Antwerp 71, Hilltop 28
WEST UNITY — Antwerp started both halves with 53 combined points in a 71-28 smothering of host Hilltop in boys basketball action on Tuesday.
Carson Altimus scored 18 points to lead a trio in double figures for Antwerp (18-3), winners of nine straight. Landon Brewer added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Reid Lichty chipped in 13 points and three 3-pointers.
Raace Haynes’ nine points paced the Cadets (5-17), which were out-rebounded 29-16.
ANTWERP (71) - Moore 4; McMichael 7; Altimus 18; R. Lichty 13; Smith 0; Hines 0; Brewer 17; Savina 4; Fuller 8; A. Lichty 0. Totals 26-50 9-11 71.
HILLTOP (28) - Haynes 9; Schlosser 6; Kesler 2; Funkhouser 2; Eckenrode 9; Runkel 0; Bailey 0; Crossgrove 0; Rodriguez 0; Grubbs 0. Totals 10-37 3-3 28.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 10-18 (Altimus 3, R. Lichty 3, Brewer 3, Fuller), Hilltop 5-16 (Schlosser 2, Eckenrode 2, Haynes). Rebounds: Antwerp 29 (Brewer 7), Hilltop 16. Turnovers: Antwerp 5, Hilltop 12.
Antwerp 25 13 28 5 - 71
Hilltop 7 11 7 3 - 28
Reserves: Antwerp, 53-12.
Perrysburg 73, Napoleon 56
NAPOLEON — Napoleon led Perrysburg 20-13 after one quarter but managed just 20 points over the next two quarters in a 73-56 NLL setback.
Caden Kruse knocked down four longballs and had 28 points to lead the Wildcats (9-12, 3-10 NLL). Caleb Stoner added eight markers in the loss to the Yellowjackets (16-5, 11-2).
PERRYSBURG (73) - Fenneken 7; Shultz 15; McEwen 8; Palmer 3; Dynda 0; Av. Hunt 9; An. Hunt 8; Petteys 0; Watkins 17; Hubbard 6. Totals 26-13-73.
NAPOLEON (56) - Ressler 6; Wolf 3; Woods 0; Williams 7; Kruse 28; Stoner 8; Rubinstein 4; Kessler 0. Totals 19-13-56.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg - Shultz 3, Watkins, Pettys, Av. Hunt. Napoleon - Kruse 4.
Perrysburg 13 18 20 22 - 73
Napoleon 20 5 15 16 - 56
Toledo Christian 63, Fayette 36
TOLEDO — After leading just 14-12 after eight minutes, Toledo Christian held Fayette to 24 points the rest of the way in a 63-36 rout.
Skylar Lester put up a dozen points to lead the ledger for Fayette (8-14), which committed 16 turnovers.
Kalon Butler hit four treys and paced Toledo Christian (13-8) with 22 points.
FAYETTE (36) - Frenn 8; Leininger 2; Moats 4; Mitchell 4; Brehm 0; Lester 12; Whiteside 0; Goble 0; Dunnett 6; Figgins 0. Totals 13-6-36.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (63) - E. Mickel 3; Ryan 3; Ma. Mickel 2; Criss 2; Duck 4; Koester 11; Butler 22; Landskroener 0; S. Mickel 10; J. Mickel 0; Lachmiller 0; Hesson 6; Mi. Mickel 0. Totals 21-11-63.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Dunnett 2, Frenn 2. Toledo Christian - Butler 4, S. Mickel 3, Koester 2, E. Mickel. Turnovers: Fayette 16, Toledo Christian 9.
Fayette 12 8 7 9 - 36
Tol. Christian 14 24 12 13 - 63
Reserves: Toledo Christian, 41-14.
Ottawa Hills 66, North Central 44
PIONEER — Ottawa Hills staked out a 21-8 first-quarter lead, cruising to a 66-44 win at Norrth Central.
Cohen Meyers’ 17 points was tops for NC (8-14), which has dropped four straight to end the regular season.
Sam McCaffery had 16 points to lead the Green Bears (10-11) while Chance Coy drained five treys for 15 points.
OTTAWA HILLS (66) - McCaffery 16; Coy 15; Snyder 8; Hanusz 1; Miller 12; W. Anderson 12; Laser 0; Bread 2; T. Anderson 0. Totals 24-9-66.
NORTH CENTRAL (44) - J. Burt 8; Q. Burt 0; Turner 0; Douglass 2; C. Meyers 17; Kidson 2; T. Meyers 0; Smeltzer 0; Beard 6; Hicks 2; Clark 0; Pettit 7. Totals 18-5-44.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills - Coy 5, W. Anderson 3, McCaffery. North Central - C. Meyers, Beard, Pettit.
Ottawa Hills 21 14 23 8 - 66
North Central 8 13 17 6 - 44
Reserves: North Central, 40-31.
Kalida 55, Lima Shawnee 47
KALIDA — Jaden Smith poured in 25 points for Kalida as the Wildcats downed visiting Lima Shawnee, 55-47.
Smith drained three treys in the 11th straight win for Kalida (17-4) while Evan Stechschulte chipped in 14 points.
Austin Miller’s 14 points were tops for Shawnee (9-12).
LIMA SHAWNEE (47) - McBride 9; Barker 0; Lynch 1; Freiberger 8; Wilson 1; Miller 14; Pasion 3; Bertke 8; Gabes 5. Totals 17-9-47.
KALIDA (55) - B. Smith 2; Horstman 0; Stechschulte 14; J. Siebeneck 0; D. Fersch 7; Miller 3; B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 25; Warnecke 3; Killion 1; Remlinger 0. Totals 21-9-55.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee - Freiberger 2, McBride, Pasion. Kalida - J. Smith 3, Miller. Turnovers: Kalida 7.
Shawnee 9 14 11 13 - 47
Kalida 17 14 8 16 - 55
