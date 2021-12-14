SYLVANIA — Wauseon boys basketball overcame a 20-12 halftime deficit Tuesday night, ultimately defeating Sylvania Southview 41-33.

The Indians (3-2) too trailed by three headed into the fourth quarter but a 19-point final quarter was able to catapult the Indians to victory.

Wauseon was led by Jonas Tester’s 22 points, which included going 10-of-13 from the charity stripe. Landon Hines also added 11 points.

Southview (3-2) was led by Kellen Leake with 12.

WAUSEON (41) — Tester 22: Hines 11; Rodriguez 5; Armstrong 2; Leatherman 1; Burt 0; Powers 0. Totals 13-14-41.

SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW (33) — Leake 12; Hollar 8; Millington 3; Jump 3; Offenburg 3; Kondalski 2; Bays 2; Steinhauser 0; Alexander 0. Totals 13-2-33.

Three-point goals: Wauseon - Rodriguez. Sylvania Southview - Hollar 2, Leake, Millington, Offenburg. Turnovers: Wauseon 5, Sylvania Southview 7.

Southview 10 10 5 8 - 33

Wauseon 4 8 10 19 - 41

Delphos St. John’s 43, Continental 33

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s outscored Continental 24-15 across the second and third quarters to pull away for a 43-33 home win at ‘The Vatican.’

Konner Knipp-Williams’ eight points were tops for the Pirates (2-5), which led 7-5 after eight minutes.

CONTINENTAL (33) - Huff 7; Armey 2; Knipp-Williams 8; Hoeffel 2; Davis 3; Rayle 2; Sharrits 7; Moore 2. Totals 12-6-33.

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (43) - Grothaus 3; Schwinnen 6; Bonifas 15; Moenter 2; Druckemiller 9; Elwer 8. Totals 7-15-43.

Three-point goals: Continental - Davis. Delphos St. John’s - Bonifas 4.

Continental 7 6 9 11 - 33

Del. St. John’s 5 13 11 14 - 43

Reserves: Delphos St. John’s, 43-33.

