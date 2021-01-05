AYERSVILLE — Ayersville racked up 21 makes from the free throw line as the Pilots picked up a 56-47 victory against Continental at “Himmeger’s Hangar” on Tuesday in boys hoops action.
Jakob Trevino led the charge for the Pilots (4-3) with 21 points and 8-of-13 shooting from the charity stripe, along with five rebounds and four steals. Ike Eiden chipped in 13 points while Kallen Brown had 10.
Mitchell Coleman put up 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in the setback for the Pirates (3-8).
CONTINENTAL (47) - Coleman 21; Recker 9; Sharrits 5; Warnement 4; Armey 3; Davis 3; Knipp-Williams 2; Hoeffel 0; Huff 0. Totals 18-45 6-9 47.
AYERSVILLE (56) - Trevino 21; I. Eiden 13; Brown 10; Amoroso 6; Schlachter 2; R. Clark 2; E. Clark 2; Cook 0; B. Eiden 0; Youngker 0. Totals 16-39 21-32 56.
Three-point goals: Continental 5-12 (Coleman 2, Sharrits, Armey, Davis), Ayersville 3-7 (I. Eiden 2, Trevino). Rebounds: Continental 26 (Warnement 7), Ayersville 23 (Trevino, Amoroso 5). Turnovers: Continental 8, Ayersville 6.
Continental 8 9 11 19 - 47
Ayersville 9 10 21 16 - 56
Reserves: Ayersville, 22-21.
Fairview 42, Liberty Center 39
SHERWOOD — Fairview had enough down the stretch to down Liberty Center 42-39 for its third straight win.
Luke Timbrook hit a pair of triples and led the Apaches (4-2) with 14 points in the victory. Caleb Frank chipped in nine.
Camden Krugh tallied 13 points to top the totals for Liberty Center, which fell to 3-6 with the loss.
LIBERTY CENTER (39) - Shultz 3; Hammontree 0; Estelle 7; Krugh 13; Conrad 7; Patterson 6; Phillips 0; Orr 0; Hogrefe 0. Totals 12-11-39.
FAIRVIEW (42) - Retcher 1; Smith 5; Ripke 5; Frank 9; Karzynow 0; Hastings 0; Hammon 0; Timbrook 14; Zeedyk 4; Grine 4. Totals 14-10-42.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Krugh 2, Patterson, Phillips. Fairview - Timbrook 2, Smith, Ripke. Turnovers: Liberty Center 13, Fairview 15.
Liberty Center 10 12 9 8 - 39
Fairview 11 9 10 12 - 42
Fayette 42, Stryker 40
FAYETTE — Fayette’s Elijah Lerma had seven makes from the field, netting a team-high 16 points in the Eagles’ narrow 42-40 Buckeye Border Conference win over Stryker.
Lerma hit five buckets and two longballs in the winning effort for Fayette (3-1, 2-1 BBC), which led 33-26 entering the fourth quarter before holding on for the win. Tanner Wagner added nine tallies.
Teyvon Harris netted 14 points to pace the Panthers (1-4, 1-3 BBC).
STRYKER (40) - Bowers 0; Holsopple 9; Cadwell 5; Miller 0; Woolace 2; Ramon 0; Harris 14; Clingaman 6; Barnum 4; Sloan 0. Totals 17-3-40.
FAYETTE (42) - Frenn 2; Eberly 5; Mitchell 0; Wagner 9; D. Whiteside 0; P. Whiteside 4; Lerma 16; Pearson 6. Totals 18-1-42.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Clingaman 2, Cadwell. Fayette - Wagner 2, Lerma 2, Eberly. Turnovers: Stryker 6, Fayette 7.
Stryker 8 8 10 14 - 40
Fayette 8 9 16 9 - 42
Reserves: Fayette, 31-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.