SHERWOOD — The trifecta reigned supreme for Fairview boys basketball on Tuesday as the Apaches downed 10 from long distance to defeat Stryker, 60-45.
Kale Salyers had four of those triples for the Apaches (3-14) and was second on the team with 17 points. Brody Retcher totaled 18 points and led the team with four rebounds.
Stryker (10-8) saw Michael Donovan lead the way with 15 points while Daniel Donovan and Elijah Juilliard each added 10. Levi Barnum had four points and eight rebounds in the loss.
STRYKER (45) - Juilliard 10; Villanueva 3; LaBo 2; M. Donovan 15; Cadwell 0; D. Donovan 10; Barnum 4; Rethmel 1. Totals: 13-4-7 45.
FAIRVIEW (60) - Retcher 18; Hastings 0; Grime 3; Lashaway 6; A. Shininger 3; Boland 4; E. Shininger 8; Salyers 17; Zeedyk 1. Totals: 14-10-2 60.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Villanueva, M. Donovan, D. Donovan; Fairview - Salyers 4, Retcher 2, Lashaway 2, Grime, A. Shininger. Rebounds: Stryker 20 (Barnum 8), Fairview 17 (Retcher 4). Turnovers: Stryker 17, Fairview 19.
Stryker 9 11 9 15 - 45
Fairview 17 17 11 15 - 60
Reserves: Fairview, 48-35.
Fayette 43, Edgerton 41
FAYETTE — Despite a fourth-quarter surge from Edgerton at the charity stripe, Fayette held off the Bulldogs, 43-41.
Skylar Lester was the lone double-digit scorer for the Eagles (8-10), finishing with 24 points - 16 coming in the second half - and scoring nine of the team’s 13 fourth-quarter points.
Swank hit five treys and was 5-of-5 at the line in the fourth quarter, netting 20 points for Edgerton (5-12), which hit all 11 of its free throw attempts in the period. Corey Everetts added 14 points.
EDGERTON (41) - Blue 0; Everetts 14; Picillo 0; Walkup 2; Herman 5; Swank 20; Krontz 0; Weaver 0. Totals 10-14-41.
FAYETTE (43) - Frenn 7; Moats 2; Mitchell 4; Lester 24; Whiteside 4; Goble 0; Dunnett 2. Totals 17-7-43.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Swank 5, Everetts, Herman. Fayette - Frenn, Lester. Turnovers: Edgerton 6, Fayette 13.
Edgerton 14 6 8 13 - 41
Fayette 15 6 9 13 - 43
Reserves: Edgerton, 31-23.
Napoleon 79, Bowling Green 74 (OT)
BOWLING GREEN — It took a high-scoring extra session but Napoleon avenged a home loss to Bowling Green in December with a 79-74 OT win at the Bobcats.
Blake Wolf knocked in 21 points to pace the Wildcats (8-8, 3-6 NLL), hitting a whopping six 3-pointers. Trey Rubinstein netted 14 points while Caden Kruse, Andrew Williams and Kellen Ressler all scored a dozen.
Brock Hastings hit six 3-pointers and was 11-of-14 at the free throw line for BG (6-10, 3-6), coached by former Defiance College basketball player Mason Roth.
NAPOLEON (79) - Ressler 12; Wolf 21; Williams 12; Kruse 12; Stoner 8; Rubinstein 14. Totals 28-13-79.
BOWLING GREEN (74) - Sonner 0; Amspoker 16; Hastings 35; Ruffin 0; Conway 16; Brandt 5; Rath 2. Totals 21-22-74.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Wolf 6, Ressler 2, Williams 2. Bowling Green - Hastings 6, Amspoker 4, Brandt.
Napoleon 16 10 18 19 16 - 79
Bowling Green 14 15 23 11 11 - 74
Evergreen 60, Edon 49
METAMORA — Evergreen shook off a one-point halftime deficit to down Edon 60-49 on Tuesday.
Eli Keifer dropped 21 points and three triples to lead the Vikings (8-8) over the Bombers (5-13). Tyson Woodring added 16.
Edon saw Cohen Hulbert score 18 in the loss. Peyton Trausch had nine points, all on threes.
EDON (49) - Radabaugh 4; Kies 8; Hulbert 18; Brigle 4; Sprea 0; Trausch 9; Gallehue 6. Totals: 13-5-8 49.
EVERGREEN (60) - Keifer 21; Woodring 16; Robertson 0; Mudik 0; Lumbrezer 0; Ruetz 0; Gillen 8; Walker 3; Dunbar 10; Emmitt 2; Mounts 0; Rosti 0. Totals: 20-4-8 60.
Three-point goals: Edon - Trausch 3, Radabaugh, Hulbert; Evergreen - Keifer 3, Walker.
Edon 11 17 7 12 - 49
Evergreen 16 11 15 18 - 60
Delta 69, Hilltop 31
WEST UNITY — Bryce Gillen knocked down six 3-pointers and Delta ran away with a 69-31 victory over Hilltop on Tuesday.
Gillen’s treys ultimately helped him to 24 points for a Panthers (15-2) squad that has now won nine-straight. Nolan Risner added 14 points.
Drew Bailey knocked down four triples and led the way with 16 points in the loss for the Cadets (4-13).
DELTA (69) - Ju. Ruple 4, Gibbons 8; Knapp 5; Reinhard 2; Roth 2; Gillen 24; Ja. Ruple 8; McQuillen 0; Ruffer 0; Risner 14; Brasher 2. Totals: 16-10-7 69.
HILLTOP (31) - Schlosser 0; Kesler 4; Funkhouser 6; Eckenrode 5; Bailey 16; Crossgrove 0; Rodriguez 0; Guillen 0. Totals: 8-5-0 31.
Three-point goals: Delta - Gillen 6, Gibbons 2, Knapp, Risner; Hilltop - Bailey 4, Eckenrode.
Delta 18 13 21 17 - 69
Hilltop 16 2 9 4 - 31
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.