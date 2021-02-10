Ayersville 46, Fayette 33
FAYETTE — Ayersville got back to winning ways, stifling Fayette 46-33 to move to 11-7 on the year.
Brayden Amoroso tallied 14 points and four steals for the Pilots, which held Fayette to 25 percent shooting (10-of-40) in the victory.
Elijah Lerma recorded 11 points and six rebounds for Fayette (8-9).
AYERSVILLE (46) - Amoroso 14; I. Eiden 9; R. Clark 7; Schlachter 5; Trevino 4; Cook 3; McGuire 2; B. Eiden 2; E. Clark 0; Miler 0; Sherman 0; Youngker 0. Totals 18-40 7-10 46.
FAYETTE (33) - Lerma 11; Frenn 7; Eberly 6; Wagner 3; P. Whiteside 3; Lester 3; Dunnett 0; Mitchell 0; D. Whiteside 0; Millan 0; Moats 0; Pearson 0. Totals 10-40 8-11 33.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 3-10 (Amoroso 2, Cook), Fayette 5-21 (Eberly 2, Frenn, Wagner, P. Whiteside). Rebounds: Ayersville 26 (Trevino 5), Fayette 23 (Lerma 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 5, Fayette 7.
Ayersville 13 13 13 7 - 46
Fayette 7 16 5 5 - 33
Lima Perry 61, Miller City 35
MILLER CITY — Lima Perry raced out to a 23-7 lead after one quarter, rolling past Miller City for a 61-35 triumph.
Ryan Yingst paced three players in double figures with 17 points for the Commodores (15-3), winners of seven of their last eight. Bubby Knight put up 13 points while Jefferey Simpson chipped in a dozen.
Jon Burgei’s 12 points led the way for the Wildcats, which slipped to 6-14.
LIMA PERRY (61) - B. Knight 13; W. Knight 9; Simpson 12; R. Yingst 17; Hoersten 2; B. Yingst 8. Totals 27-5-61.
MILLER CITY (35) - Niese 7; Barlage 2; Weis 5; Ruhe 7; Tobe 2; Burgei 12.
Three-point goals: Lima Perry - B. Knight, Simpson. Miller City - Niese, Weis.
Lima Perry 23 12 11 15 - 61
Miller City 7 6 13 9 - 35
Reserves: Lima Perry, 30-26.
Columbus Grove 66, Leipsic 52
LEIPSIC — A balanced scoring attack powered Columbus Grove to a 66-52 win over Leipsic to stay in the Putnam County League title race.
Tayt Birnesser hit three treys and led the No. 6 Bulldogs (15-2, 4-1 PCL) with 19 points. Blake Reynolds added 17 points while Trey Sautter netted 14 as Columbus Grove stayed one game back of leader Ottoville with league home games against Miller City on Saturday and Fort Jennings on Monday.
Mason Brandt tallied 24 points to top the tally for the Vikings (13-4, 3-2 PCL). Jaden Siefker chipped in a dozen.
COLUMBUS GROVE (66) - T. Birnesser 19; Reynolds 17; Sautter 14; B. Birnesser 7; Schroeder 5; Halker 4. Totals 23-13-66.
LEIPSIC (52) - Brandt 24; Siefker 12; Walther 6; Schroeder 3; Maag 3; Gillespie 2; Sickmiller 2. Totals 19-10-52.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - T. Birnesser 3, Sautter 2, Reynolds, B. Birnesser. Leipsic - Siefker 2, Brandt, Schroeder.
Columbus Grove 11 20 24 11 - 66
Leipsic 9 18 11 14 - 52
Lincolnview 66, Fort Jennings 50
FORT JENNINGS — Despite taking a three-point lead into halftime, Fort Jennings was unable to hold off a third-quarter charge from Lincolnview, falling 66-50.
Collin Overholt poured in 25 points to lead the way for the Lancers (). Clayton Leeth added 14 markers.
Evan Hoersten scored 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter and drained 10-of-12 shots from the charity stripe for the Musketeers (). Jon Grote also hit double digits with 11 points.
LINCOLNVIEW (66) - Overholt 25; Leeth 14; Cavinder 7; Richardson 6; Hatfield 5; Jessee 5; Bowersock 2; McMaster 1; Price 1; Peterson 0; Collins 0. Totals 25-9-66.
FORT JENNINGS (50) - Trentman 0; Maag 0; Horstman 2; Hoersten 23; Liebrecht 9; Sellman 0; Grothouse 0; Schulte 5; Neidert 0; Grote 11. Totals 15-18-50.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Overholt 3, Leeth 2, Cavinder, Jessee. Fort Jennings - Hoersten, Liebrecht.
Lincolnview 6 17 22 21 - 66
Fort Jennings 14 12 9 15 - 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.