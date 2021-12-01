Miller City’s Austin Ruhe put on a show at Tinora on Tuesday as the senior guard hit seven buckets, four treys and 9-of-12 at the free throw line in a 35-point performance to help the Wildcats down the Rams, 64-49.
Silas Niese drained three treys and chipped in 13 points for Miller City () as Ruhe netted 11 points in the first quarter alone.
Junior Luke Harris scorched the nets for five trifectas, netting 24 points to lead the Rams (1-1) while Nolan Schafer put up 17 markers.
MILLER CITY (64) - Niese 13; Schnipke 0; Weis 6; Au. Ruhe 35; Warnimont 0; Nuveman 0; Tobe 4; Pester 0; An. Ruhe 6. Totals 23-9-64.
TINORA (49) - Eckert 4; Rinkel 3; Miles 0; Schafer 17; Plassman 0; Harris 24; Anders 0; Bohn 1; Wiemken 0. Totals 16-10-49.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Au. Ruhe 4, Niese 3, Weis 2. Tinora - Harris 5, Eckert, Rinkel. Turnovers: Miller City 5, Tinora 7.
Miller City 20 16 17 21 - 64
Tinora 7 10 17 15 - 49
Anthony Wayne 38, Wauseon 36
WHITEHOUSE — Anthony Wayne drained a jumper at the buzzer to break Wauseon hearts in a 38-36 nailbiter to open both teams’ seasons.
Parker Schofield tallied a game-high 16 points for the Generals (1-0) while Jonas Tester netted 14 points in the season-opening setback for Wauseon (0-1), which led 11-5 after one quarter.
WAUSEON (36) - Tester 14; Burt 0; Armstrong 0; Leatherman 0; Rodriguez 8; Powers 7; Hines 7; McLeod 0; Shaw 0. Totals 14-5-36.
ANTHONY WAYNE (38) - Copley 6; Walton 2; Ray 2; Schofield 16; Parker 6; Reiner 4; Soria 0; Schmenk 2. Totals 15-3-38.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Rodriguez 2, Tester. Anthony Wayne - Schofield 2, Copley. Turnovers: Wauseon 9, Anthony Wayne 4.
Wauseon 11 10 5 10 - 36
A. Wayne 5 16 7 10 - 38
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.