Hicksville 38, Bryan 36
HICKSVILLE — In a defensive slugfest, Hicksville stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 38-36 win over visiting Bryan in boys hoops action on Tuesday.
Jayden Rosalez’s 10 points led the ledger for the 4-0 Aces while Aaron Klima had nine markers.
The win also marked the 149th career victory for Hicksville head coach Tony Tear at the school, breaking a tie with co-head coaches Randy Headley and Dan Turnbull to make Tear the winningest head coach in Aces history. Tear is now 149-92 in 10 seasons at the school.
Sam Herold led all scorers in the contest with 11 points and two trifectas for Bryan (1-4).
BRYAN (36) - Langenderfer 4; Kepler 4; Cox 6; Pelz 0; Watson 5; Koenig 0; Brown 0; Herold 11; Dominique 6. Totals 12-33 10-15 36.
HICKSVILLE (38) - Klima 9; Balser 6; Langham 0; Rosalez 10; Sheets 3; Heisler 6; Gordon 4. Totals 12-32 11-20 38.
Three-point goals: Bryan 2-6 (Herold 2), Hicksville 3-9 (Balser 2, Klima). Rebounds: Bryan 24, Hicksville 22. Turnovers: Bryan 17, Hicksville 16
Bryan 9 4 6 17 - 36
Hicksville 7 9 4 18 - 38
Reserves: Hicksville, 35-17.
Ottoville 55, Antwerp 38
ANTWERP — Antwerp had its 11-game regular-season winning streak snapped in its season opener, falling to visiting Ottoville 55-38.
Landon Brewer put up 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the scoring tally for the Archers (0-1), which had not lost a regular-season game since Jan. 14 at Wayne Trace and entered the year 64-2 in regular-season games the last three years. Reid Lichty netted 10 points with two longballs as Antwerp was outscored 27-10 in the second half after being tied at 28 at halftime.
OTTOVILLE (55) - Langhals 0; Leis 0; Schlagbaum 22; Landwehr 0; Suever 8; Horstmann 12; Turnwald 7; Trentman 0; Schnipke 6; Moorman 0. Totals 19-47 9-17 55.
ANTWERP (38) - Moore 2; McMichael 6; Altimus 0; Lichty 10; Brewer 16; Savina 0; Fuller 4. Totals 13-36 8-11 38.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 8-23 (Schlagbaum 4, Suever 2, Turnwald, Schnipke), Antwerp 4-9 (Lichty 2, McMichael, Brewer). Rebounds: Ottoville 22, Antwerp 22 (Brewer 7). Turnovers: Ottoville 7, Antwerp 15.
Ottoville 16 12 5 5 - 38
Antwerp 18 10 13 14 - 55
Reserves: Ottoville, 44-10.
Patrick Henry 56, Napoleon 46
NAPOLEON — Patrick Henry got separation in the second and third quarters and pulled away from county foe Napoleon, 56-46.
Nash Meyer’s 15 points led the way for PH (2-0) - hitting three longballs - while sophomore Lincoln Creager chipped in 14 points.
Caden Kruse led all scorers with 19 points in the loss for Napoleon (2-2) while Andrew Williams added 10.
PATRICK HENRY (56) - Creager 14; Jackson 4; Smith 0; Rosebrook 2; A. Behrman 7; Meyer 15; Johnson 4; Punches 0; B. Behrman 0; Hieber 8; Rosengarten 2; Wood 0; Schwiebert 0. Totals 22-5-56.
NAPOLEON (46) - Shadle 2; Ressler 6; Woods 0; Williams 10; Espinoza 0; Brubaker 0; Kruse 19; Stoner 4; Rubinstein 5; Kessler 0. Totals 18-6-46.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Meyer 3, Creager 2, A. Behrman, Hieber. Napoleon - Ressler 2, Kruse 2.
Patrick Henry 9 21 15 11 - 56
Napoleon 9 13 10 14 - 46
Stryker 42, Fayette 30
FAYETTE — Stryker committed just three turnovers and held Fayette to single digits in all four quarters in a 42-30 non-league win.
Michael Donovan hit three treys and tied with Daniel Donovan for the team-high in scoring with 11 points for Stryker (2-2).
Skylar Lester also netted 11 points in the loss for Fayette (0-3), which hit six 3-pointers as a team.
STRYKER (42) - Juillard 8; Villanueva 0; M. Donovan 11; Cadwell 8; D. Donovan 11; Barnum 4. Totals 18-2-42.
FAYETTE (30) - Frenn 8; Leininger 0; Moats 0; Mitchell 2; Lester 11; Whiteside 3; Dunnett 6. Totals 11-2-30.
Three-point goals: Stryker - M. Donovan 3, D. Donovan. Fayette - Frenn 2, Dunnett 2, Lester, Whiteside. Turnovers: Stryker 3, Fayette 16.
Stryker 9 7 15 11 - 42
Fayette 5 8 9 8 - 30
Reserves: Stryker, 29-23.
Kalida 53, Pandora-Gilboa 36
PANDORA — Kalida outscored Putnam County League foe Pandora-Gilboa in all four periods to open league play with a 53-36 victory.
Evan Stechschulte led a trio in double figures with 19 points for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0 PCL) while Jaden Smith and Ethan Warnecke netted 14 and 10 tallies, respectively, in the win over the Rockets (3-1, 0-1 PCL). The win was Kalida head coach Ryan Stechschulte's 100th career triumph.
KALIDA (53) - B. Smith 0; Horstman 0; Stechschulte 19; Kerner 0; Siebeneck 5; Fortman 0; D. Fersch 2; Miller 3; B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 14; Warnecke 10; Killion 0. Totals 20-10-53.
PANDORA-GILBOA (36) - C. Harris 4; D. Maag 3; A. Harris 13; Huffman 4; Morris 7; Walker 2; Meyer 0; Neuenschwander 0; Liechty 0; N. Maag 3; J. Maag 0. Totals 14-5-36.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Stechschulte, Siebeneck, Miller. Pandora-Gilboa - D. Maag, Morris, N. Maag.
Kalida 14 16 12 11 - 53
Pandora-Gilboa 10 9 11 6 - 36
