With talent across the floor, a vocal crowd and a physical contest on the floor, Tuesday’s tilt between Defiance and Archbold at ‘The Dawg Pound’ had a late-February tournament feel to a mid-January contest.
The result bodes well for Defiance, as the Bulldogs hit some key buckets in crunch time to earn their fourth straight victory and pull away from the visiting Bluestreaks, 51-41.
Defiance (9-4) took a 14-13 lead in the all-time series between the squads with a balanced scorebook as six different players scored six points or more while holding Archbold to its fourth-lowest scoring total of the season.
“Two great schools, two great communities that are very prideful in basketball and it was a tournament atmosphere with a great crowd,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman of the win to extend the Bulldogs’ recent streak. “Credit to our guys, they came out red-hot again and we weathered the storm there in the third quarter. That was huge, that shows fight and showed some determination that maybe we lacked early on in the season."
After racing out to an 11-1 lead Saturday against Fairview, the hot shooting started again for Defiance on Tuesday as the Bulldogs hit four of their first six shots - all 3-pointers - to stake a 12-7 lead.
With senior standout DJ Newman back on the floor for the first time since suffering a calf injury late in a Dec. 11 loss to Eastwood, the 6-1 veteran picked right where he left off with a pair of buckets in the opening stanza. With treys from Alex Roth and Cade Brenner, the STreaks (7-5) weathered the storm and trailed just 14-10 after eight minutes.
However, Defiance’s stellar execution on both ends of the floor created some separation in the second stanza. After a Jaiden Seiler trey cut the DHS lead to 16-15 with 5:28 until halftime, the Bulldogs answered with a David Jimenez 3-pointer and a wide-open Tyler Frederick layup off a Jimenez assist.
Gavin Bailey stopped the quick run with a layup but after a Frederick steal and layup, Cayden Zachrich found the net. The Bulldogs forced back-to-back turnovers and with 1.9 seconds left, Frederick was found under the basket and scored while being fouled to turn a 21-17 margin to a double-digit lead at the half, 27-17.
“Credit to them, they made some really big shots,” said Archbold coach Joe Frank. “They guarded us so well, it was hard for us to get good looks. Their buckets were a whole lot easier for them to get than ours were and I think that at the end of the day, that’s what the difference in the game was.
“They got more easy buckets than we did and in a high school game, if you don’t get some easy looks here and there, it’s pretty tough.”
The Streaks proved their mettle in the third stanza, as Defiance was stifled for much of the period as Archbold mounted its comeback. Newman started the drive with a pair of layups and two freebies while the Bulldogs missed their first four shots from the field. Bailey came up with an offensive rebound and was fouled while making a putback to bring the Streaks back to within a bucket of tying the ballgame at 27-25 with 4:06 left in the third quarter.
A Cayden Zachrich 3-pointer stemmed the tide with 3:15 in the period but two offensive rebounds by Defiance went for naught as Newman came up with yet another big play. The all-Ohio quarterback took an offensive rebound and fired a full-court fastbreak pass to a streaking Seiler for a layup to make it a 30-27 margin with 1:17 left.
The first of multiple second-half back-breakers from Defiance came in the final seconds, though.
Following a Schlatter layup and a corner trey by Brenner, Defiance looked to play for the last possession of the third period and after resetting the play, junior Aidan Kiessling lined up a 3-pointer that tickled the twine with five seconds left and put the Bulldogs up 35-30 through three periods.
With the game still in doubt at 39-36 with 6:33 left, Zachrich spotted up for a crucial trey to double the advantage. Ashton Kammeyer split a pair of free throws to eat away at the margin but with five minutes in regulation, senior guard Joe Lammers took to the left wing and asserted himself with a step-back 3-pointer to fire up the crowd and stretch the lead to 45-37 and put the game out of reach.
Zachrich finished with 15 points and seven boards to pace the Bulldogs while Kiessling added nine points and Lammers eight.
“That’s what we need,” said Lehman of the balanced effort. “We didn’t have that early in the season, but we had it a year ago at about this time and that’s when we started to get things rolling … We’re playing very unselfishly and we’re taking advantage of opportunities when they’re presented. We’re just really clicking right now.”
Newman put up 14 points for the Bluestreaks in his first game back in over a month.
“That’s just the competitor he is, he doesn’t care how long he’s been out,” said Frank. “He has expectations and I think that’s gonna rub off on some of our other guys too."
Defiance will take to the road this weekend with trips to league foe Elida (3-10, 0-4 WBL) on Friday and Springfield (3-5) Saturday while Archbold (1-1 NWOAL) will play a key league contest at Liberty Center (5-6, 1-1 NWOAL) Friday before hosting Toledo Christian (10-3) Saturday.
ARCHBOLD (41) - Bailey 4; Brenner 6; Johns 0; Roth 3; Seiler 5; Newman 14; Kammeyer 4; Phillips 0; Miller 0. Totals 14-29 9-13 41.
DEFIANCE (51) - Kiessling 9; Frederick 6; Jimenez 7; Schlatter 6; Lopez 0; Lammers 8; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 15. Totals 19-39 2-5 51.
Three-point goals: Archbold 4-10 (Brenner 2, Roth, Seiler), Defiance 9-21 (Kiessling 3, Zachrich 3, Lammers 2, Frederick, Jimenez). Rebounds: Archbold 18 (Bailey 5), Defiance 20 (Frederick, Zachrich 7). Turnovers: Archbold 14, Defiance 7.
Archbold 10 7 13 11 - 41
Defiance 14 13 8 16 - 51
Reserves: Defiance, 52-28.
Freshmen: Defiance, 34-33.
