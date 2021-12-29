State Bank Holiday Classic
Wauseon 47, Cardinal Stritch 45
Paulding 44, Tinora 43
PAULDING — Wauseon’s Jonas Tester netted ?? in the State Bank Holiday Classic championship game, earning tournament MVP honors as the Indians defeated Cardinal Stritch 47-45 at Paulding High School on Tuesday.
?? chipped in ?? points for the Indians (7-3) while ?? added ?.
In the consolation game, Paulding edged Tinora 44-43 to earn third place. Ethan Foltz paced the Panthers (2-8) with 12 points to snap an eight-game skid while hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:45 left in regulation. Luke Harris drained five treys for a game-best 15 points for Tinora (2-8) while Lance Rinkel chipped in 10 points for the Rams.
TINORA (43) - Eckert 5; Rinkel 10; Miles 2; Schafer 4; Harris 15; Anders 3; Bohn 4. Totals 17-41 0-3 43.
PAULDING (44) - Zartman 8; Bauer 5; Agler 2; Manz 2; P. Adams 9; Gorrell 0; Martinez 0; Reeb 6; Foltz 12. Totals 19-41 1-3 44.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Harris 5, Rinkel 2, Eckert, Anders. Paulding - P. Adams 3, Foltz 2. Rebounds: Tinora 20, Paulding 18. Turnovers: Tinora 7, Paulding 6
Tinora 15 9 15 4 - 43
Paulding 13 8 15 8 - 44
Ayersville Holiday Tourney
Ayersville 76, North Baltimore 43
Miller City 61, Toledo Christian 48
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville shook off an early challenge from visiting North Baltimore to cruise past the Tigers 76-43 in the Ayersville Holiday Tournament semifinals.
Jakob Trevino poured in 28 points for the Pilots (5-2) while Tyson Schlachter tallied 14 markers with eight rebounds, six of the offensive variety.
NORTH BALTIMORE (43) - M. Clark 25; Baltz 9; Kipling 4; Philips 3; O. Clark 2; Johnson 0; Tackett 0; Boyd 0; Kelley 0. Totals 17-45 5-7 43.
AYERSVILLE (76) - Trevino 28; Schlachter 14; Michel 9; McGuire 6; Eiden 6; Miler 6; Amoroso 3; Clark 2; Flory 2; Brown 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 27-64 16-19 76.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore 4-13 (Baltz 2, M. Clark, Philips), Ayersville 6-14 (Trevino 3, Michel, Miler, Amoroso). Rebounds: North Baltimore 13 (Kepling 3), Ayersville 40 (Schlachter, Michel 8). Turnovers: North Baltimore 13, Ayersville 6.
N. Baltimore 15 11 12 5 - 43
Ayersville 18 20 26 12 - 76
Maumee 48, Fairview 36
SWANTON — Fairview had first-half offensive troubles against Maumee, managing just 12 points in a 48-36 setback in the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic consolation game.
Jeffery Smith canned three shots from long range for the Apaches (2-8) while Cole Graetz netted 16 to lead Maumee (2-5). Caden Brown chipped in 10 markers for the Panthers.
MAUMEE (48) - Graetz 16; Roberts 3; Clemons 2; Arndt 2; Walker 9; McCoy 6; Brown 10. Totals 18-9-48.
FAIRVIEW (36) - Retcher 5; Smith 13; Clemens 6; Karzynow 6; Hammon 6. Totals 15-1-36.
Three-point goals: Maumee - Roberts, Walker, Brown. Fairview - Smith 3, Clemens 2. Rebounds: Maumee 12, Fairview 24. Turnovers: Maumee 14, Fairview 17.
Maumee 15 14 6 13 - 48
Fairview 8 4 14 10 - 36
Reserves: Fairview, 43-21.
Archbold 50, Pettisville 32
ARCHBOLD — Archbold got back to winning ways with Alex Roth and Ashton Kammeyer back in the lineup as both hit double figures in a 50-32 win over Pettisville.
Roth led all scorers with 16 points in the victory for the Bluestreaks (5-3) while Kammeyer hit six buckets for 12 points.
Cayden Jacoby put up a dozen points in the setback for the Blackbirds, which fell to 5-3.
PETTISVILLE (32) - Kaufmann 6; Ripke 8; Beck 6; Jacoby 12. Totals 12-39 6-20 32.
ARCHBOLD (50) - Bailey 4; Roth 16; Brenner 5; Johns 4; Seiler 3; Hurst 2; Kammeyer 12; Phillips 4. Totals 20-52 6-11 50.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-8 (Kaufmann 2), Archbold 4-17 (Roth, Brenner, Seiler). Rebounds: Pettisville 22, Archbold 39. Turnovers: Pettisville 12, Archbold 12
Pettisville 8 7 11 6 - 32
Archbold 15 8 14 13 - 50
Reserves: Archbold, 43-30.
