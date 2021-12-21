FORT JENNINGS — Ayersville boys basketball earned a third straight victory in a 43-30 road triumph over Fort Jennings on Tuesday night.
The Pilots (4-2) were led by Jakob Trevino who had a game high 16 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Weston McGuire was second on the team with nine points.
For Fort Jennings (1-7), they were led by Nick Trentman’s 12 points of 5-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe as well as the inside play from Jon Grote that saw him score 10 points.
AYERSVILLE (43) — Trevino 16; McGuire 9; Schlacter 6; Clark 5; Eiden 5; Amoroso 1; Miller 1; Wolfrum 0; Michel 0. Totals: 12-3-10-43.
FORT JENNINGS (30) — Trentman 12; Grote 10; Maag 3; Gilbert 3; Neidert 2; Howbert 0’ Menke 0; Lucas 0; Swick 0; Wurst 0. Total: 8-3-5-30.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Clark, Eiden, McGure. Fort Jennings - Maag, Trentman, Gilbert.
Ayersville 9 13 15 6 - 43
Fort Jennings 6 7 5 12 - 30
Archbold 56, Fairview 47
ARCHBOLD — Archbold held off a fourth-quarter charge from visiting Fairview to right the ship and pick up a 56-47 victory.
Brady Johns scored all of his team-high 16 points in the second half, draining four longballs on the night to help snap a two-game losing skid for the Bluestreaks (4-2). Tyler Hurst added 14 markers.
Jeffrey Smith put up 14 points in the losing effort for the Apaches (2-6), which outscored Archbold 15-5 in the fourth quarter. D’Andre Hastings tallied a season-best 11 points.
FAIRVIEW (47) - Retcher 7; Smith 14; Hastings 11; Clemens 3; Karzynow 4; Hammon 3; Shininger 5. Totals 14-13-47.
ARCHBOLD (56) - Bailey 6; S. Phillips 8; Johns 16; Seiler 8; Hurst 14; Boettger 4. Totals 21-6-56.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Smith 2, Hastings 2, Karzynow, Shininger. Archbold - Johns 4, Phillips 2, Seiler. Rebounds: Fairview 25, Archbold 19. Turnovers: Fairview 10, Archbold 8.
Fairview 10 4 18 15 - 47
Archbold 16 14 21 5 - 56
Reserves: Archbold, 33-25.
Wayne Trace 62, Arlington 37
HAVILAND — Brooks Laukhuf poured in 22 points as Wayne Trace rolled to a 62-37 home victory over Arlington on Tuesday night.
Laukhuf was 10-of-14 from the field as his sharp shooting gave the Raiders (7-1) the boost they needed. Kyle Stoller’s 14 points, six rebounds and three assists also helped Wayne Trace to victory.
Arlington (5-3) was led by Brady’s King’s nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field.
ARLINGTON (37) — Kin 9; Vermillion 6; Essinger 6; Cavinee 6; Russell 5; B. Griggs 3; J. Griggs 2; Agapiou 0; Berry 0; Metzger 0. Totals: 10-5-2-37.
WAYNE TRACE (62) — Laukhuf 22; Stoller 14; T. Sinn 6; Graham 6; Myers 4; C. Sinn 4; Davis 4; Winans 2; Gerber 0; Forrer 0. Totals: 21-4-8-62.
Three-point goals: Arlington - Vermillion 2, Kin 2, B. Griggs. Wayne Trace - T. Sinn 2, Laukhuf, Stoller. Rebounds: Arlington 23 (Russell 9), Wayne Trace 26 (Stoller 6). Turnovers: Arlington 21, Wayne Trace 9.
Arlington 17 10 19 16 - 62
Wayne Trace 8 7 11 11 - 37
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 47-40.
Cardinal Stritch 64, Paulding 55
PAULDING — Paulding racked up 21 points in the first quarter but was stifled in the second as Cardinal Stritch pulled away for a 64-55 road win.
Christian Burton’s 16 points led the charge for the Cardinals (5-2), which outscored Paulding 22-12 in the fourth quarter to prevail. Owen Carter chipped in 13.
Nick Manz netted 15 points to lead four players in double figures for the Panthers (1-7). Ethan Foltz chipped in 14 tallies while Luke Zartman and Christian Bauer scored 13 and 12, respectively.
CARDINAL STRITCH (64) - Taylor 4; Hicks 8; Price Jr. 0; Yost 6; Whitehead 8; Burton 16; Carter 13; Nowicki 0; Fitzgerald 0; Bohnsack 2; Hughes 7. Totals 21-45 10-16 64.
PAULDING (55) - Zartman 13; Bauer 12; Agler 0; Manz 15; P. Adams 0; Gorrell 1; Reeb 0; Foltz 14. Totals 25-51 11-20 55.
Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch - Burton 2, Yost 2. Paulding - Foltz, Zartman. Rebounds: Cardinal Stritch 31, Paulding 20. Turnovers: Cardinal Stritch 14, Paulding 11.
Cardinal Stritch 15 15 12 22 - 64
Paulding 21 6 16 12 - 55
Reserves: Cardinal Stritch, 48-34.
Perrysburg 74, Wauseon 38
WAUSEON — Unbeaten Perrysburg rained down 13 makes from long distance at Wauseon as the Yellowjackets rolled past the host Indians, 74-38.
