelmeier 3), Fayette 3-15 (Wagner 2, Whiteside). Rebounds: Pettisville 32 (Jacoby 15), Fayette 27. Turnovers: Pettisville 2, Fayette 10.

Pettisville 16 6 8 14 — 44

Fayette 11 10 8 7 — 36

Reserves: Pettisville, 41-28.

New Bremen 45, Kalida 41

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen had just enough to knock off No. 7 Kalida as the Cardinals prevailed, 45-41.

David Homan’s 14 points led the way for New Bremen (9-4), which won its fifth straight game.

Tyson Siefker and Luke Erhart each netted 14 for Kalida (11-3), which has lost three of five since a 9-0 start.

KALIDA (41) — Siefker 14; Erhart 14; Miller 8; Warnecke 3; Horstman 2. Totals 16-6-41.

NEW BREMEN (45) — Dav. Homan 14; Busse 9; Alig 8; Bergman 6; Dan. Homan 6; Hays 2. Totals 15-12-45.

Three-point goals: Kalida — Siefker 2, Erhart 2, Miller. New Bremen — Busse 2, Bergman.

Kalida 8 9 11 13 — 41

New Bremen 9 6 14 16 — 45

Wednesday

Leipsic 81, Hardin Northern 39

LEIPSIC – Host Leipsic improved to 11-1 as the Vikings handled Hardin Northern 81-39.

Leipsic shot 54 percent (32-59) in the contest.

Jaden Siefker knocked down seven treys and led all scorers with 25 points for Leipsic. Mason Brandt chipped in 18 points.

Luke Wilson led Hardin Northern (6-7) with 10 markers.

HARDIN NORTHERN (39) – Rodson 9; Wotherill 6; Morris 6; Good 5; L. Wilson 10; Z. Wilson 3; Hipsher 0; Co. Curtis 0; Hooker 0; Thomas 0; Wykes 0; Hipsher; Ca. Curtis 0; Kurtz 0. Totals 14-6-39.

LEIPSIC (81) – Siefker 24; Brandt 18; Maag 8; Niese 8; Walther 6; Gillespie 6; T. Schroeder 4; Ellerbrock 2; Q. Schroeder 2; Noriega 3; Carillo 0. Totals 32-8-81.

Three-point goals: Hardin Northern (5-18) – Wotherill 2, L. Wilson 2, Z. Wilson. Leipsic (9-17) – Siefker 5, Brandt 2, T. Schroeder, Noriega. Rebounds: Hardin Northern 17 (Robson 5), Leipsic 34 (Maag, Walther 7). Turnovers: Hardin Northern 16, Leipsic 13.

Hardin Northern 13 8 8 10 – 39

Leipsic 19 18 29 15 – 81

