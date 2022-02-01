Antwerp 82, North Central 30
ANTWERP — Antwerp celebrated a record-setting night in home festivities against North Central, routing the visiting Eagles 82-30 to highlight boys basketball action on Tuesday.
Antwerp senior Jagger Landers’ third bucket of the first quarter made the Findlay commit the school’s all-time leading scorer, passing Dave McCalla’s record of 1,148 set in 1974. Landers finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in three quarters for the Archers (15-1, No. 2 Division IV AP), whose win marked the 100th victory for head coach Doug Billman at his alma mater.
Luke Krouse added 11 points and six assists for the Archers while Gaige McMichael put up 10.
Zack Hayes netted a dozen points for North Central, which fell to 10-6.
NORTH CENTRAL (30) - J. Burt 6; Sanford 0; Turner 0; Patten 0; Meyers 2; Q. Burt 4; Kidston 0; Justice 3; Beard 0; Hayes 12; Hicks 0; Pettit 3. Totals 12-42 4-5 30.
ANTWERP (82) - Moore 3; Recker 8; McMichael 10; Landers 25; Altimus 6; Krouse 11; Lichty 2; Phares 8; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 9; Robinson 0. Totals 36-55 1-1 82.
Three-point goals: North Central 2-11 (Justice, Pettit), Antwerp 9-20 (Recker 2, McMichael 2, Altimus 2, Moore, Landers, Krouse). Rebounds: North Central 6, Antwerp 31 (Landers 8). Turnovers: North Central 12, Antwerp 8.
North Central 11 5 5 9 - 30
Antwerp 27 19 19 17 - 82
Reserves: Antwerp, 44-31.
Fairview 41, Stryker 35
STRYKER — Fairview gained control with a 13-6 third-quarter edge and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-35 win at Stryker
Brody Retcher’s 10 points led a balanced tally for the Apaches (5-13) while Eli Shininger chipped in eight markers.
Jacob Cadwell and Levi Barnum each netted nine points for the Panthers (7-11).
FAIRVIEW (41) - Retcher 10; Smith 7; Hastings 5; Clemens 7; Lashaway 0; Karzynow 2; Mast 0; Hammon 2; E. Shininger 8. Totals 13-14-41.
STRYKER (35) - Juillard 4; Donovan 5; Cadwell 9; Barnum 9; Cioffi 4; Harris 4. Totals 16-2-35.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Clemens. Stryker - Donovan. Rebounds: Fairview 34, Stryker 26. Turnovers: Fairview 10, Stryker 14.
Fairview 6 10 13 12 - 41
Stryker 8 9 6 12 - 35
Reserves: Fairview, 35-21.
Edgerton 49, Fayette 30
EDGERTON — Edgerton staked out a 15-4 lead after eight minutes and rolled past visiting Fayette on Senior Night.
Nathan Swank drained three treys and scored a dozen to lead the Bulldogs (5-13) while Nathan Timbrook netted 10.
Elijah Lerma’s 16 points led all scorers in the loss for the Eagles (10-7), which were plagued by 23 turnovers in their fifth straight loss.
FAYETTE (30) - Moats 0; Mitchell 3; Lemley 2; Whiteside 0; Leininger 0; Lerma 16; Goble 0; Lester 0; Dunnett 9. Totals 10-7-30.
EDGERTON (49) - Meyer 5; Everetts 4; Picillo 0; Cheek 0; C. Timbrook 3; Swank 12; Blue 3; Walkup 0; Herman 8; Weaver 4; N. Timbrook 10. Totals 19-6-49.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Dunnett 3. Edgerton - Swank 3, Meyer, C. Timbrook. Turnovers: Fayette 23, Edgerton 10.
Fayette 4 8 4 14 - 30
Edgerton 15 13 14 7 - 49
Napoleon 49, Springfield 34
HOLLAND — Napoleon got off the schneid, snapping a three-game losing streak with a defensive clampdown against NLL foe Springfield, 49-34.
Caden Kruse nailed three longballs and scored 21 points to pace the Wildcats (10-6, 5-4 NLL) while Blake Wolf chipped in 10 against the Blue Devils (3-11, 0-9).
NAPOLEON (49) - Behnfeldt 1; Buehrer 0; Wolf 10; Mack 9; Woods 0; Williams 0; Grant 0; Ressler 0; Kruse 21; Ta. Rubinstein 4; Stoner 2; Tr. Rubinstein 2. Totals 17-10-49.
SPRINGFIELD (34) - Merrell 3; Overton 6; Adams 2; Pringle 2; Combs 0; Isaac 5; Canizales 0; Sund 6; Andrejan 6; Mays 2; Whitmire 0; Maase 2; Franklin 0; Welch 0. Totals 14-1-34.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Kruse 3, Wolf 2. Springfield - Sund 2, Andrejan 2, Isaac.
Napoleon 17 10 10 12 - 49
Springfield 7 9 5 13 - 34
Reserves: Napoleon, 45-39.
Evergreen 42, Edon 37
EDON — Evergreen held off a fourth-quarter rally from Edon to earn a 42-37 road win over the Bombers.
Evan Lumbrezer netted 21 points to lead the charge for the Vikings (7-8) while Eli Keifer put up a dozen.
Jack Berry’s 11 points led the ledger for the Bombers (9-7). Drew Gallehue added 10 tallies.
EVERGREEN (42) - Hudik 2; Shunck 2; Loeffler 3; Keifer 12; Lumbrezer 21; Woodring 2. Totals 18-3-42.
EDON (37) - Berry 11; Nester 6; Ripke 2; Steinke 0; Kiess 7; Sapp 0; Gallehue 10; Ca. Hulbert 1. Totals 14-5-37.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Keifer 2, Lumbrezer. Edon - Nester 2, Berry, Kiess. Turnovers: Evergreen 6, Edon 12.
Evergreen 10 11 12 9 - 42
Edon 10 4 8 15 - 37
