Hicksville 52, Holgate 30
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville clamped down in the second half, holding Holgate to 12 points in a 52-30 home victory in boys basketball action on Tuesday.
Aaron Klima put up 17 points and six rebounds to pace the unbeaten Aces (8-0) while Jayden Rosalez chipped in 10 points and six assists as Hicksville shot 8-of-15 from long range.
Freshman Holden Hartman had a team-best 10 points for the Tigers, which fell to 0-6.
HOLGATE (30) - Giesige 0; Belmares 7; Miller 4; Healy 0; Mccord 6; Leaders 3; L. Engle 0; Hartman 10. Totals 12-30 3-6 30.
HICKSVILLE (52) - Sanders 0; Klima 17; Balser 9; Graber 0; Langham 0; Rosalez 10; Sheets 3; Stuckey 0; Heisler 5; Gordon 8. Totals 20-36 4-8 52.
Three-point goals: Holgate 3-13 (McCord 2, Leaders), Hicksville 8-15 (Balser 3, Rosalez 3, Klima 2). Rebounds: Holgate 14, Hicksville 21 (Gordon 7). Turnovers: Holgate 7, Hicksville 5.
Holgate 8 10 5 7 - 30
Hicksville 17 9 15 11 - 52
Reserves: Hicksville, 50-20.
Archbold 49, Fairview 34
SHERWOOD — Archbold picked up its third straight victory, holding Fairview to single digits in all four quarters in a 49-34 victory.
Cade Brenner put up 16 points to lead all scorers for the Bluestreaks (4-2) while Jayden Seiler hit three treys and chipped in 14.
Adam Lashaway netted nine points to top the tally for the Apaches (1-7), which have lost six straight.
ARCHBOLD (49) - Phillips 2; Brenner 16; Wendt 4; Seiler 14; Gomez 5; Diller 4; Miller 5; Hudson 0; Nofziger 0. Totals 19-4-49.
FAIRVIEW (34) - Retcher 8; Hastings 3; Grime 0; Lashaway 9; A. Shininger 2; Boland 7; E. Shininger 1; Salyers 0; Zeedyk 4. Totals 12-9-34.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Seiler 3, Brenner 2, Wendt, Gomez. Fairview - Lashaway. Rebounds: Archbold 12 (Miller 4), Fairview 30 (Boland 6). Turnovers: Archbold 16, Fairview 18.
Archbold 9 15 10 15 - 49
Fairview 9 9 8 8 - 34
Reserves: Fairview, 43-16.
Freshmen: Fairview, 40-32.
Antwerp 69, Fort Jennings 46
FORT JENNINGS — Antwerp’s Landon Brewer neared a double-double, racking up 26 points and nine rebounds in the Archers’ 69-46 win at Fort Jennings.
Carson Altimus netted 13 points while Reid Lichty scored a dozen for the Archers (3-2), which outscored the Musketeers (0-7) 44-20 in the middle two quarters.
ANTWERP (69) - Moore 8; McMichael 2; Altimus 13; R. Lichty 12; Smith 0; Hines 2; Brewer 26; Savina 6; Fuller 0; A. Lichty 0. Totals 29-51 7-8 69.
FORT JENNINGS (46) - Menke 2; Maag 6; Calvelage 10; Swick 19; Neidert 0; Howlbert 7; Koester 0; Hoersten 3. Totals 17-41 7-12 46.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 4-13 (Moore 2, Altimus, Lichty), Fort Jennings 5-15 (Calvelage 2, Maag, Swick, Howlbert). Rebounds: Antwerp 27 (Brewer 9), Fort Jennings 16. Turnovers: Antwerp 17, Fort Jennings 20.
Antwerp 13 20 24 12 - 69
Fort Jennings 13 7 13 13 - 46
Reserves: Antwerp, 44-26.
Cardinal Stritch 47, Paulding 34
OREGON — Cardinal Stritch held Paulding to 11 first-half points en route to a 47-34 home victory.
Ethan Foltz hit two 3-pointers and paced the Panthers (3-5) with 14 points while Cam Hughes’ 21 points led the way for the Cardinals (6-1)
PAULDING (34) - Zartman 6; Adams 2; Agler 3; Manz 4; Rhonehouse 0; Jones 3; Barton 2; Martinez 0; Foltz 14. Totals 14-2-34.
CARDINAL STRITCH (47) - Taylor 3; Price 0; Yost 2; Trembley 0; Burton 9; Carer 10; Swilling 2; Fitzgerald 0; Hughes 21; Kamflesky 0; Tobias 0. Totals 20-5-47.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Foltz 2, Agler, Jones. Cardinal Stritch - Carter, Taylor. Rebounds: Paulding 30, Cardinal Stritch 32. Turnovers: Paulding 17, Cardinal Stritch 12.
Paulding 6 5 13 10 - 34
Card. Stritch 13 10 11 13 - 47
Reserves: Cardinal Stritch, 60-53.
Patrick Henry 63, Van Buren 29
VAN BUREN — Patrick Henry outscored Van Buren 33-13 in the second half to wrap up a dominant 63-29 road win.
