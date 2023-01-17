ARCHBOLD — Defiance boys basketball started out fast, with threes falling from every which way, and rolled to their 11th-straight victory in a 63-42 triumph over Archbold on Tuesday night.
The scoring from both both Bradyn Shaw and Cayden Zachrich has been the theme for the Bulldogs (13-1) this season and it was no different this night as Shaw went 11-of-18 from the field and 3-of-5 from distance to lead all scorers with 25 points while Zachrich piled on 15 more points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field.
Eleven of those 25 points for Shaw came in the first quarter as the 6-foot-1 senior was unconscious from three to start this one, gladly taking the perimeter shot and going 3-of-4 from deep in the first quarter alone.
An Isaac Schlatter three also fell in that opening period and it all led to a 21-10 first quarter advantage for the Bulldogs.
“We kind of anticipated them playing some zone early on, because Bradyn (Shaw) and Cayden (Zachrich) pose some matchup problems and it was really nice of our guys to come out with some energy and make shots early because that could have easily gone the other way,” Defiance head coach Bryn Lehman said.
It could have gone the other way because the Blue Streaks (8-5) despite not shooting the ball great from the field in the first quarter, going just 4-of-13 from the field, were able to see some threes fall from junior Jayden Seiler as he was 2-for-3 from deep in the opening period. Seiler led the Blue Streaks with 15 on the night on 5-of-6 shooting from downtown.
“He’s a really good outside shooter,” Archbold head coach Joe Frank said of Seiler. “He got some looks early and when the ball goes in early you feel pretty good about yourself. Obviously we count on him doing that.”
The Blue Streaks were able to cut the Bulldog lead to 21-13 in the third quarter thanks to Seiler’s third three of the night, but out of that triple Defiance went on a 10-0 run as David Jiminez and Schlatter each knocked down twos followed by four-straight Zachrich points into a Archbold timeout with 3:42 to play in the first half.
Out of the timeout, Shaw was able to put two more on the board to cement the 10-0 run. At this point, Shaw and Zachrich had combined for 18 of the 31 Bulldog points with half of those coming from beyond the arc.
“We obviously talked in the scouting report that he (Shaw) is a really good shooter. And we just didn’t do a very good job of getting out on him and credit to him for making those shots,” Frank said. “We tried to emphasize playing good defense early, which obviously we didn’t accomplish what we set out to do.”
The Defiance run was broken by a Cade Brenner completed and-one. That was Brenner’s first points of the game with under three minutes to play in the first half. He finished with 10 points, nine points under his Northwest Ohio Athletic League leading scoring average of 19 points per game coming in.
“I will give credit to (Aidan) Kiessling, he played a whale of a game defensively on Cade Brenner. He has not been guarded like that this year,” Frank said.
Overall, the Bulldogs played a competitive game offensively, holding the Blue Streaks under 50% shooting from the field (16-40) and on multiple possessions forcing them to hold the ball for an extended amount of time.
“We are capable of frustrating teams defensively and we really relish in that role of being defensive stoppers,” Lehman said. “I think it has been great to see our guys mature, and do things that maybe aren't always the most fun but are best for the team.”
“The reason they are at where they are right now is because they can really get down in a stance and play defense and take you out of what you want to do,” Frank added of the Bulldogs’ defense. “That’ll be a hard team to knock out of the tournament and I wish them the best.”
Defiance ultimately outscored the Blue Streaks 13-7 in the second quarter and took a 34-17 lead to halftime which they had no problems holding on to as Shaw scored 12 in the second half, constantly driving to the basket, and the Bulldogs got some good minutes off the bench from players like Khalil Ligon who finished with six and Anotonio Lopez who knocked down a three to push their third quarter lead back to 17.
“It’s huge when we can have guys step up, and I think Cayden is down on himself thinking he didn’t have a great game, but he still had 15 points,” Lehman said. “Khalil (Ligon) made some great pull up jumpers tonight that kept us in a flow offensively when Cayden wasn’t really at his greatest. But I think that shows how dangerous we can be when Cayden might not have had his best game but we still win by 21.”
Defiance will go for 12-straight and hope to keep their perfect Western Buckeye League record intact on the road against Elida on Friday. Archbold will look to do the same on Friday inside the NWOAL as they’ll travel to Delta.
DEFIANCE (63) - Shaw 25; Zachrich 15; Schlatter 7; Ligon 6; Jiminez 4; Lopez 3; Kiessling 3; Saldana 0; Rodenberger 0; Castillo 0. Totals: 28-56 0-4
ARCHBOLD (42) - Seiler 15; Brenner 10; Nofziger 6; Gomez 5; Wendt 5; Diller 1; Miller 0; Rodriguez 0. Totals: 16-40 3-4
Three-point goals: Defiance 7-19 (Shaw 3-5. Schlatter 1-2, Kiessling 1-1, Zachrich 1-4, Lopez 1-3); Archbold 7-19 (Seiler 5-6, Gomez 1-3, Wendt 1-3). Rebounds: Defiance 32 (Schlatter 8), Archbold 22 (Nofziger 5). Turnovers: Defiance 9, Archbold 12.
Defiance 21 13 17 12 - 63
Archbold 10 7 19 6 - 42
Reserves: 45-23 Defiance