Fremont (Ind.) 73, North Central 30
PIONEER — Host North Central had a rude guest as Fremont (Ind.) battered the Eagles 73-30 in the JJ Winns Holiday Tournament semifinals.
Joey Burt had 11 points to lead the ledger for North Central (4-3) while 20-ppg scorer Zack Hayes was held to five points by Fremont (5-1). North Central will take on Parkway (2-7) in Wednesday’s consolation game after the Panthers fell to Onsted (Mich.), 61-41.
FREMONT (73) - Boeman 4; Foulk 16; Bock 10; Blue 4; Brace 8; Bontrager 7; Pentecost 17; Slee 3; Berlew 4. Totals 28-8-73.
NORTH CENTRAL (30) - J. Burt 11; Sanford 0; Patten 6; Meyers 0; Q. Burt 3; Beard 0; Hayes 5; Hicks 0; Pettit 3; Kidston 0. Totals 13-1-30.
Three-point goals: Fremont - Pentecost 3, Foulk 2, Bock 2, Bontrager, Slee. North Central - J. Burt, Q. Burt, Pettit.
Fremont 19 23 21 10 - 73
N. Central 9 6 12 3 - 30
Monday
Wauseon 60, Paulding 40
PAULDING — Wauseon broke open an eight-point halftime lead against Paulding with a 21-5 third-quarter scoring gap to down the Panthers 60-40 in the State Bank Holiday Classic semifinals.
Jonas Tester led three players in double figures for the Indians (6-3). Krue Powers added 11 points while Matthew Shaw netted 10.
Nick Manz netted 10 points in the eighth straight setback for Paulding (1-8).
PAULDING (40) - Zartman 3; Bauer 5; Agler 6; Manz 10; P. Adams 3; Gorrell 5; Martinez 0; Reeb 2; A. Adams 0; Foltz 6. Totals 15-36 5-6 40.
WAUSEON (60) - Tester 15; Burt 6; Leatherman 0; Borton 0; Gleckler 5; Rodriguez 8; Powers 11; McLeod 3; Parsons 0; Vajen 2; Keifer 0; Shaw 10. Totals 24-46 6-7 60.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Agler 2, Manz, Adams, Gorrell. Wauseon - Rodriguez 2, Gleckler, Powers, Tester, Burt. Rebounds: Paulding 16, Wauseon 22. Turnovers: Paulding 10, Wauseon 9.
Paulding 8 9 5 18 - 40
Wauseon 17 8 21 14 - 60
Evergreen 76, Northwood 36
METAMORA — Evan Lumbrezer poured in 11 makes from the field, netting 26 points as Evergreen blitzed Northwood 76-36 in the Evergreen Holiday Classic semifinals.
Eli Keifer chipped in 19 points to help the cause for the 3-4 Vikings, which held the Rangers (2-7) to 22 points over the final three quarters despite nine of Northwood’s 13 field goals coming from outside the arc.
NORTHWOOD (36) - Gutekunst 12; E. Clair 6; McCory 9; B. Clair 4; Huber 2; Shabazz 3. Totals 13-1-36.
EVERGREEN (76) - Shunck 8; B. Hudik 2; Woodring 5; Keifer 19; E. Lumbrezer 26; Gillen 4; Vaculik 2; R. Hudik 2; Walker 2; Ruetz 3; W. Lumbrezer 3. Totals 30-11-76.
Three-point goals: Northwood - Gutekunst 3, McCory 3, E. Clair 2, Shabazz. Evergreen - Keifer 2, E. Lumbrezer, Ruetz, W. Lumbrezer.
Northwood 14 9 6 7 - 36
Evergreen 21 25 18 12 - 76
Swanton 52, Maumee 45
SWANTON — Swanton senior Sam Betz drained four treys, netting a game-best 17 points as the Bulldogs downed Swanton 52-45 in the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic semifinals.
Lathan Pawlowicz chipped in 10 points to help the cause for the 7-1 Bulldogs.
MAUMEE (45) - Graetz 11; Roberts 2; Clemons 8; Arndt 13; McCoy 6; Walker 5. Totals 19-5-45.
SWANTON (52) - Mitchey 8; Betz 17; Pawlowicz 10; Callicotte 3; L. Borojevich 5; N. Borojevich 9. Totals 15-15-52.
Three-point goals: Maumee - Clemons, Arndt. Swanton - Betz 4, N. Borojevich 2, Callicotte.
Maumee 10 10 4 21 - 45
Swanton 17 2 15 18 - 52
