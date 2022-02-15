Napoleon 55, Southview 52
SYLVANIA — Napoleon’s Blake Wolf hit three treys and tied for a team-high with 11 points but no longball was bigger than the game-winner with 1.2 seconds left as the Wildcats rallied past Sylvania Southview, 55-52.
Wolf and Caden Kruse each netted 11 points to pace Napoleon (12-8, 7-5 NLL), which trailed 25-16 at the half. Trey Rubinstein chipped in nine markers.
Sean Millington and Kellen Leake led all scorers with 16 points each for the Cougars (11-9, 6-6).
NAPOLEON (55) - Behnfeldt 0; Wolf 11; Mack 6; Woods 2; Williams 2; Grant 5; Ressler 0; Kruse 11; Ta. Rubinstein 7; Stoner 2; Tr. Rubinstein 9. Totals 22-6-55.
SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW (52) - Leake 16; Kondalski 0; Alexander 2; Bays 6; Millington 16; Steinhauser 0; Jump 9; Hollar 3; Offenberg 0. Totals 18-7-52.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Wolf 3, Grant, Kruse. Southview - Leake Bays, Jump, Hollar.
Napoleon 9 7 22 17 - 55
Southview 16 9 17 10 - 52
Reserves: Southview, 45-42.
Antwerp 74, Hilltop 31
ANTWERP — No. 1 Antwerp forced 18 Hilltop turnovers and out-rebounded the Cadets 27-9 en route to a dominant 74-31 victory.
Landon Brewer tallied 22 points and seven rebounds in the win for the Archers (19-1) while Jagger Landers tallied 21 points and seven caroms.
Ian Hoffman and Raace Haynes each netted nine points in the setback for Hilltop (3-17).
HILLTOP (31) - Haynes 9; Dempsey 2; Kesler 4; Schlosser 0; Wyse 2; Funkhouser 3; Jennings 2; Hoffman 9; Crossgrove 0. Totals 13-32 2-5 31.
ANTWERP (74) - Moore 9; McMichael 5; Landers 21; Altimus 9; Krouse 2; Lichty 0; Phares 2; Steel 4; Fuller 0; Brewer 22; Robinson 0. Totals 30-49 8-12 74.
Three-point goals: Hilltop 3-15 (Hoffman 2, Haynes), Antwerp 6-19 (Landers 3, Moore, McMichael, Brewer). Rebounds: Antwerp 27 (Landers, Brewer 7), Hilltop 9. Turnovers: Antwerp 9, Hilltop 18.
Hilltop 8 6 4 13 - 31
Antwerp 23 30 13 8 - 74
Reserves: Antwerp, 42-27.
Archbold 57, Holgate 32
HOLGATE — Archbold shook off an early challenge from Holgate, holding the Tigers to seven totla points in the second and third periods in a 57-32 road triumph.
Cade Brenner hit three longballs and paced the Bluestreaks (14-7) with 15 points as Archbold nailed eight 3-pointers on the night. Alex Roth chipped in a dozen points while Ashton Kammeyer scored 10.
Richard Bower’s nine markers were tops for the Tigers (7-13).
ARCHBOLD (57) - Bailey 0; Brenner 15; Johns 3; Roth 12; Seiler 5; Newman 8; Kammeyer 10; Miller 0; Hurst 0; Valentine 0; Wendt 3; Hudson 1; Piercefield 0; Bickel 0. Totals 22-5-57.
HOLGATE (32) - Thacker 6; Belmares 4; Miller 2; Alvarez 0; Leaders 2; Kelly 0; Boecker 2; McCord 7; Bower 9; Wallace 0. Totals 14-3-32.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Brenner 3, Roth 2, Johns, Seiler, Wendt. Holgate - McCord. Turnovers: Archbold 8, Holgate 13.
Archbold 13 19 16 9 - 57
Holgate 8 4 3 17 - 32
Reserves: Holgate, 23-22.
Liberty Center 55, Bryan 30
BRYAN — Liberty Center got back to winning ways, downing host Bryan 55-30 in a re-scheduled NWOAL contest.
Aidan Hammontree put up 16 points in the win for the Tigers (9-11, 2-4 NWOAL) while Jake Spieth and Wyatt Leatherman each netted 10.
Sam Herold’s 10 points were tops for the Golden Bears (1-18, 0-6).
LIBERTY CENTER (55) - T. Kruse 2; Spieth 10; Orr 0; Chapa 7; Hammontree 16; L. Kruse 2; Estelle 0; Moore 0; Chambers 0; Conrad 4; Leatherman 10; C. Kruse 0; Zeiter 4. Totals 19-13-55.
