HAVILAND – The host Raiders outscored Paulding 7-2 in the extra session to claim a 64-59 win in the 58th meeting between the two Paulding County rivals.
Trevor Speice forced overtime when he made three free throws with 5.5 seconds to go in regulation. Paulding took the lead before that when Payton Beckman scored off an offensive rebound, plus was fouled. A technical foul on the Raiders led to more free throws by the Panthers.
Brooks Laukhuf led Wayne Trace (5-2) with 18 points. Speice chipped in 11.
Beckman tallied 14 for Paulding (4-3). Nick Manz added 13 and Hunter Kauser had 12.
PAULDING (59) – Adams 0; McGarvey 8; Bauer 7; Manz 13; Kauser 12; Pease 5; Gorrell 0; Beckman 14. Totals 21-11-59.
WAYNE TRACE (64) – T. Sinn 9; C. Sinn 9; Speice 11; Laukhuf 18; Williamson 2; McClure 0; Graham 7; Stoller 8. Totals 22-17-64.
Three-point goals: Paulding (6-22) – Manz 3, Kauser 2, Pease. Wayne Trace (3-16) – Speice 2, T. Sinn. Rebounds: Paulding 27 (Bauer 7), Wayne Trace 35 (Stoller 11). Turnovers: Paulding 14, Wayne Trace 12.
Paulding 14 19 4 20 2 – 59
Wayne Trace 12 19 10 16 7 – 64
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 30-28.
Archbold 59, Fairview 31
SHERWOOD – Archbold got the drop of the Apaches, outscoring them 11-2 in the opening period, to score a 59-31 win.
Austin Roth led the Bluestreaks (3-2) with 14 points. DJ Newman added 10.
Jeffrey Smith paced Fairview (1-2) with seven points.
ARCHBOLD (59) – Willians 7; Al. Roth 5; Newman 10; Schulze 2; Johns 3; Au. Roth 14; Theobald 9; Hurst 9. Totals 23-6-59.
FAIRVIEW (31) – Retcher 2; Smith 7; Ripke 2; Clemens 3; Frank 6; Karzynow 2; D. Hastings 2; Timbrook 5; Grime 2. Totals 14-1-31.
Three-point goals: Archbold – Au. Roth 4, Williams, Al. Roth, Johns. Fairview – Smith, Clemens. Rebounds: Archbold 19, Fairview 18. Turnovers: Archbold 15, Fairview 20.
Archbold 11 18 15 15 – 59
Fairview 2 5 10 14 – 31
Reserves: Archbold, 29-28.
Holgate 66, Hilltop 32
WEST UNITY – Bailey Sonnenberg and Abe Kelly each went for 16 points as Holgate won for the second time this season with a 66-32 win at Hilltop.
Robbie Thacker added 13 points for the Tigers (2-4).
Holgate made 10 treys in the win.
Tucker Beres led Hilltop (0-6) with 10 points.
HOLGATE (66) – Sonnenberg 16; Thacker 13; McCord 4; Hartman 3; Kelly 16; Kupfersmith 5; Bower 8; Burgel 1. 24-8-66.
HILLTOP (32) – Haynes 1; Beres 10; Wyse 3; Jennings 4; Hoffman 7; Carter 5; Baer 2. Totals 12-5-32.
Three-point goals: Holgate – Kelly 4, Sonnenberg 3, Thacker 2, Kupfersmith. Hilltop – Beres, Wyse, Carter.
Holgate 21 18 21 6 – 66
Hilltop 10 8 9 5 – 32
Napoleon 58, Swanton 29
SWANTON - Napoleon got off to another fast start, outscoring Swanton 21-4 in the opening period as the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs 58-29 for their third straight win.
Napoleon had a balanced scoring attack, with four players in double figures. Josh Mack led the 'Cats (5-2) with 12 points, while Zack Rosebrook added 11. Both Chase Peckinpaugh and Tanner Rubinstein had 10 points.
Josh Vance paced Swanton (2-3) with nine points.
NAPOLEON (58) - Bruback 2; Mack 12; Rosebrook 11; Peckinpaugh 10; G. Brubaker 8; Fraker 2; Rubinstein 10; Woods 3. Totals 22-7-58.
SWANTON (29) - N. Vance 4; J. Vance 9; Weigel 5; Szalapski 5; Callicotte 4; Mitchey 2. Totals 11-5-29.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Rosebrook 3, G. Brubaker 2, Peckinpaugh, Rubinstein. Swanton - Weigel, Szalapski.
Napoleon 21 11 14 12 - 58
Swanton 4 6 7 12 - 29
Ft. Jennings 53, Lima Temple Christian 27
FT. JENNINGS – Evan Hoersten spread his points out evenly, tallying nine points in each half to finish with 18, as Ft. Jennings topped Lima Temple Christian 53-27.
Zach Schulte added 14 points for the Musketeers (2-3).
Preston Patrick led Temple Christian (1-4) with eight points.
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (27) – Engle 4; Draper 0; Hill 2; Callahan 6; Wright 0; Patrick 8; Kiser 3; Huffaker 0; Motter 0; Watkins 0. Totals 7-9-27.
FT. JENNINGS (53) – Trentman 7; Horstman 1; Hoersten 18; Liebrecht 7; Schulte 14; Neidert 2; Grote 4. Totals 18-9-53.
Three-point goals: Temple Christian – Callahan 2, Engle, Kiser. Ft. Jennings – Schulte 4, Hoersten 2, Trentman, Liebrecht.
Temple Christian 10 4 8 5 – 27
Ft. Jennings 14 17 15 7 – 53
Ottoville 62, Van Wert 42
OTTOVILLE – The Big Green jumped out to a 14-2 lead after one quarter of action as Ottoville improved to 6-1 with a 62-42 win over Van Wert.
Josh Thorbahn finished with 16 points, three assists and two steals in the win for Ottoville. Will Miller added 15 points.
Owen Treece paced the Cougars (0-4) with 13 points.
VAN WERT (42) – Brown 3; Treece 13; Gunter 6; Laudick 0; T. Jackson 4; A. Pratt 2; N. Jackson 2; Knittle 0; C. Pratt 3; Rupert 9. Totals 16-7-42.
OTTOVILLE (62) – Miller 15; T. Schlagbaum 2; Manns 3; Kortokrax 4; K. Schlagbaum 5; Thorbahn 16; Furley 5; Hanneman 2; Edelbrock 4; Trentman 0; Langhals 6. Totals 25-4-62.
Three-point goals: Van Wert (3-14) – Rupert 3. Ottoville (8-16) – Thorbahn 3, Miller 2, Langhals 2, Furley. Rebounds: Van Wert 19 (A. Pratt 5), Ottoville 24 (Kortokrax 4). Turnovers: Van Wert 16, Ottoville 16.
Van Wert 2 13 10 17 – 42
Ottoville 14 19 16 13 – 62