Joey Bohman’s 16 points led Perrysburg (7-0) while Austin Shultz hit a team-high four longballs in a 14-point night.
Jack Leatherman was the lone player to hit double figures for the Indians (4-3) with 10 markers.
PERRYSBURG (74) - Fenneken 0; Shultz 14; Av. Hunt 8; Klusmeyer 7; Mitchell 6; Bohman 16; Hubbard 0; An. Hunt 9; Watkins 13. Totals 29-3-74.
WAUSEON (38) - Tester 2; Burt 5; Armstrong 3; Leatherman 10; Borton 0; Gleckler 5; Rodriguez 9; Powers 0; Gerig 0; Parsons 0; Patterson 0; Shaw 4. Totals 14-7-38.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg - Shultz 4, Bohman 3, Watkins 3, Av. Hunt 2, An. Hunt. Wauseon - Leatherman, Gleckler, Rodriguez. Turnovers: Perrysburg 5, Wauseon 14.
Perrysburg 18 21 18 17 - 74
Wauseon 7 7 12 12 - 38
Reserves: Perrysburg, 39-33.
Pettisville 39, Bryan 31
PETTISVILLE — Jaret Beck and Joey Ripke each had 10 points for Pettisville as the Blackbirds outlasted visiting Bryan, 39-31.
Beck added six boards on the night for Pettisville (5-2) while Cayden Jacoby racked up eight points and 10 rebounds.
Evan Cox’s 10 points paced Bryan, which fell to 0-7 on the season.
BRYAN (31) - Brown 5; Koenig 0; Moss 0; Cox 10; Pelz 2; Jackson 4; Kepler 2; Langenderfer 0; Herold 6; Dominique 2. Totals 13-49 4-5 31.
PETTISVILLE (39) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 10; Beck 10; Myers 5; Rupp 1; Jacoby 8. Totals 10-29 15-24 39.
Three-point goals: Bryan 1-12 (), Pettisville 4-10 (Ripke 2, Beck, Myers). Rebounds: Bryan 29, Pettisville 23 (Jacoby 10). Turnovers: Bryan 8, Pettisville 8
Bryan 8 4 4 15 - 31
Pettisville 11 4 10 14 - 39
Reserves: Bryan, 39-24.
North Central 64, Montpelier 31
MONTPELIER — North Central picked up its fourth win in five tries as the Eagles more than doubled up Montpelier 64-31 in non-league action.
Zack Hayes netted 18 points to lead the way for North Central (4-1), which led 21-9 through eight minutes of play. Joey Burt chipped in 13 markers.
Garrett Walz’s 10 tallies led the ledger for the Locos (1-6), which have dropped six straight.
NORTH CENTRAL (64) - J. Burt 13; Sanford 3; Turner 0; Patten 6; Meyers 6; Q. Burt 2; Justice 7; Beard 0; Hayes 18; Pettit 7; Kidston 0; Douglass 0; Hicks 2. Totals 27-5-64.
MONTPELIER (31) - G. Walz 10; Thorp 4; Shaffer 0; Mattern 2; Sommer 3; Bowman 2; Grime 8; Martin 0; Carper 0; Girrell 2. Totals 12-4-31.
Three-point goals: North Central - Hayes 2, Sanford, Justice, Pettit. Montpelier - G. Walz 2, Sommer.
North Central 21 18 22 3 - 64
Montpelier 9 10 9 3 - 31
Reserves: North Central, 36-22.
Eastside (Ind.) 54, Edon 43
EDON — Eastside (Ind.) placed three players in double figures as the Blazers crossed the border and beat Edon, 54-43.
Jack Berry put up 17 points to lead all scorers in the setback for the Bombers (3-2) while Drew Gallehue hit a pair of treys and added 13 markers.
EASTSIDE (54) - Trevino 14; Henderson 13; Brewer 7; Snyder 0; Willard 15; Moughler 0; Fry 5. Totals 20-8-54.
EDON (43) - Berry 17; Nester 2; Ripke 1; Steinke 4; Kiess 4; Sapp 0; Gallehue 13; Ca. Hulbert 2. Totals 17-6-43.
Three-point goals: Eastside - Henderson 3, Brewer, Willard, Fry. Edon - Gallehue 2, Berry.
Eastside 10 13 14 17 - 54
Edon 7 12 11 13 - 43
Upper Scioto Valley 62, Miller City 39
McGUFFEY — Miller City fell behind 20-8 early and was unable to catch up to unbeaten Upper Scioto Valley in a 62-39 road defeat.
Austin Ruhe’s 16 points led the ledger for the Wildcats (5-3) while Thomas Weis chipped in 11.
Connor Sanders’ 19 markers paced all scorers in the win for the Rams (6-0).
MC 5-3, USV 6-0
MILLER CITY (39) - Weis 11; Ruhe 16; Nuveman 2; Tobe 8; Pester 2. Totals 17-3-39.
UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (62) - Rohrs 10; A. Sanders 5; Stephens 11; C. Sanders 19; Underwood 15; Castle 2.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Weis, Ruhe. Upper Scioto Valley- Stephens 3, Underwood, A. Sanders.
Miller City 8 7 9 15 - 39
USV 20 14 14 14 - 62
Reserves: Miller City, 46-19.