BRYAN (30) - Brown 0; Moss 2; Cox 2; Pelz 1; Watson 0; Jackson 9; Kepler 4; Herold 10; Dominique 2; Langenderfer 0. Totals 10-8-30.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Leatherman 2, Spieth 2. Bryan - Jackson, Herold. Turnovers: Liberty Center 14, Bryan 21.
Liberty Center 17 15 12 11 - 55
Bryan 2 8 9 11 - 30
Toledo Christian 69, Fayette 50
FAYETTE — Toledo Christian broke open a close game early with an 18-8 edge in the second quarter to defeat host Fayette, 69-50.
Conye Gaston and Kandyr Hesson each poured in 20 points to pace TC (12-9) while Nathan Criss chipped in 13.
Elijah Lerma led all scorers with 23 points for Fayette (10-11). Quinn Mitchell netted 10.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (69) - T. Criss 0; N. Criss 13; O’Neil 6; Duck 0; Koester 3; Butler 2; Landskroener 5; T. Gaston 0; Hesson 20; C. Gaston 20. Totals 23-17-69.
FAYETTE (50) - Frenn 4; Q. Mitchell 10; Moats 0; W. Mitchell 7; Lemley 3; Leininger 0; Lerma 23; Goble 0; Dunnett 3. Totals 16-13-50.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian - C. Gaston 3, N. Criss 2, Koester. Fayette - Frenn, Q. Mitchell, W. Mitchell, Lemley, Dunnett. Turnovers: Toledo Christian 5, Fayette 9.
Toledo Christian 14 18 17 20 - 59
Fayette 10 8 14 18 - 50
Reserves: Toledo Christian, 56-24.
Ottawa Hills 69, North Central 50
TOLEDO — Ottawa Hills outscored North Central in all four quarters as the Green Bears picked up a 69-50 triumph.
Landon Justice had 13 points to pace the Eagles (12-9) while Ben Pettit nailed four 3-pointers for 12 points and Zack Hayes also chipped in a dozen.
Brayden Miller poured in 22 points to lead all scorers for Ottawa Hills (13-6). AJ George chipped in 16 markers.
NORTH CENTRAL (50) - J. Burt 7; Sanford 2; Patten 4; Meyers 0; Justice 13; Hayes 12; Hicks 0; Pettit 12. Totals 20-2-50.
OTTAWA HILLS (69) - Ca. Coy 12; George 16; Knight 5; Berschback 0; McCaffery 8; B. Miller 22; C. Miller 4; Harders 2. Totals 26-11-69.
Three-point goals: North Central - Pettit 4, Justice 2, Hayes, J. Burt. Ottawa Hills - Ca. Coy 4, B. Miller 2.
North Central 11 21 11 7 - 50
Ottawa Hills 19 22 15 13 - 69
Reserves: North Central, 43-40.
Lima Shawnee 65, Kalida 54
LIMA — Kalida took a 14-11 lead at Lima Shawnee through eight minutes of play but the host Indians took over, claiming a 65-54 victory.
Justin Siebeneck drained four longballs and paced Kalida (9-12) with 18 points while Tyson Siefker chipped in 16 markers.
Brady Wheeler’s 16 points led four players in double figures for Shawnee (14-7). Ja’Mari Johnson added 14 points while Will McBride and Nick Pasion each scored 11.
KALIDA (54) - Ju. Siebeneck 18; Siefker 16; Stechschulte 5; Smith 5; D. Fersch 4; Miller 4; Vorst 2. Totals 22-3-54.
LIMA SHAWNEE (65) - Wheeler 16; Johnson 14; McBride 11; Pasion 11; Miller 9; Best 4. Totals 25-7-65.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Ju. Siebeneck 4, Siefker 2, Smith. Shawnee - McBride 3, Pasion 3, Wheeler, Johnson.
Kalida 14 11 17 12 - 54
Shawnee 11 15 23 16 - 65
Monday
Delta 48, Evergreen 45
DELTA — Delta snapped Evergreen’s four-game winning streak Monday evening, dealing the Vikings a 48-45 non-league loss.
Nolan Risner netted a dozen points to lead the Panthers (10-11) while Bryce Gillen chipped in 11.
EVERGREEN (45) - Full scoring not available. Totals 14-4-45.
DELTA (48) - Ju. Ruple 4; Ja. Ruple 5; Knapp 3; Gillen 11; Hodge 4; Tresnan-Reighard 9; Risner 12. Totals 15-14-48.
Three-point goals: Delta - Risner 3, Gillen.
Evergreen 12 8 10 15 - 45
Delta 11 9 13 15 - 48
