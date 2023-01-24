STRYKER — Stryker used strong second and third quarters to upend Archbold 51-45 from Stryker on Tuesday.
It was a game that saw the Blue Streaks (8-8) on point from three as they sank 11 of their 15 field goals from long range. Cade Brenner led all scorers with 19 points in the game and had five threes. Evan Wendt and Jayden Seiler each added three more triples.
Daniel Donovan had 19 and sank three triples on the night for the Panthers (9-7) while Elijah Julliard added 11 points.
ARCHBOLD (45) — Phillips 2; Cade Brenner 19; Wendt 9; Seiler 10; Gomez 0; Diller 1; Miller 4; Hudson 0; Nofziger 0. Totals: 15-4-45
STRYKER (51) — Juilliard 11; Villanueva 3; Labo 2; M. Donovan 9; Cadwell 5; D. Donovan 19; Barnum 2. Totals: 21-2-51.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Brenner 5, Wendt 3, Seiler 3; Stryker — D. Donovan 3, M. Donovan 2, Villanueva, Cadwell.
Archbold 16 9 3 14 — 45
Stryker 14 17 14 6 — 51
Reserves: Archbold, 50-47 (2OT).
Antwerp 47, Holgate 26
ANTWERP — Antwerp picked up a convincing home win, stifling Holgate 47-26.
Landon Brewer had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to help power the Archers (11-3). Parker Moore and Zaine McMichael each chipped in 11 points as well for Antwerp.
Abe Kelly drained four 3-pointers for 12 points to lead all scorers for Holgate (2-12).
HOLGATE (26) — Giesige 2; Belmares 4; Hartman 0; Miller 4; Healy 0; J. Engle 0; Alvarez 0; Kelly 12; McCord 2; Leaders 2; L. Engle 0. Totals 10-34 2-3 26.
ANTWERP (47) — Moore 11; McMichael 11; R. Lichty 9; Smith 0; Hines 0; Brewer 11; Hitzeman 0; Savina 3; Fuller 2; A. Lichty 0. Totals 20-45 3-9 47.
Three-point goals: Holgate 4-19 (Kelly 4), Antwerp 4-13 (Moore 2, McMichael, R. Lichty). Rebounds: Holgate 18, Antwerp 24 (Brewer 7). Turnovers: Holgate 15, Antwerp 6.
Holgate 2 11 11 2 — 26
Antwerp 14 10 16 7 — 47
Reserves: Antwerp, 25-20.
Wayne Trace 52, Arlington 41
ARLINGTON — Wayne Trace went on the road and downed Arlington 52-41, in a game that saw the Raiders separate themselves in the third quarter, outscoring the Red Devils 19-8.
Through the first half, Wayne Trace (11-4) held just a 19-17 lead, but used that third quarter to overcome Arlington. Three Raiders were in double figures on the night with Kyle Stoller leading all scorers with 15 points while Brooks Laukhuf added 12 and Tyler Davis 10.
Caden Russell led the way for Arlington (10-5) with 13 points.
WAYNE TRACE (52) — Myers 8; Laukhuf 2; Gerber 0; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 12; Clemens 0; Davis 10; Stoller 15. Totals: 20-2-6 52.
ARLINGTON (41) - Jake Vermillion 5; Metzger 0; Russell 13; Kin 9; Agapiou 0; B. Griggs 4; Jase Vermillion 0; A. Cavinee 3; J. Griggs 0; M. Cavinee 0; Essinger 7. Totals: 11-5-4 41.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace — T. Laukhuf, Stoller; Arlington — Kin 3, Jake Vermillion, A. Cavinee.
Wayne Trace 4 15 19 14
Arlington 2 15 8 16
Emm. Christian 81, Liberty Center 63
TOLEDO – In a recently-scheduled varsity-only game, Liberty Center came up short against Division III No. 3 Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 81-63.
Seth Navarre’s 18 points led the way for LC (7-7), which was outscored 42-26 in the middle two quarters. Landen Kruse and Gavin Geahlen added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Sophomore star Jerry Easter racked up 35 points, nine rebounds and seven steals to power the Warriors (13-2) while Jalen Brown had 14 points, seven assists and four swipes.
LIBERTY CENTER (63) — T. Kruse 3; Orr 0; C. Kruse 0; Chapa 2; L. Kruse 11; Zeiter 6; Chambers 6; Navarre 18; Geahlen 10; Bockelman 7. Totals 26-9-63.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (81) - Chatman 0; Young 6; Easter 35; Davis 3; Brown 14; Miles 18; Sims 0; Miller 0; Hicks 0; Caruthers 0; Rivers 5. Totals 32-11-81.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — L. Kruse 2. Emmanuel Christian — Easter 2, Miles 2, Brown, Rivers. Turnovers: Liberty Center 13, Emmanuel Christian 10.
Liberty Center 18 14 12 19 — 63
Emmanuel Christian 21 20 22 18 — 81
MVCD 71, Hilltop 47
WEST UNITY — Maumee Valley Country Day staked out a 22-1 lead through eight minutes and rolled past host Hilltop, 71-47.
Christian Majors racked up 24 points to lead the Hawks (7-8) while Amani Dickerson chipped in 21.
Raace Haynes’ 16 points were tops for the Cadets (4-10) as Cameron Schlosser netted 11 to help the cause.
MVCD (71) — Majors 24; Parcher 10; Bannister 0; Dimitric 5; G. Calliaux 4; Knorek 5; Joshi 2; Dickerson 21; D. Patel 0; H. Patel 0; Buldrini 0; A. Calliaux 0. Totals 29-10-71.
HILLTOP (47) — Haynes 16; Verdin 3; Schlosser 11; Kesler 1; Funkhouser 7; Eckenrode 2; Bailey 4; Runkel 0; Guillen 3; Grubbs 0. Totals 15-14-47.
Three-point goals: MVCD — Majors 2, Knorek. Hilltop — Verdin, Schlosser, Bailey.
MVCD 22 11 14 24 — 71
Hilltop 1 15 13 18 — 47
