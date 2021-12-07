Hicksville 39, Bryan 36
BRYAN — Josh Myers hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:41 left in regulation to give Hicksville a lead it didn’t relinquish as the Aces edged hsot Bryan 39-36.
Jackson Bergman paced the unbeaten Aces (4-0) with 11 points and 14 rebounds while Myers had 10 markers and five steals. Aaron Klima and Brody Balser chipped in eight points each.
Evan Cox netted a game-high 14 points for Bryan (0-4), scoring 12 of them in the fourth quarter.
HICKSVILLE (39) - Klima 8; Myers 10; Balser 8; Bergman 11; Baird 0; Gordon 2. Totals 13-27 9-16 39.
BRYAN (36) - Brown 0; Cox 14; Pelz 1; Jackson 9; Kepler 2; Langenderfer 4; Herold 6. Totals 15-43 4-7 36.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 4-11 (Myers 2, Balser 2), Bryan 2-7 (Cox 2). Rebounds: Hicksville 23 (Bergman 14), Bryan 27. Turnovers: Hicksville 14, Bryan 11.
Hicksville 10 6 7 16 - 39
Bryan 7 5 6 18 - 36
Reserves: Hicksville, 28-17.
Antwerp 55, Ottoville 33
OTTOVILLE — Antwerp’s Jagger Landers racked up 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Archers rolled past host Ottoville, 55-33.
Landon Brewer hit seven shots from the field to add 15 points for the Archers (4-0) while Luke Krouse added six points and eight assists.
Kellen Schlagbaum’s 11 points were tops for the Big Green (2-3), which trailed 29-16 at the half.
ANTWERP (55) - Moore 0; Recker 8; McMichael 1; Landers 19; Altimus 4; Krouse 6; Phares 0; Steel 2; Fuller 0; Brewer 15. Totals 24-54 6-7 55.
OTTOVILLE (33) - Miller 9; W. Horstman 0; Schnipke 0; Steffan 7; Hilvers 1; Schlagbaum 11; Leis 3; Landwehr 0; Sellers 0; Suever 2; Horstmann 0; Turnwald 0. Totals 11-7-33.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 1-11 (Brewer), Ottoville (Schlagbaum 2, Steffan, Leis). Rebounds: Antwerp 41 (Landers 14). Turnovers: Antwerp 12.
Antwerp 12 17 11 15 - 55
Ottoville 6 10 6 11 - 33
Fayette 54, Stryker 43
STRYKER — Elijah Lerma paced three Fayette players in double figures as the Eagles prevailed in non-league action against Stryker, 54-43.
Lerma netted a game-high 16 points for the Eagles (2-0) while Kaden Frenn hit three treys with 13 points and Quinn Mitchell scored a dozen.
Michael Donovan led the way for the Panthers (1-3) with 10 markers.
FAYETTE (54) - Frenn 13; Q. Mitchell 12; Moats 0; W. Mitchell 7; Whiteside 3; Lerma 16; Gable 0; Lester 3. Totals 21-5-54.
STRYKER (43) - Juilliard 6; Villanueva 3; Donovan 10; Cadwell 6; Barnum 2; Cioffi 8; Harris 8; LaBo 0. Totals 17-5-43.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Frenn 3, Q. Mitchell 2, Whiteside, Lerma. Stryker - Donovan 2, Villanueva, Cadwell. Turnovers: Fayette 9, Stryker 6.
Fayette 20 4 14 16 - 54
Stryker 11 7 16 9 - 43
Pandora-Gilboa 52, Kalida 46 (OT)
PANDORA — After forcing overtime, Pandora-Gilboa prevailed in the extra session to claim a 52-46 overtime win to open Putnam County League play with Kalida.
Jacob Siebeneck had 15 points while Justin Siebeneck chipped in 13 for the Wildcats (2-3, 0-1 PCL) while Colin Harris’ 10 points paced the Rockets (2-2, 1-0 PCL).
KALIDA (46) - Ju. Siebeneck 13; Vorst 8; Fersch 3; Smith 7; Ja. Siebeneck 15. Totals 21-6-46.
PANDORA-GILBOA (52) - Johnson 9; W. Huffman 5; A. Harris 9; C. Harris 10; E. Huffman 8; Krohn 2; Morris 7; Luginbill 2. Totlas 25-8-52.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Ju. Siebeneck, Ja. Siebeneck. Pandora-Gilboa - C. Harris 2, A. Harris 2, Morris, E. Huffman.
Kalida 5 15 12 6 8 - 46
Pandora-Gilboa 9 11 9 9 14 - 52
Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 26-25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.