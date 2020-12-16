Delphos St. John’s 38, Continental 35
CONTINENTAL -- Despite a 22-point showing from Gavin Huff, Continental came up short of a win against visiting Delphos St. John’s, falling 38-35.
Matthew Kahny and Brenden Oleson scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Blue Jays (2-3), which outscored the Pirates 15-5 in the fourth quarter to steal the win.
Continental fell to 2-5 with the loss.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (38) - Kahny 13; Oleson 10; Elwer 5; Gillespie 2; Moenter 3; Schwinnen 5.
CONTINENTAL (35) - Huff 22; Coleman 4; Armey 2; Warnement 7.
Delphos St. John’s 8 6 9 15 - 38
Continental 10 8 12 5 - 35
Reserves: Delphos St. John’s, 33-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.