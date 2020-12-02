BOWLING GREEN – Bowling Green outscored Liberty Center 21-6 over the final eight minutes to grab a 40-25 non-league win over the Tigers on Tuesday.
Kaleb Gerken had 10 of Bowling Green’s 21 points in the final stanza and led the Bobcats (1-1) with 17 points.
Camden Krugh had seven points for the Tigers (1-1).
LIBERTY CENTER (25) – Collins 2, Leatherman 0, Hammontree 2, Estelle 2, Krugh 7, Conrad 5, Patterson 5, Phillips 0, Orr 2. Totals 9-5-25.
BOWLING GREEN (40) – Jackson 3, Tucker 0, Brown 4, Seither 3, Hastings 2, Cook 2, Furras 3, Suelzer 0, Sayen 6, Gerken 17. Totals 15-8-40.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Krugh 2. Bowling Green – Seither, Furras.
Liberty Center 3 7 9 6 — 25
Bowling Green 8 7 4 21 — 40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.