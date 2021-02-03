SHERWOOD – After being held to four points through three quarters, Caleb Frank tallied 17 points in the fourth quarter and two overtimes to lift Fairview to a 48-45 double overtime win against Stryker.

Frank helped the Apaches (7-6) come from seven points down in the final period to force overtime.

Kaleb Holsopple led the Panthers (5-10) with 18 points.

STRYKER (45) – Bowers 5; Holsopple 18; Treace 5; Cadwell 0; Woolace 0; Ramon 0; Harris 6; Clingaman 8; Barnum 1; Sloan 2. Totals 16-9-45.

FAIRVIEW (48) – Retcher 1; Smith 0; Ripke 9; Frank 21; Karzynow 0; Timbrook 6; Zeedyk 8; Grine 3. Totals 17-11-48.

Three-point goals: Stryker – Clingaman 2, Holsopple, Treace. Fairview – Frank 2, Ripke.

Stryker 5 13 9 6 7 5 - 45

Fairview 4 9 7 13 7 8 – 48

Fayette 49, Edgerton 47

FAYETTE – In a game that was tight the entire way, Fayette was able to hang on to knock off Edgerton, 49-47.

Tanner Wagner and Elijah Lerma carried the winning Eagles (8-7) as they each bucketed 17 points.

Craig Blue led Edgerton (7-7) with 16 points.

EDGERTON (47) – Meyer 9; Everetts 9; Wilson 0; Hicks 0; Ripke 5; Landel 6; Wolfe 2; C. Blue 16. Totals 16-12-47.

FAYETTE (49) – Frenn 6; Eberly 1; Mitchell 0; Wagner 17; Lester 2; D. Whiteside 2; P. Whiteside 4; Lerma 17; Pearson 0. Totals 16-13-49.

Three-point goals: Edgerton – Meyer, Everetts, C. Blue. Fayette – Wagner 4.

Edgerton 11 9 12 15 – 47

Fayette 11 10 12 14 – 49

Reserves: Fayette, 28-21.

Liberty Center 58, North Baltimore 34

LIBERTY CENTER – Wyatt Leatherman led three Tigers in double figures with 16 points as Liberty Center won the battle of the Tigers, 58-34.

Camden Krugh added 14 points and Trey Patterson chipped in 10 for Liberty Center (8-9).

Mitch Clark led North Baltimore (3-16) with 12 points. Caiden Phillips was right behind with 11 points.

NORTH BALTIMORE (34) – Phillips 11; Hagemyer 0; Baker 0; Boyd 0; Weinandy 7; Suman 0; Woodward 0; Kepling 4; B. Baltz 0; Clark 12; W. Baltz 0. Totals 13-6-34.

LIBERTY CENTER (58) – Shultz 8; Leatherman 16; Hammontree 0; Estelle 2; Hageman 0; Krugh 14; Conrad 5; Patterson 10; Phillips 1; Orr 0; Chapa 2; Hogrefe 0. Totals 20-11-58.

Three-point goals: North Baltimore – Phillips, Weinandy. Liberty Center – Leatherman 4, Krugh 2, Shultz.

North Baltimore 10 10 6 8 – 34

Liberty Center 8 17 16 17 – 58

Ft. Jennings 61, Delphos Jefferson 36

DELPHOS – Ft. Jennings made the trip to Delphos a successful one as the Musketeers defeated the Wildcats, 61-36.

Zach Schulte led Ft. Jennings (5-10) with 18 points. Evan Hoersten added 14 and Nick Trentman threw in 12.

Ian Wannemacher led Jefferson (5-10) with 10 markers.

FT. JENNINGS (61) – Hart 0; Trentman 12; Maag 0; Horstman 6; Hoersten 14; Liebrecht 4; Sellman 0; Grothouse 0; Schulte 18; Grote 7. Totals 23-7-61.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (36) – Bailey 6; Teman 2; Wannemacher 10; Miller 7; Carder 2; Wiltsie 0; Gallmeier 2; Rode 7. Totals 15-3-36.

Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Trentman 4, Schulte 3, Hoersten. Delphos Jefferson – Miller 2, Rode.

Ft. Jennings 12 16 10 23 - 61

Delphos Jefferson 3 14 6 13 – 36