Nash Meyer hit three treys and scored a game-best 20 points for the Patriots (6-0). Lincoln Creager also netted three longballs, scoring 13 points, while Mack Hieber put in 11 to help down the Black Knights (4-3).
PATRICK HENRY (63) - Johnson 1; Creager 13; Rosengarten 6; Jackson 2; Meyer 20; Hieber 11; Smith 5; Rosebrook 5. Totals 20-15-63
VAN BUREN (29) - P. Harrington 4; Beilharz 10; Gregory 2; L. Harrington 4; Van Horn 2; Homan 4; Reichley 2; Switzer 1. Totals 11-7-29.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Creager 3, Meyer 3, Rosengarten, Hieber. Van Buren - none.
Patrick Henry 13 17 20 13 - 63
Van Buren 4 12 6 7 - 29
North Central 65, Montpelier 58
MONTPELIER — North Central snapped a three-game losing streak by downing Montpelier 65-58 in a non-league affair.
Ben Pettit poured in 25 points, nailing three trifectas, for the Eagles (2-4). Joe Burt added 19 markers.
Garrett Walz’s 20 points paced the Locos (2-5) while Grant Girrell chipped in 16.
NORTH CENTRAL (65) - J. Burt 19; Q. Burt 0; Turner 0; Douglass 0; Meyers 9; Kidston 5; Smeltzer 5; Beard 2; Hicks 0; Pettit 25. Totals 27-7-65.
MONTPELIER (58) - G. Walz 20; Thorp 5; Sommer 0; Camper 6; Girrell 16; Martin 2; Brink 3; Cooley 0; Sharps 0. Totals 22-9-58.
Three-point goals: North Central - Pettit 3, Smeltzer. Montpelier - G. Walz 2, Thorp, Camper, Brink
North Central 14 10 23 18 - 65
Montpelier 13 6 19 20 - 58
Reserves: Montpelier, 34-33.
Swanton 47, Stryker 42
SWANTON — Swanton kept its unbeaten mark intact by holding off Stryker in a 47-42 home victory.
Cole Mitchey’s 16 points were tops for the Bulldogs (7-0) while Hayden Callicotte added 14 and Luc Borojevich nine.
Elijah Juillard poured in 21 points to lead all scorers in the setback for the Panthers (3-6). Daniel Donovan hit two 3-pointers and added 13 markers.
STRYKER (42) - Juillard 21; Villanueva 0; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 2; D. Donovan 13; Barnum 4. Totals 19-2-42.
SWANTON (47) - O’Shea 0; Smigelski 3; Mitchey 16; Callicotte 14; Borojevich 9; Davis 0; Wood 5. Totals 17-9-47.
Three-point goals: Stryker - D. Donovan 2. Swanton - Callicotte 2, Mitchey, Borojevich. Turnovers: Stryker 7, Swanton 5.
Stryker 6 14 7 15 - 42
Swanton 10 15 8 14 - 47
Reserves: Stryker, 38-37.
Hilltop 49, North Baltimore 43
WEST UNITY — Hilltop moved a win away from tying last season’s total, moving to 2-5 with a 49-43 win against North Baltimore.
Raace Haynes’ 18 points led the way for the Cadets as the Hilltop scoring leader hit three longballs in the win over the Tigers (1-7).
NORTH BALTIMORE (43) - O. Clark 20; Baltz 10; V. Paredes 0; Walter 7; Tacket-Spangenburg 2; C. Clark 0; Steffan 0; J. Paredes 4. Totals 16-7-43.
HILLTOP (49) - Haynes 18; Schlosser 8; Kesler 2; Funkhauser 7; Dempsey 6; Eckenrode 8; Bailey 0; Guillen 0. Totals 18-5-49.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - O. Clark 3, Baltz. Hilltop - Haynes 3, Schlosser 2, Dempsey.
N. Baltimore 10 6 10 17 - 43
Hilltop 7 12 13 17 - 49
Miller City 70, USV 65 (OT)
MILLER CITY — Miller City scorched the nets with eight makes from long range and outlasted Upper Scioto Valley in overtime, 70-65.
Brandan Barlage’s 26 points led the ledger for the Wildcats (4-2) while Thomas Weis drained five 3-pointers and added 20 points. Will Otto had nine markers in the win over the Rams (5-2).
UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (65) - Sanders 24; Helton 2; Sephens 23; Thompson 1; Underwood 11; Castle 4. Totals 22-11-65.
MILLER CITY (70) - B. Barlage 26; E. Barlage 2; Niese 3; Weis 20; J. Otto 4; W. Otto 9; Pester 6. Totals 21-46 20-24 70.
Three-point goals: Upper Scioto Valley - Stephens 4, Sanders 3, Underwood. Miller City 8-15 (Weis 5, W. Otto 2, Niese). Rebounds: Upper Scioto Valley 28, Miller City 16. Turnovers: Upper Scioto Valley 9, Miller City 10.
Upper Scioto Valley 11 17 16 16 5 - 65
Miller City 13 10 18 19 10 - 70
Reserves: Miller City, 50-5.
