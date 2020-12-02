BOWLING GREEN – Bowling Green outscored Liberty Center 21-6 over the final eight minutes to grab a 40-25 non-league win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Kaleb Gerken had 10 of Bowling Green’s 21 points in the final stanza and led the Bobcats (1-1) with 17 points.

Camden Krugh had seven points for the Tigers (1-1).

LIBERTY CENTER (25) – Collins 2, Leatherman 0, Hammontree 2, Estelle 2, Krugh 7, Conrad 5, Patterson 5, Phillips 0, Orr 2. Totals 9-5-25.

BOWLING GREEN (40) – Jackson 3, Tucker 0, Brown 4, Seither 3, Hastings 2, Cook 2, Furras 3, Suelzer 0, Sayen 6, Gerken 17. Totals 15-8-40.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Krugh 2. Bowling Green – Seither, Furras.

Liberty Center 3 7 9 6 — 25

Bowling Green 8 7 4 21 — 40

