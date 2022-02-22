BRYAN — Despite a first quarter scare that saw 11th seeded Edgerton on top of sixth seeded Edon, the Bombers were able to overcome the Bulldogs 56-43 in a DIV sectional semifinal matchup at Bryan High School on Tuesday night.
Edgerton (6-17) led 17-15 after one quarter of play but the upset wasn't to be as the Bombers outscored them 41-26 in the final three quarters to take home a victory.
Edon (13-8) dropped in seven 3-pointers on the night, three coming from Caden Nester, who led the team with 15 points. Drew Gallehue was close behind with 13 points.
The Bulldogs were led by Nathan Swank who dropped in three treys of his own with 16 points.
Edon now moves on to Friday's sectional final against Ayersville at 5:30 p.m. at Bryan.
Division IV Sectionals
At Bryan
Edon 56, Edgerton 43
EDGERTON (43) - Meyer 14; Everetts 5; Swank 16; Blue 0; Herman 2; N. Timbrook 6. Totals: 12-4-7-43.
EDON (56) - Berry 5; Nester 15; Ripke 10; Steinke 0; Kiess 9; Sapp 0; Gallehue 13; Hulbert 4. Totals: 12-7-11-56.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Swank 3, Everetts. Edon - Nester 3, Ripke 2, Kiess. Turnovers: Edon 12, Edgerton 6.
Edgerton 17 6 11 9 - 43
Edon 15 13 16 12 - 56
At Napoleon
Montpelier 48, Hilltop 41
NAPOLEON — Montpelier rallied from six points down at halftime to down BBC foe Hilltop 48-41 in a D-IV sectional semifinal at ‘The Grand Canyon’ for the Locos’ first postseason win since 2016.
Garrett Walz’s 15 points led three players in double figures for Montpelier (3-19), which will take on top-seeded Antwerp in a Friday sectional final at Napoleon at 5:30 p.m. David Bowman and Grant Girrell chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Matthew Wyse scored a dozen points in the loss for the Cadets (3-19) while Carson Jennings and Ian Hoffman netted nine each.
MONTPELIER (48) - G. Walz 15; Bowman 12; Girrell 11; Grime 5; Martin 4; Thorp 1. Totals 15-16-48.
HILLTOP (41) - Wyse 12; Jennings 9; Hoffman 9; Haynes 5; Funkhouser 4; Dempsey 2. Totals 13-12-41.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - G. Walz 2. Hilltop - Wyse, Jennings, Hoffman.
Montpelier 8 9 13 18 - 48
Hilltop 9 14 6 12 - 41
At Van Wert
Patrick Henry 60, Fort Jennings 49
VAN WERT — Patrick Henry shook off a four-point halftime deficit and advanced in the Division IV postseason with a 60-49 win over Fort Jennings at ‘The Cougar’s Den’ in Van Wert.
Lincoln Creager knocked down four treys and paced the Patriots (16-5) with 23 points. Nash Meyer added 10 markers while Landon Johnson had nine as PH advanced to Friday’s sectional final against top-seeded Crestview (15-6) at 5:30 p.m.
Freshman Jarron Swick put up 20 points to pace the Musketeers, which bow out at 6-17 on the year.
FORT JENNINGS (49) - Menke 3; Maag 2; Lucas 0; Trentman 9; Gilbert 0; Swick 20; Neidert 2; Howbert 2; Grote 11; Wurst 0. Totals 17-9-49.
PATRICK HENRY (60) - Hall 0; Jackson 6; Rosengarten 0; Seedorf 2; Rosebrook 4; Rohrs 0; Johnson 9; Creager 23; Behrman 6; Meyer 10; M. Schwiebert 0; G. Schwiebert 0; Smith 0. Totals 19-16-60.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Swick 3, Trentman 2, Menke. Patrick Henry - Creager 4, Jackson, Meyer.
Fort Jennings 12 15 10 13 - 49
Patrick Henry 8 15 15 22 - 60
Division III Sectionals
At Springfield
Delta 57, Otsego 18
HOLLAND — Delta dominated across the first three quarters, stifling Otsego in a 57-18 D-III tournament victory at Springfield High School.
Bryce Gillen’s 12 points paced a balanced ledger for the Panthers (11-12). James Ruple added 11 points while Nolan Risner tallied nine. Delta will take on No. 1 seed Eastwood in a sectional final on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Jack Simpson paced the Knights (1-20) with six points.
OTSEGO (18) - Simpson 6; Balusik 3; Kempf 1; Helberg 5. Totals 7-2-18.
DELTA (57) - Ju. Ruple 6; Ja. Ruple 11; Knapp 3; Gillen 12; Hodge 6; Tresnan-Reighard 7; Risner 9. Totals 21-10-57.
Three-point goals: Otsego - Balusik, Helberg. Delta - Ju. Ruple 2, Knapp, Gillen, Risner.
Otsego 7 4 3 4 - 18
Delta 14 20 15 8 - 57
