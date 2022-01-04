Ayersville 47, Edon 44
EDON — Ayersville earned its sixth straight win in nailbiting fashion on Tuesday, scoring a 47-44 win at Edon in boys basketball action.
Jakob Trevino put up 13 points to lead the charge for the Pilots (7-2). Ike Eiden and Tyson Schlachter each added 10 points and four rebounds in the victory, which saw the two teams tied after each of the first three quarters.
Drew Gallehue put up 21 points and nine rebounds to lead all scorers in the setback for Edon (4-4), scoring his 1,000th career point in the process. Jack Berry chipped in a dozen markers.
AYERSVILLE (47) - Trevino 13; Eiden 10; Schlachter 10; Clark 6; Michel 4; McGuire 4; Miler 0. Totals 21-40 2-5 47.
EDON (44) - Gallehue 21; Berry 12; Ca. Hulbert 5; Nester 4; Co. Hulbert 2; Ripke 0; Kiess 0; Sapp 0. Totals 17-47 8-12 44.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 3-9 (Eiden 2, Trevino), Edon 2-9 (Gallehue). Rebounds: Ayersville 19 (Eiden, Schlachter 4), Edon 26 (Gallehue 9). Turnovers: Ayersville 10, Edon 11.
Ayersville 13 12 9 13 - 47
Edon 13 12 9 10 - 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 87, Liberty Center 45
OTTAWA — After trailing 20-17 in one quarter, top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf blitzed Liberty Center to move to 7-0 with an 87-45 victory.
Eli Schmenk racked up 20 points for the Titans, which forced 24 turnovers in the victory. Colin White added 16 points and six boards while Carson Fuka and Caleb Kuhlman added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.
Aiden Hammontree’s 13 points led the way for LC (3-4) while Evan Conrad hit five buckets for 10 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (45) - Spieth 2; Chapa 2; Hammontree 13; Kruse 3; Moore 4; Conrad 10; Chambers 2; Leatherman 9. Totals 20-41 45.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (87) - Fuka 11; Schimmoeller 7; Buckland 1; Kuhlman 10; Schmenk 20; Unterbrink 7; Jordan 0; Maag 0; Erford 3; White 16; Ross 3; Stechschulte 7; Maag 0. Totals 34-59 2-6 87.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center 5-10 (Leatherman 3, Kruse, Hammontree), Ottawa-Glandorf 13-22 (Fuka 2, Schmenk 2, White 2, Schimmoeller, Buckland, Kuhlman, Unterbrink, Erford, Ross, Stechschulte). Rebounds: Liberty Center 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 24 (White 6). Turnovers: Liberty Center 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 8.
Liberty Center 20 10 10 5 - 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 17 25 28 17 - 87
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 66-42.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.