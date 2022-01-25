Archbold 61, Stryker 34
ARCHBOLD — Archbold rained down 10-of-13 shots from outside the arc in the first half as the Bluestreaks cruised past Stryker 61-34 in boys hoops action at ‘The Thunderdome’ on Tuesday.
DJ Newman paced four in double figures for the Streaks (10-5) with 15 points while Cade Brenner nailed four treys for 12 points. Alex Roth (11 points, three treys) and Tyler Hurst (10 points) also reached double figures.
Jacob Cadwell netted 10 points to lead Stryker, which fell to 6-10.
STRYKER (34) - Juilliard 2; Villanueva 2; Donovan 7; Cadwell 10; Barnum 0; Cioffi 4; Harris 8; Campbell 2; Donovan 1. Totals 13-4-34.
ARCHBOLD (61) - Bailey 2; Roth 11; Brenner 12; Johns 9; Seiler 0; Newman 15; Hurst 10; Kammeyer 2; Phillips 0; Miller 0. Totals 22-6-61.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Cadwell 2, Harris 2. Archbold - Brenner 4, Roth 3, Johns 3, Newman.
Archbold 17 21 19 4 - 61
Stryker 10 7 13 4 - 34
Reserves: Archbold, 43-28.
Wayne Trace 73, Continental 30
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace scorched the nets for 54 percent shooting and rolled past Continental, 73-30.
Brooks Laukhuf netted 17 points to lead the No. 6 Raiders (14-1). Cameron Sinn added 13 points, three treys and six steals while Tyler Davis racked up 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Konnor Knipp-Williams’ 11 points led the ledger for the Pirates (5-11).
CONTINENTAL (30) - Huff 2; Armey 4; C. Etter 2; J. Etter 3; Knipp-Williams 11; Hoeffel 2; Rayle 4; Sharrits 2. Totals 11-32 7-12 30.
WAYNE TRACE (73) - Myers 6; T. Sinn 8; C. Sinn 13; Laukhuf 17; Davis 12; Winans 2; Graham 6; Stoller 6; Miller 3; Forrer 0; Gerber 0. Totals 30-56 3-5 73.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 10-17 (C. Sinn 3, Laukhuf 3, T. Sinn 2, Miller, Davis), Continental 1-9 (J. Etter). Rebounds: Continental 13 (C. Etter 5), Wayne Trace 26 (Davis 10). Turnovers: Continental 16, Wayne Trace 8.
Continental 8 6 4 12 - 30
Wayne Trace 18 25 17 13 - 73
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 44-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.