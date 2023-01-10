SYLVANIA — Napoleon rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit in NLL action at Sylvania Southview but 43 points from Cougar scorer Micah Bays was too much to overcome in a 67-65 overtime loss.
Caden Kruse poured in 21 points in the loss for the Wildcats (6-6, 1-4 NLL) while Kellen Ressler hit a career-high four triples and netted 19 against Southview (5-5, 2-3 NLL), which has won five straight following an 0-5 start.
NAPOLEON (65) - Ressler 19; Wolf 8; Woods 2; Williams 2; Kruse 21; Stoner 6; Rubinstein 5. Totals 22-12-65.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Ressler 4, Kruse 3, Wolf 2. Southview - Bays 4, Offenburg.
Napoleon 9 15 19 13 9 - 65
Southview 17 18 9 12 11 - 67
Liberty Center 60, Fostoria 35
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center staked out an 18-4 lead after one quarter, rolling past visiting Fostoria, 60-35.
Aiden Hammontree was the lone double-digit scorer for LC (5-4) with 13 points but nine players found the scoring column in all for the Tigers, including eight from Landon Bockelman against the Redmen (3-6).
FOSTORIA (35) - Johnson 12; Kleinmark 0; Sprang 2; O’Neal 2; G. Miller 0; Holmes 1; C. Miller 0; Carter-Stokes 4; Tucker 2; Ferguson 12; Harpster 0; McBeth-Settles 0. Totals 13-8-35.
LIBERTY CENTER (60) - T. Kruse 4; Orr 0; C. Kruse 4; Chapa 6; Hammontree 13; L. Kruse 4; Zeiter 4; Chambers 5; Navarre 6; Geahlen 6; Bockelman 8. Totals 25-8-60.
Three-point goals: Fostoria - Johnson. Liberty Center - Hammontree, Chambers. Turnovers: Fostoria 19, Liberty Center 6.
