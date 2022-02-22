MILLER CITY – For the better part of three quarters, the Paulding Panthers did exactly what they wanted and were holding a nine-point lead over Lima Bath in the Division III boys sectional basketball tournament at Miller City.
However, the Wildcats hit two big shots at the end of the period and then dominated the final stanza to rally for a 42-32 victory to advance to Friday’s sectional championship contest against Bluffton (20-2) at 5:30 p.m.
Trailing by nine late in the third quarter, Lima Bath got a pair of big three-pointers from Jonah Wauben to close out the period and pull within 27-24 entering the final stanza.
Wauben’s second trey came at the third quarter buzzer, a trend the Wildcats continued after scoring at the buzzer in each of the first two periods as well.
“We missed some opportunities there late in the third quarter and they hit a couple of big shots,” noted Panther head coach Brian Miller. “We knew they could shoot the basketball and they got hot there late in the third quarter and it carried over to the fourth.”
The Wildcats scored the first 14 points of the final stanza, keeping Paulding off the scoreboard until the 1:29 mark when Peyton Adams connected on one of two free throws.
However, a pair of treys from Britton Hall and three consecutive Griffen Mikesell baskets preceded that to put Lima Bath on top 36-27.
After a pair of Ian Armentrout free throws extended the Bath lead to 38-27, Adams’ foul shot was followed by two free throws from Nick Manz to get the Panthers within 38-30.
Lima Bath never let Paulding get any closer though as the Wildcats picked up a pair of charity tosses each from Hall and Drake Craddock to seal the 42-32 victory.
The difference after each of the first two quarters was just a basket, thanks to late Lima Bath scores in each period.
In the first, the Wildcats trailed 5-4 but Hall was fouled with .9 seconds on the clock shooting a three-pointer. The senior guard proceeded to make all three free throws to put Lima Bath on top 7-5 after eight minutes of action.
Quarter number two was remarkably similar as the Panthers held a late 11-10 advantage before Cole Craddock connected from beyond the arc at the one second mark of the second stanza to put the Wildcats on top 13-11 at the break.
“I thought we did a lot of what we wanted to do defensively there for most of the first three quarters,” Miller noted. “Their physicality wore us down and we were a little tired. But, I am proud of my kids. They battled and played their hearts out and gave a tremendous effort.”
Paulding scored 13 straight points in the third quarter to grab a 24-13 advantage.
Baskets by Christian Bauer, Adams, Ethan Foltz and two buckets from Nick Manz pushed the maroon and
white in front along with another Bauer two-pointer and a free throw by Nick Manz.
Following back-to-back buckets by Lima Bath’s Lucas Prichard and Wauben, a trey by Paulding’s Casey Agler made it 27-18 before the two crucial Wildcat three-pointers prior to the quarter ending.
Peyton Adams led the way for Paulding with a dozen markers while Nick Manz totaled nine points and five rebounds.
It was the final game in the career of a trio of Panthers. Christian Bauer, Zach Gorrell and Anthony Adams put on the Paulding basketball uniform for the final time.
Bauer totaled six points, six rebounds and a steal with Gorrell posting four boards, two assists and a steal.
“They are an excellent group,” concluded Miller. “All three of them have stuck with the program and I appreciate that. They are simply good kids and I am going to miss all three of them.”
Britton Hall paced Lima Bath (8-15) with 15 points and three rebounds with Jonah Wauben chipping in ten markers and four boards. Griffen Mikesell also recorded six points and hauled down eight rebounds for the Wildcats.
PAULDING (32) - Bauer 6; Agler 3; Manz 9; Adams 12; Gorrell 0; Reeb 0; Foltz 2; Totals: 7-4-6-32.
LIMA BATH (42) - Mikesell 6; Craddock 2; Hall 15; Craddock 3; Wauben 10; Stahr 2; Armentrout 2; Prichard 2. Totals: 8-6-8-42.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Adams 3, Agler. Bath - Hall 3, Wauben 2, Carddock. Rebounds: Paulding 24 (Bauer 6), Bath 27 *Mikesell 8). Turnovers: Paulding 18, Bath 16.
Paulding 5 6 16 5 - 32
Lima Bath 7 6 11 18 - 42
