Archbold 41, Edgerton 28

EDGERTON -- Archbold staked out a 16-4 lead after eight minutes and took down host Edgerton, 41-28.

Ashton Kammeyer hit eight free throws in a 12-point effort for the Bluestreaks (8-3) winners of five straight. Alex Roth added 10 tallies.

Troy Wolfe paced Edgerton (2-4) with 10 markers.

ARCHBOLD (41) - Gomez 6; Al. Roth 10; Au. Roth 3; Theobald 6; Kammeyer 12; Johns 0; Hurst 4; Williams 0. Totals 14-9-41.

EDGERTON (28) - Everetts 6; Ripke 4; Landel 6; Wolfe 10; Blue 2. Totals 8-8-28.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Al. Roth 2, Au. Roth, Gomez. Edgerton - Everetts 2, Ripke, Wolfe.

Archbold 16 14 5 6 - 41

Edgerton 4 8 11 5 - 28

Reserves: Archbold, 41-22.

Pettisville 49, Edon 29

PETTISVILLE -- Pettisville forced 17 Edon turnovers, lifting the Blackbirds to a 49-29 BBC victory over the Bombers.

Max Leppelmeier and Joey Ripke each netted 15 points for Pettisville (7-1, 5-0 BBC), with Ripke nabbing seven rebounds.

Drew Gallehue’s 13 points paced Edon (2-3, 2-2 BBC) while Jack Berry netted 10.

EDON (29) - Berry 10; D. Kiess 0; Ha. Dye 0; McCartney 6; Nester 0; He. Dye 0; Prince 0; Gallehue 13; Hulbert 0. Totals 9-37 10-14 29.

PETTISVILLE (49) - Myers 0; Kaufmann 7; Ripke 15; Leppelmeier 15; Horning 2; Adkins 0; Rupp 0; Jacoby 8; Helsing 0; King 2; Rychener 0. Totals 18-41 8-10 49.

Three-point goals: Edon 1-3 (Gallehue), Pettisville 5-15 (Ripke 3, Kaufmann, Leppelmeier). Rebounds: Edon 26, Pettisville 22. Turnovers: Edon 17, Pettisville 6.

Edon 4 3 13 9 - 29

Pettisville 10 12 11 16 - 49

Reserves: Pettisville, 27-25.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments