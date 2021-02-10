WAUSEON - In a contrast of styles, Rossford's way of going up-and-down the floor in a hurry won out as the No. 4 ranked team in Division II came to Wauseon and beat the Indians, 58-43.
"This was a tale of two different styles of play," said Rossford coach Brian Vorst. "Wauseon wants to control tempo and wants to dictate each possession while we want to get out and pressure and get into transition and force turnovers."
The Bulldogs (18-0) never had a comfortable lead until hitting 9 of 10 free throws over the final 1:44 to pull away.
"They have great offensive weapons that we knew we were going to have to guard them all," said Wauseon coach Chad Burt. "Unfortunately, they got off to a hot start shooting the 3. Give both teams credit, we were right there."
Rossford led the rest of the way after an even opening period. Triples from Jake Morrison and Nic Borojevich early in the second period put the visiting Bulldogs back on top. A basket from CamRom Gaston added to the lead and it forced the Indians to take a timeout, down 21-14 with 4:42 before halftime.
"In the first half, they did a good job of controlling the tempo," stated the Rossford coach. "The second half, we played a lot harder, forced tempo, and did a much better job defensively."
Luc Borojevich completed a three-point play as Rossford added on once play began again. Wauseon came back with a run, starting with two buckets from Isaac Wilson. Kolton DeGroff hit his third corner 3 of the night, followed by a baseline drive from Jude Armstrong, which cut the Rossford lead to one.
In the final minute, the Bulldogs were able to get a drive from Nic Borojevich and a bucket from Ben Morrison to stretch the lead back to 28-23 at the half.
"They are very hard to guard in the fullcourt," Burt said of the visiting Bulldogs. "What's impressive is they have so many guys who can handle the ball. They have the look of a team that can make a long tournament run."
A quick six-point spurt midway through the third quarter gave the Bulldogs some room. Wauseon drew to 32-28 on a three-point play from Tyson Britsch, but two baskets from Vorst and a putback from Jamari Croom pushed the lead to 38-28 with 3:31 left in the third.
"It wasn't pretty, Wauseon makes you play," added the Rossford coach. "I was really proud of how the kids came in and played. They havne't had games like this that come down to a few possessions here and there. I thought our kids did a really nice job."
Wauseon got as close as six in the final period thanks to Jonas Tester, who tallied all of the Indians' 11 points in the final period.
"They made some plays," Burt said of trying to get back into the game late. "It wasn't just shots, they made some plays. They were able to finish some things at the rim."
Croom led a balanced attack for the Bulldogs with 13 points. Vorst added 11 and Gaston chipped in 10.
Tester finished with 17 points for Wauseon (15-3).
ROSSFORD (58) - B. Morrison 9; Gaston 10; Croom 13; Bihn 0; J. Morrison 3; Vorst 11; L. Borojevich 3; N. Borojevich 7; Dewese 0. Totals 20-34 13-20 58.
WAUSEON (43) - Tester 17; Britsch 5; DeGroff 9; Sauber 0; Penrod 6; Delgado 0; Wilson 4; Armstrong 2. Totals 15-34 10-11 43.
Three-point goals: Rossford - Gaston 2, B. Morrison, J. Morrison, N. Borojevich. Wauseon - DeGroff 3. Rebounds: Rossford 20, Wauseon 18. Turnovers: Rossford 13, Wauseon 18.
Rossford 13 15 13 17 - 58
Wauseon 12 11 9 11 - 43
Reserves: Wauseon, 31-29 (OT).
