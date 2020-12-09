Antwerp 40, Ottoville 38
ANTWERP -- In a matchup of Division IV contenders, Antwerp outlasted Ottoville in a 40-38 slugfest in Archer country on Tuesday.
Jagger Landers finished with a team-best 12 points and 19 rebounds for the 5-0 Archers, which won the battle of the boards by a 32-17 margin.
A back-and-forth game throughout, the contest wasn’t decided until the final seconds. Following a pair of missed Archer free throws, Ottoville standout and Findlay commit Josh Thorbahn’s game-tying jumper with three seconds to go rimmed in and out and into the hands of Landers to secure the victory.
“It was a tournament type of atmosphere, a tournament type of game,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman of the victory, which saw eight players reach the scoring column for the Archers. “You have to play through physicality, you have to rebound the basketball and it’s going to be a battle. You’ve got to be able to grind it out. When you have a really quality opponent, you better rebound the ball because they’ll make you pay with second opportunities.”
Added Landers, who had a season-high in rebounding: “We just wanted to pound it and pound it, it was very physical out there. We knew they were just going to come at us … they were one of the best teams we’ll play all season and we knew it, they knew it and we both came out hear and gave as much as we could.”
Point guard Luke Krouse tallied six points, seven rebounds and two assists while freshman Landon Brewer had six points, three coming from a key longball with 5:31 left in regulation to put Antwerp up 34-30.
Thorbahn finished with a hard-fought 13 points for the Big Green (3-1), which shot just 34 percent (15-of-44) from the field.
“Those are great learning experiences for us to have this type of game here in December,” added Billman. “There’s so much learning we can do from this. To be able to come out on top, that’s big for our kids. We felt we left some plays out there offensively that we typically make but that’s part of paying a good basketball team. We have a ton of respect for Ottoville and what they can do.”
OTTOVILLE (38) - Miller 9; Schlagbaum 2; Manns 4; Kortokrax 7; Thorbahn 13; Edelbrock 0; Langhals 3. Totals 15-44 5-8 38.
ANTWERP (40) - Lichty 5; Recker 2; Landers 12; Krouse 6; McMichael 3; Sheedy 4; Sproles 2; Brewer 6. Totals 15-37 7-13 40.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 3-17 (Miller, Thorbahn, Langhals), Antwerp 3-13 (Brewer 2, McMichael). Rebounds: Ottoville 17, Antwerp 32 (Landers 19). Turnovers: Ottoville 10, Antwerp 13.
Ottoville 3 17 10 8 - 38
Antwerp 8 11 9 12 - 40
Reserves: Antwerp, 30-29 (OT).
Tinora 66, North Central 30
PIONEER -- After having their first three scheduled games of the year postponed, Tinora made up for lost time with a dominant 66-30 win at North Central.
Marcus Grube rained down five makes from long range and finished with 24 points to power the Rams. Nolan Schafer added 11 markers while Luke Harris and Eric Bohn each scored nine.
Freshman Cohen Meyers netted 10 points for North Central (1-2), which trailed 22-9 after one period.
TINORA (66) - Mar. Grube 24; Max Grube 5; Miler 0; Schafer 11; Eckert 2; Rinkel 2; Harris 9; Tr. Wiemken 2; Bohn 9; Ty. Wiemken 2. Totals 26-4-66.
NORTH CENTRAL (30) - Burt 6; Meyers 10; Turner2; Justice 4; Pettit 4; Hicks 0; Laney 4; Douglass 0; Gendron 0. Totals 14-1-30.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Mar. Grube 5, Harris 3, Max Grube, Schafer. North Central - . Turnovers: Tinora 6, North Central - Burt.
Tinora 22 15 19 10 - 66
North Central 9 6 9 6 - 30
Bryan 49, Hicksville 46 (OT)
HICKSVILLE -- Bryan’s Titus Rohrer racked up 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Bears, none more important than an offensive rebound and putback at the buzzer to force overtime in the Bears’ 49-46 win at Hicksville.
The 6-7 forward had nine makes from the field, a 3-pointer and nine made free throws in Bryan’s first win of the year (1-2). Cannon Lamberson added 10 points for Bryan.
Landon Turnbull paced the Aces (0-2) with 15 points while Jackson Bergman tallied 12 points and eight caroms. Josh Myers hit three treys in a 13-point night.
BRYAN (49) - Showalter 2; Brown 3; Cox 3; Damron 3; Rohrer 30; Lamberson 10; Huard 0; Shaw 0. Totals 17-43 11-16 49.
HICKSVILLE (46) - Klima 0; Myers 13; Balser 6; Bergman 12; Baird 0; Slattery 0; Turnbull 15. Totals 16-41 7-11 46.
Three-point goals: Bryan 4-11 (Brown, Cox, Damron, Rohrer), Hicksville 7-25 (Myers 3, Turnbull 3, Balser). Rebounds: Bryan 32 (Rohrer 12), Hicksville 20 (Bergman 8). Turnovers: Bryan 7, Hicksville 6.
Bryan 13 6 16 6 8 - 49
Hicksville 15 7 7 14 3 - 46
Reserves: Bryan, 46-34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.