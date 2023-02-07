WHITEHOUSE — Napoleon’s fourth-quarter rally fell short as the Wildcats dropped a 55-48 Northern Lakes League tilt at Anthony Wayne.
Caden Kruse hit three treys and netted 18 points to pace Napoleon (8-10, 3-8 NLL), which was outscored 29-16 in the middle two quarters. Blake Wolfe chipped in 10 markers in the loss to the Generals (11-8, 9-2 NLL).
NAPOLEON (48) - Ressler 4; Wolf 10; Peckinpaugh 0; Woods 0; Williams 4; Espinoza 0; Brubaker 0; Kruse 18; Stoner 4; Rubinstein 6; Kessler 2. Totals 19-5-48.
ANTHONY WAYNE (55) - Radwanski 0; Walton 6; Robison 0; Kinnee 4; Schofield 20; Bender 2; Robinson 0; Anderson 0; Bostelman 0; Pike 15; Schmenk 8; Carswell 0. Totals 21-11-55.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Kruse 3, Wolf 2. Anthony Wayne - Walton 2.
Napoleon 18 8 8 14 - 48
A. Wayne 19 14 15 7 - 55
Liberty Center 60, Lake 51
MILLBURY — Liberty Center placed four players in double figures as the balanced Tigers dispatched Lake, 60-51.
Landon Bockelman’s 17 points led the ledger for LC (11-8). Zane Zeiter added 14 points while Landen Kruse and Gabe Chapa chipped in 12 and 11 markers, respectively against the Flyers (1-18).
LIBERTY CENTER (60) - T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 0; Chapa 11; L. Kruse 12; Zeiter 14; Chambers 2; Geahlen 4; Bockelman 17. Totals 23-12-60.
