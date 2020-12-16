Delphos St. John’s 38, Continental 35

CONTINENTAL -- Despite a 22-point showing from Gavin Huff, Continental came up short of a win against visiting Delphos St. John’s, falling 38-35.

Matthew Kahny and Brenden Oleson scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Blue Jays (2-3), which outscored the Pirates 15-5 in the fourth quarter to steal the win.

Continental fell to 2-5 with the loss.

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (38) - Kahny 13; Oleson 10; Elwer 5; Gillespie 2; Moenter 3; Schwinnen 5.

CONTINENTAL (35) - Huff 22; Coleman 4; Armey 2; Warnement 7.

Delphos St. John’s 8 6 9 15 - 38

Continental 10 8 12 5 - 35

Reserves: Delphos St. John’s, 33-16.

