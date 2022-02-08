SHERWOOD — Ayersville boys basketball earned their fifth-straight victory with a 59-42 win over Fairview on Tuesday as the Pilots stay in the GMC title race ahead of a huge tilt with Wayne Trace on Friday.
The Pilots (15-3, 5-1 GMC) were led by Brady Clark who scored 17 points in the triumph. Jakob Trevino added 13 while Ike Eiden added 11. Tyson Schlacter pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Pilots on the boards.
For Fairview (6-14, 3-3 GMC) they were led by Brody Retcher’s 13 points while Jefferey Smith added 11 points and six rebounds.
AYERSVILLE (59) - Clark 17; Trevino 13; Eiden 11; Schlacter 8; McGuire 8; Michel 2; Miler 0; Amoroso 0; Brown 0; Flory 0. Totals: 21-44 4-10 13-19 - 59
FAIRVIEW (42) - Retcher 13; Smith 11; Clemens 11; Karzynow 6; Hastings 1; Hammon 0; Shiniger 0; Lashaway 0. Totals: 16-48 4-21 6-11 - 42
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Eiden 2, Trevino, Clark. Fairview - Clemens 3, Smith. Rebounds: Ayersville 28 (Schlacter 8), Fairview 19 (Smith 6). Assists: Ayersville 16 (McGuire 4), Fairview 11 (Retcher, Smith, Karzynow 2). Steals: Ayersville 9 (Trevino, Eiden 3), Fairview 9 (Retcher 3). Turnovers: Ayersville 12, Fairview 7.
Ayersville 17 13 14 15 - 59
Fairview 14 12 8 8 - 42
Evergreen 48, Archbold 46 (OT)
METAMORA — Evergreen held Archbold to just two points in overtime, nabbing a 48-46 Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory over the Bluestreaks.
RJ Shunck and Evan Lumbrezer each tallied 17 points to pace the Vikings (8-8, 3-2 NWOAL), which have won five of six.
DJ Newman’s 18 points led the ledger for Archbold (12-6, 3-2), which had a five-game win streak snapped and fell two games back of league unbeaten Swanton in a tie with the Vikings, Patrick Henry and Wauseon with two league tilts remaining. Alex Roth added 15 markers.
ARCHBOLD (46) - Bailey 2; Roth 15; Brenner 5; Newman 18; Hurst 2; Kammeyer 4. Totals 20-3-46.
EVERGREEN (48) - Hudik 7; Shunck 17; Loeffler 4; Keifer 3; Lumbrezer 17. Totals 19-9-48.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Roth, Brenner, Newman. Evergreen - Shunck, Keifer, Lumbrezer.
Archbold 12 10 9 13 2 - 46
Evergreen 14 6 15 9 4 - 48
Reserves: Archbold, 33-32.
Napoleon 67, Anthony Wayne 55
NAPOLEON — Josh Mack’s 25 points led three Napoleon players in double figures as the Wildcats nabbed a 67-55 NLL triumph over Anthony Wayne.
Tanner Rubinstein hit seven free throws and chipped in 15 points for Napoleon (11-6, 6-4 NLL) while Caden Kruse netted 10 as the Wildcats seized control early with a 13-3 advantage after one quarter.
Jacob Copley hit four treys and paced the Generals (7-11, 3-7 NLL) with 16 points. Collin Parker netted a dozen.
ANTHONY WAYNE (55) - Copley 16; Walton 0; Ray 6; Bias 0; Schofield 8; Parker 12; Reiner 0; Soria 2; Kinnee 2; Schmenk 9. Totals 21-6-55.
NAPOLE5ON (67) - Behnfeldt 5; Wolf 6; Mack 25; Woods 6; Williams 0; Ressler 0; kruse 10; Ta. Rubinstein 15; Stoner 0; Tr. Rubinstein 0. Totals 26-10-67.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne - Copley 4, Schofield, Parker, Schmenk. Napoleon - Woods 2, Behnfeldt, Mack, Kruse.
Anthony Wayne 3 17 17 18 - 55
Napoleon 13 18 21 15 - 67
Reserves: Napoleon, 48-36.
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Bryan 19
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf broke open the game early, outscoring Bryan 42-8 in the first half en route to a 65-19 home triumph.
Colin White put up 15 points to pace 10 players in the scoring column for the Titans (16-2, No. 4 Division III) while Hunter Stechschulte hit three treys and added 13 markers.
