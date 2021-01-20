ARCHBOLD - A 10-1 run by Archbold gave the host Bluestreaks the advantage. A slick three-point play by DJ Newman to end the third period put the game away for Archbold as they improved to 10-3 on the season with a 60-44 win against invading Defiance.
"It's nice to have all these guys back," admitted Archbold coach Joe Frank. "It's nice to have a full arsenal, instead of playing shorthanded."
Archbold outscored the Bulldogs 16-6 in a second period that could be broken down into two runs. After an 18-14 opening period, Archbold came out and got scores from Trey Theobald, Tyler Hurst and Newman to extend the lead to 24-14.
"We were not good defensively, but we were competing on the offensive end," Defiance coach Bryn Lehman said of the early stages of the game. "When we start to get tired, when the game drags on, we don't move as much offensively. We are very stagnant and don't crash the boards as hard and don't get back on defense quick enough."
Defiance made a run, and thanks to a score from Braydn Shaw on a jumper just inside the free throw line, made it 24-18 with 3:54 left in the half. That would be the closest Defiance could get to the lead the rest of the night.
Moving to a zone defense, Defiance had trouble stopping Archbold. The Streaks shot a sizzling 13 of 19 (68 percent) in the first half, and closed the half with a big run. Theobald picked up the first four points, then Noah Gomez and Alex Roth sandwiched triples around a nice drop step and basket in the lane by Cayden Zachrich.
Roth's basket came after Archbold ran down the final seconds of the clock. The ball went inside-out on a double team and Roth was open from the wing.
"You have to pick and choose what you want to give up," said Lehman. "We we giving up a lot of dribble drives. We chose to go zone to try to limit their easy opportunities and we didn't rebound out of it. That's been a common theme most of the year."
On back-to-back scores from Zachrich, Defiance was able to again slice the advantage into single digits for the Streaks at 44-35 late in the third period.
Newman made sure the Bulldogs wouldn't get any closer. Again, Archbold was able to wind down the clock and got the ball in the hands of Newman, who slashed through the lane. He scored and was fouled on the play and converted the three-point opportunity.
"We came out with a spark in the third quarter," admitted the first-year Defiance coach. "We had a couple of opportunities we didn't finish right around the basket. That would have been huge. When you don't finish easy opportinites, then give up dribble penetration and easy baskets at the opposite end, it's never a recipe for success."
Archbold led by as many as 19 points in the final stanza.
"I like the fact we contested shots pretty well," stated Frank. "They have a lot of weapons. Cayden Zachrich got a few on us, but overall we did a pretty solid job on the rest of their players."
Newman led the hot-shooting Streaks with 17 points. Thoebald added 14, Gomez, who hit four treys, finished with 13 and Roth chipped in 10.
Archbold ended the night making 20 of 32 shots.
Shaw, who matched Gomez early on behind the arc, paced Defiance (7-6) with 13 points. Zachrich threw in 12.
DEFIANCE (44) - Shaw 13; Frederick 0; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 0; Lammers 9; CJ Zachrich 6; Nafziger 2; Cay. Zachrich 12; Black 0. Totals 18-45 4-4 44.
ARCHBOLD (60) - Gomez 13; Williams 0; Al. Roth 10; Newman 17; Kammeyer 2; Schulze 0; Kennedy 2; Au. Roth 0; Theobald 14; Hurst 2. Totals 20-32 15-17 60.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Shaw 3, Lammers. Archbold - Gomez 4, Al. Roth. Rebounds: Defiance 19, Archbold 23. Turnovers: Defiance 8, Archbold 8.
Defiance 14 6 15 9 - 44
Archbold 18 16 13 13 - 60
Reserves: Archbold, 37-29.
