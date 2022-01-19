Swanton 51, Fayette 41
FAYETTE — After trailing by two at halftime, Swanton rallied for 37 second-half points and took down host Fayette 51-41 for its sixth straight win to highlight area boys hoops action on Tuesday.
Nic Borojevich racked up eight field goals and seven free throws in a 25-point night for the Bulldogs (12-1) while brother Luc Borojevich was next with eight markers.
Elijah Lerma poured in 23 points with two longballs for the Eagles ().
SWANTON (51) - Mitchey 4; Betz 7; L. Borojevich 8; N. Borojevich 25; Davis 5. Totals 17-14-51.
FAYETTE (41) - Q. Mitchell 5; W. Mitchell 5; Whiteside 3; Lerma 23; Goble 5. Totals 14-8-41.
Three-point goals: Swanton - N. Borojevich 2, L. Borojevich. Fayettte - Lerma 2, Q. Mitchell, Whiteside, Goble.
Swanton 8 6 15 22 - 51
Fayette 6 10 7 18 - 41
Holgate 45, North Baltimore 41
HOLGATE — Holgate picked up its fourth win of the season, rallying from double-digits down to beat North Baltimore 45-41 in boys hoops action on Tuesday.
Xavier McCord knocked down three 3-pointers, pacing Holgate (4-9) with 15 points while Abe Kelly (11 points) and Robbie Thacker (10) also hit double digits.
Mitch Clark’s 13 points led the ledger for North Baltimore (2-11), which led 13-3 after one quarter but was outscored 24-18 in the second half.
NORTH BALTIMORE (41) - Phillips 9; Hagemyer 9; W. Baltz 10; Boyd 0; O. Clark 0; Kipling 0; M. Clark 13. Totals 16-4-41.
HOLGATE (45) - Thacker 10; Belmares 3; Kelly 11; Boecker 2; McCord 15; Bower 4. Totals 12-13-45.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - W. Baltz, Phillips, Hagemyer, M. Clark. Holgate - McCord 3, Thacker 2, Kelly 2, Belmares. Turnovers: North Baltimore 9, Holgate 10.
N. Baltimore 13 10 9 9 - 41
Holgate 3 18 14 10 - 45