Craig Jackson’s six tallies led the way for Bryan (1-15).
BRYAN (19) - Brown 2; Watson 4; Jackson 6; Herold 5; Langenderfer 2. Totals 7-5-19.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (65) - Fuka 6; Schimmoeller 0; Buckland 3; Kuhlman 2; Schmenk 9; Unterbrink 4; Jordan 6; B. Maag 0; Erford 3; White 15; Ross 0; Stechschulte 13; T. Maag 4. Totals 24-52 7-8 65.
Three-point goals: Bryan - none. Ottawa-Glandorf 10-18 (Stechschulte 3, Fuka 2, Buckland, Schmenk, Jordan, Erford, White). Rebounds: Bryan 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 18 (T. Maag 6). Turnovers: Bryan 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 4.
Bryan 4 4 3 8 - 19
O-G 14 28 16 7 - 65
Reserves: O-G won.
Liberty Center 51, Lake 36
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center earned a 51-36 home non-league victory over Lake on Tuesday.
Aiden Hammontree led the way for the Tigers (8-9) with 19 points. Evan Conrad added 11 as Liberty Center didn’t see a triple fall in the game.
Lake (7-11) did see threes fall but it didn’t contribute to a win as Dylan Wylie saw four from deep fall as he led the Flyers with 14 points.
LAKE (36) - Derr 0; Heyward 7; Perry 0; Tobias 0; Parsons 1; Wylie 14; Garcia 0; Lowe 0; Proffitt 7; Osborn 0; Haas 0; Hoffman 7; Moore 0; Wadrich 0. Totals: 7-6-4-36.
LIBERTY CENTER (51) - T. Kruse 0; Speith 0; Orr 0; Chapa 4; Hammontree 19; L. Kruse 4; Estelle 0; Moore 2; Chambers 4; Conrad 11; Leatherman 0; C. Kruse 0; Zeiter 7. Totals: 24-0-3-51.
Three-point goals: Lake - Wylie 4, Heyward, Proffitt. Liberty Center - None. Turnovers: Lake 17, Liberty Center 7.
Lake 8 15 12 16 - 51
Liberty Center 8 11 11 6 - 36
Miller City 62, Lima Perry 60
CRIDERSVILLE — Miller City rallied from a five-point hole through three periods to snap Lima Perry’s four-game win streak with a 62-60 triumph.
Jaden Nuveman racked up a game-best 23 points for the Wildcats (10-9) while Austin Ruhe and Ethan Barlage chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Brady Yingst netted 16 points to lead three in double figures for the Commodores (16-4). Ryan Yingst added 15 while Ayden Simpson scored 11.
MILLER CITY (62) - Barlage 11; Weis 8; Au. Ruhe 12; Warnimont 2; Nuveman 23; Tobe 6. Totals 24-9-62.
LIMA PERRY (60) - Riley 5; Knight 8; Simpson 11; R. Yingst 15; Hoersten 5; B. Yingst 16. Totals 24-6-60.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Barlage 2, Ruhe 2, Weis. Lima Perry - R. Yingst 2, B. Yingst 2, Hoersten 2, Simpson.
Miller City 16 17 9 20 - 62
Lima Perry 13 15 19 13 - 60
Liberty Center 51, Lake 36
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center earned a 51-36 home non-league victory over Lake on Tuesday.
Aiden Hammontree led the way for the Tigers (8-9) with 19 points. Evan Conrad added 11 as Liberty Center didn’t see a triple fall in the game.
Lake (7-11) did see threes fall but it didn’t contribute to a win as Dylan Wylie saw four from deep fall as he led the Flyers with 14 points.
LAKE (36) - Derr 0; Heyward 7; Perry 0; Tobias 0; Parsons 1; Wylie 14; Garcia 0; Lowe 0; Proffitt 7; Osborn 0; Haas 0; Hoffman 7; Moore 0; Wadrich 0. Totals: 7-6-4-36.
LIBERTY CENTER (51) - T. Kruse 0; Speith 0; Orr 0; Chapa 4; Hammontree 19; L. Kruse 4; Estelle 0; Moore 2; Chambers 4; Conrad 11; Leatherman 0; C. Kruse 0; Zeiter 7. Totals: 24-0-3-51.
Three-point goals: Lake - Wylie 4, Heyward, Proffitt. Liberty Center - None. Turnovers: Lake 17, Liberty Center 7.
Lake 8 15 12 16 - 51
Liberty Center 8 11 11 6 - 36
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.