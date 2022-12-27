WAUSEON — Wauseon got out to a 14-point first half lead and never looked back as they held on to defeat Tinora 44-35 on their home court. The win marked Wauseon head coach Chad Burt's 250th career victory.
The Wauseon graduate is now 250-92 in 15 seasons with the Indians since taking over in 2008 following Ken Burgei's 25-year tenure with the Tribe.
Just eight players scored in the entire game for both teams as the Indians (6-3) saw three players in double figures with Landon Hines leading the way with 13, while Tyson Rodriguez and Elijah McLeod combined for five threes and 12 points each.
Tinora (4-4) saw Luke Harris and Aiden Rittenhouse score 32 of their 35 points with Harris’ 19 leading all scorers. Rittenhouse had 13 as both players knocked down three from long distance.
TINORA (35) - Eckert 0; Plassman 3; Anders 0; Rittenhouse 13; Harris 19; Spychala 0; Ackerman 0; Friedricksen 0. Totals: 3-7-8 35.
WAUSEON (44) - Leatherman 5; Rodriguez 12; Armstrong 0; McLeod 12; Hines 13; Parsons 2. Totals: 11-6-4 44.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Rittenhouse 3, Harris 3, Plassman; Wauseon - Rodruiguez 3, McLeod 2, Leatherman. Turnovers: Tinora 4, Wauseon 5.
Tinora 5 6 11 13 - 35
Wauseon 15 10 10 9 - 44
Reserves: Wauseon, 45-32.
Toledo Christian 61, Ayersville 52
AYERSVILLE – An 18-12 deficit after one quarter was too much for host Ayersville to overcome in a 61-52 home loss to Toledo Christian.
Weston McGuire led a trio in double figures with 12 points and three assists for the Pilots (). Brady Clark added 11 points while Carter Michel tallied 10 points and four boards before fouling out.
Conye Gaston’s 18 points led TC (7-1), which shot 24-of-38 from the field (63 percent). Karter Koester added 17 points and six boards and Kalon Butler netted 14 points with five caroms.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (61) - Gaston 18; Koester 17; Butler 14; Ryan 7; Hesson 5; Criss 0; Mikel 0. Totals 24-38 6-10 61.
AYERSVILLE (52) - McGuire 12; Clark 11; Michel 10; Schlachter 7; Flory 7; Amoroso 5; Brown 0; Fishpaw 0; Marvin 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 16-36 16-27 52.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian 7-13 (Gaston 3, Koester 2, Butler 2), Ayersville 4-8 (McGuire, Clark, Flory, Amoroso). Rebounds: Toledo Christian 20 (Koester, Hesson 6), Ayersville 17 (Michel 4). Turnovers: Toledo Christian 8, Ayersville 10.
Tol. Christian 18 25 4 14 - 61
Ayersville 12 25 5 10 - 52
Archbold 62, Eastwood 59
PEMBERVILLE — Archbold held off a second-half rally from Eastwood to pick up a 62-59 road victory.
Cade Brenner hit nine buckets, including three from long range, to score 27 points and pace the Bluestreaks (5-3) while Jayden Seiler added 18 markers.
Case Boos’ 21 points were tops for the Eagles, which fell to 5-3.
ARCHBOLD (62) - Phillips 9; Brenner 27; Seiler 18; Miller 6; Nofziger 2. Totals 23-8-62.
EASTWOOD (59) - Boos 21; Smith 12; Oliver 2; Donnel 4; Badenhop 7; Weaver 13. Totals 22-9-59.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Brenner 3, Seiler 2, Miller 2, Phillips. Eastwood - Boos 3, Smith 2, Badenhop.
Archbold 22 9 13 18 - 62
Eastwood 14 9 14 22 - 59
Reserves: Eastwood, 36-31.
