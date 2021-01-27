Antwerp 67, Botkins 63 (2OT)

ANTWERP -- In a battle of top-10 Division IV teams, Antwerp survived in double overtime and defeated Botkins, 67-63.

Jagger Landers racked up 23 points and 12 rebounds for the No. 3 Archers (12-1) while freshman Landon Brewer put up 20 points and four 3-pointers, including a game-tying triple to force a second overtime. Austin Lichty chipped in 17.

Jayden Priddy-Powell netted 21 points for the No. 8 Trojans (12-3), which hit nine treys but were plagued by 12-of-25 free throw shooting. Jacob Pleiman added 12 tallies while Carter Pleiman added 10.

BOTKINS (63) - Homan 0; Meyer 7; Paul 9; Priddy-Powell 21; Tapp 4; C. Pleiman 10; Free 0; Pleiman 12. Totals 21-51 12-25 63.

ANTWERP (67) - Lichty 17; Recker 0; Landers 23; Krouse 5; McMichael 0; Sheedy 0; Sproles 2; Brewer 20. Totals 21-56 17-22 67.

Three-point goals: Botkins 9-24 (Meyer 2, Paul 2, C. Pleiman, J. Pleiman, Priddy-Powell), Antwerp 8-21 (Brewer 4, Lichty 3, Landers). Rebounds: Botkins 26, Antwerp 31 (Landers 12). Turnovers: Botkins 12, Antwerp 9.

Botkins 11 10 15 12 7 8 - 63

Antwerp 19 8 11 10 7 12 - 67

Reserves: Antwerp, 37-31.

Ayersville 50, Fort Jennings 34

AYERSVILLE -- Kallen Brown’s 17 points led the way for Ayersville as the Pilots won their fourth game in five tries with a 50-34 victory against Fort Jennings.

Jakob Trevino put up 16 points in the winning effort for Ayersville (9-5), which out-rebounded the Musketeers 37-25.

Nick Trentman’s 13 points paced Fort Jennings (3-10) while Evan Hoersten netted 11 points.

FORT JENNINGS (34) - Trentman 13; Hoersten 11; Grote 4; Horstman 4; Schulte 2; Liebrecht 0. Totals 13-51 7-12 34.

AYERSVILLE (50) - Brown 17; Trevino 16; I. Eiden 6; Amoroso 5; Schlachter 4; R. Clark 2; Cook 0; B. Eiden 0; McGuire 0; E. Clark 0; Youngker 0. Totals 19-42 10-17 50.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings 1-13 (Trentman). Ayersville 2-5 (Trevino, Amoroso). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 25 (Hoersten, Grote 6), Ayersville 37 (I. Eiden 8). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 9, Ayersville 10.

Fort Jennings 8 7 11 8 - 34

Ayersville 8 13 14 15 - 50

Wayne Trace 54, Continental 42

CONTINENTAL -- Kyle Stoller racked up 17 points for Wayne Trace as the Raiders notched their sixth straight victory, a 54-42 triumph at Continental.

Cameron Sinn chipped in 11 points for the Raiders (13-3), which outscored the Pirates 23-13 over the middle two quarters.

Mitchell Coleman netted a team-best 19 points for Continental (6-10).

WAYNE TRACE (54) - T. Sinn 8; C. Sinn 11; Speice 3; Laukhuf 8; Williamson 2; McClure 5; Stoller 17. Totals 22-4-54.

CONTINENTAL (42) - Huff 9; Coleman 9; Armey 2; Knipp-Williams 2; Hoeffel 3; Warnement 4; Sharrits 3. Totals 17-5-42.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - T. Sinn 2, C. Sinn, Speice, McClure, Stoller. Continental - Huff, Coleman, Sharrits.

Wayne Trace 17 10 13 14 - 54

Continental 12 6 7 17 - 42

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 49-20.

Archbold 41, Stryker 25

STRYKER -- Archbold stifled Stryker to the tune of single digits in all four quarters, topping the Panthers, 41-25.

Alex Roth put up 14 points to pace the Bluestreaks (12-4), which took control with a 14-7 second-quarter advantage.

Kaleb Holsopple’s eight points led the way for the Panthers (5-8).

ARCHBOLD (41) - Al. Roth 14; Au. Roth 2; Theobald 4; Newman 5; Kammeyer 6; Kennedy 2; Hurst 8. Totals 16-8-41.

STRYKER (25) - Holsopple 8; Sloan 5; Clingaman 6; Harris 4; Barnum 2. Totals 9-3-25.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Al. Roth. Stryker - Holsopple, Clingaman 2.

Archbold 6 14 6 15 - 41

Stryker 5 7 7 6 - 25

Reserves: Archbold, 40-29.

Columbus Grove 70, Lincolnview 49

MIDDLE POINT -- Columbus Grove racked up nine longballs and had five players hit double figures in a 70-49 Northwest Conference win over Lincolnview.

Tayt Birnesser hit five treys in a 16-point night to pace the No. 2 Bulldogs (10-1, 4-0 NWC). Gabe Clement netted 14 points while Trey Sautter (13 points), Ethan Halker (12) and Blake Reynolds (10) also scored double digits.

Colin Overholt’s 12 points paced Lincolnview (10-3, 3-1 NWC).

COLUMBUS GROVE (70) - T. Birnesser 16; Clement 14; Sautter 13; Halker 12; Reynolds 10; B. Birnesser 3; Hoffman 2. Totals 29-3-70.

LINCOLNVIEW (49) - Overholt 12; Cavinder 9; Bowersock 8; Jessee 8; Leeth 6; Price 2; Hatfield 2; Collins 2. Totals 18-7-49.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - T. Birnesser 5, Sautter 3, B. Birnesser. Lincolnview - Cavinder 3, Jessee 2, Leeth.

Columbus Grove 15 22 17 16 - 70

Lincolnview 14 10 16 9 - 49

