Hicksville 32, Pettisville 31

PETTISVILLE — Hicksville got back on the winning track, bouncing back from a one-point loss to Archbold on Saturday with a one-point win at Pettisville on Tuesday, 32-31.

Brody Balser drained three longballs for nine points for the Aces (7-4), which missed 18-of-24 shots inside the arc but made 6-of-10 from long range to earn the win.

Jaret Beck’s 10 points were tops for the Blackbirds (7-4).

HICKSVILLE (32) - Klima 7; Myers 6; Balser 9; Bergman 8; Baird 2; Gordon 0; Rosalez 0. Totals 13-34 0-3 32.

PETTISVILLE (31) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 7; Adkins 4; Beck 10; Myers 0; Jacoby 5. Totals 11-29 7-10 31.

Three-point goals: Hicksville 6-10 (Balser 3, Bergman 2, Klima), Pettisville 2-5 (Kaufmann, Ripke). Rebounds: Hicksville 16, Pettisville 20. Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Pettisville 11.

Hicksville 4 8 12 8 - 32

Pettisville 7 6 11 7 - 31

Reserves: Hicksville, 35-24.

Napoleon 73, Bowling Green 68

NAPOLEON — Napoleon staked out a 21-8 lead after one quarter but had to hold off a comeback attempt by Bowling Green in a 73-68 Northern Lakes League victory.

Josh Mack and Blake Wolf each poured in 20 points to lead the Wildcats (8-2, 3-1 NLL), with Mack draining four 3-pointers. Tanner Rubinstein added 16 points while Clay Behnfeldt was 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Jabari Conway poured in 21 points to lead all scorers for BG (5-6, 1-4 NLL), which is coached by former Defiance College guard Mason Roth.

BOWLING GREEN (68) - Jackson 7; Cook 0; Furnas 6; Brandt 2; Hastings 14; Amspoker 0; Conway 21; Suelzer 0; Freyman 13; Kress 5. Totals 25-9-68.

NAPOLEON (73) - Behnfeldt 6; Wolf 20; Mack 20; Woods 2; Williams 0; Grant 0; Kruse 9; Ta. Rubinstein 16; Stoner 0; Tr. Rubinstein 0. Totals 25-19-73.

Three-point goals: Bowling Green - Hastings 4, Furnas 2, Conway, Freyman, Kress. Napoleon - Mack 4, Kruse 2.

Bowling Green 8 18 18 24 - 68

Napoleon 21 19 13 20 - 73

Reserves: Bowling Green, 42-34.

