Hicksville 39, Bryan 36

BRYAN — Josh Myers hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:41 left in regulation to give Hicksville a lead it didn’t relinquish as the Aces edged hsot Bryan 39-36.

Jackson Bergman paced the unbeaten Aces (4-0) with 11 points and 14 rebounds while Myers had 10 markers and five steals. Aaron Klima and Brody Balser chipped in eight points each.

Evan Cox netted a game-high 14 points for Bryan (0-4), scoring 12 of them in the fourth quarter.

HICKSVILLE (39) - Klima 8; Myers 10; Balser 8; Bergman 11; Baird 0; Gordon 2. Totals 13-27 9-16 39.

BRYAN (36) - Brown 0; Cox 14; Pelz 1; Jackson 9; Kepler 2; Langenderfer 4; Herold 6. Totals 15-43 4-7 36.

Three-point goals: Hicksville 4-11 (Myers 2, Balser 2), Bryan 2-7 (Cox 2). Rebounds: Hicksville 23 (Bergman 14), Bryan 27. Turnovers: Hicksville 14, Bryan 11.

Hicksville 10 6 7 16 - 39

Bryan 7 5 6 18 - 36

Reserves: Hicksville, 28-17.

Antwerp 55, Ottoville 33

OTTOVILLE — Antwerp’s Jagger Landers racked up 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Archers rolled past host Ottoville, 55-33.

Landon Brewer hit seven shots from the field to add 15 points for the Archers (4-0) while Luke Krouse added six points and eight assists.

Kellen Schlagbaum’s 11 points were tops for the Big Green (2-3), which trailed 29-16 at the half.

ANTWERP (55) - Moore 0; Recker 8; McMichael 1; Landers 19; Altimus 4; Krouse 6; Phares 0; Steel 2; Fuller 0; Brewer 15. Totals 24-54 6-7 55.

OTTOVILLE (33) - Miller 9; W. Horstman 0; Schnipke 0; Steffan 7; Hilvers 1; Schlagbaum 11; Leis 3; Landwehr 0; Sellers 0; Suever 2; Horstmann 0; Turnwald 0. Totals 11-7-33.

Three-point goals: Antwerp 1-11 (Brewer), Ottoville (Schlagbaum 2, Steffan, Leis). Rebounds: Antwerp 41 (Landers 14). Turnovers: Antwerp 12.

Antwerp 12 17 11 15 - 55

Ottoville 6 10 6 11 - 33

Fayette 54, Stryker 43

STRYKER — Elijah Lerma paced three Fayette players in double figures as the Eagles prevailed in non-league action against Stryker, 54-43.

Lerma netted a game-high 16 points for the Eagles (2-0) while Kaden Frenn hit three treys with 13 points and Quinn Mitchell scored a dozen.

Michael Donovan led the way for the Panthers (1-3) with 10 markers.

FAYETTE (54) - Frenn 13; Q. Mitchell 12; Moats 0; W. Mitchell 7; Whiteside 3; Lerma 16; Gable 0; Lester 3. Totals 21-5-54.

STRYKER (43) - Juilliard 6; Villanueva 3; Donovan 10; Cadwell 6; Barnum 2; Cioffi 8; Harris 8; LaBo 0. Totals 17-5-43.

Three-point goals: Fayette - Frenn 3, Q. Mitchell 2, Whiteside, Lerma. Stryker - Donovan 2, Villanueva, Cadwell. Turnovers: Fayette 9, Stryker 6.

Fayette 20 4 14 16 - 54

Stryker 11 7 16 9 - 43

Pandora-Gilboa 52, Kalida 46 (OT)

PANDORA — After forcing overtime, Pandora-Gilboa prevailed in the extra session to claim a 52-46 overtime win to open Putnam County League play with Kalida.

Jacob Siebeneck had 15 points while Justin Siebeneck chipped in 13 for the Wildcats (2-3, 0-1 PCL) while Colin Harris’ 10 points paced the Rockets (2-2, 1-0 PCL).

KALIDA (46) - Ju. Siebeneck 13; Vorst 8; Fersch 3; Smith 7; Ja. Siebeneck 15. Totals 21-6-46.

PANDORA-GILBOA (52) - Johnson 9; W. Huffman 5; A. Harris 9; C. Harris 10; E. Huffman 8; Krohn 2; Morris 7; Luginbill 2. Totlas 25-8-52.

Three-point goals: Kalida - Ju. Siebeneck, Ja. Siebeneck. Pandora-Gilboa - C. Harris 2, A. Harris 2, Morris, E. Huffman.

Kalida 5 15 12 6 8 - 46

Pandora-Gilboa 9 11 9 9 14 - 52

Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 26-25.

