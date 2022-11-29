WAUSEON — Anthony Wayne shook off an early challenge from Wauseon in its season debut, outscoring the Indians 36-18 in the middle two quarters to nab a 64-51 road win.
Landon Hines led three players in double figures with a game-best 19 points for Wauseon (1-1) while Tyson Rodriguez and Elijah McLeod added 14 and 12 markers, respectively.
ANTHONY WAYNE (64) - Walton 12; Schofield 18; Bender 9; Robinson 2; Anderson 0; Bostleman 4; Pike 7; Schmenk 12. Totals 21-14-64.
WAUSEON (51) - Leatherman 6; Rodriguez 14; Armstrong 0; McLeod 12; Borton 0; Gleckler 0; Vajen 0; Hines 19; Parsons 0. Totals 19-8-51.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne - Bender 3, Walton 2, Schofield 2, Schmenk. Wauseon - Rodriguez 2, McLeod 2, Leatherman. Turnovers: Anthony Wayne 7, Wauseon 11.
A. Wayne 15 21 15 13 - 64
Wauseon 18 9 9 15 - 51
Reserves: Anthony Wayne, 42-36.
Evergreen 61, North Central 41
METAMORA — Evergreen outscored visiting North Central 35-13 in the first half en route to a 61-41 home victory.
Eli Keifer poured in 18 points to lead all scorers for the Vikings (2-0) while Tyson Woodring chipped in 15 markers.
Joey Burt and Cohen Meyers each netted eight points to lead the ledger for the Eagles (0-1).
NORTH CENTRAL (41) - J. Burt 8; Q. Burt 2; Turner 0; Douglass 0; Meyers 8; Kidston 7; Smeltzer 7; Beard 0; Hicks 3; Pettit 6. Totals 16-8-41.
EVERGREEN (61) - Keifer 18; Woodring 15; Robertson 0; Hudik 2; Spradlin 3; Lumbrezer 6; Ruetz 1; Gillen 5; Walker 2; Emmitt 9. Totals 26-6-61.
Three-point goals: North Central - Hicks. Evergreen - Keifer 2, Emmitt.
N. Central 9 4 16 12 - 41
Evergreen 18 17 11 15 - 61
Reserves: Evergreen, 29-21.
Toledo Waite 44, Fayette 39
TOLEDO — Fayette’s comeback attempt from nine down at half came up short in a 44-39 loss at Toledo Waite.
Skylar Lester hit 8-of-9 at the charity stripe, finishing with 18 points to lead all scorers for the Eagles (0-2), which committed 27 turnovers against the Indians (1-1).
FAYETTE (39) - Frenn 2; Leininger 0; Moats 3; Mitchell 7; Lester 18; Whiteside 6; Dunnett 3. Totals 14-9-39.
TOLEDO WAITE (44) - Brandon 1; T. Jones 14; Stephens 4; Piggee 2; Walker 0; Gardner 0; Parish 0; Maya 0; Barr 3; Walker 4; D. Jones 15. Totals 17-5-44.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Moats, Dunnett. Toledo Waite - T. Jones, Stephens, Barr. Turnovers: Fayette 27, Toledo Waite 13.
Fayette 8 7 14 10 - 39
Tol. Waite 5 19 7 13 - 44
Reserves: Toledo Waite, 52-31.
