CELINA -- Defiance came up short in Western Buckeye League bowling at Plaza Lanes in Celina on Tuesday in a conference setback.
In the boys match, the host Bulldogs defeated DHS 2,577-2,399 as Boston Briseno tallied a 348 series (178-170) and Xander Valle recorded a 144 and 194 for Defiance.
On the girls side, Celina earned a 2,377-1,759 victory over the visiting Bulldogs. Savannah Roth rolled games of 145 and 165 to lead the way for DHS.
Defiance will return to action in its league finale at Ottawa-Glandorf’s Highland Lanes on Monday before competing in the WBL Tournament on Friday, Feb. 5 at Van Wert.
At Plaza Lanes
Boys
Celina (2,577) - Britt Hole 193-159; Kaleb Fishbaugh 201-216; Alex Lehman 177-173; Isaac Garrett 163-150; Marcus Rable 136; Celina Baker 879.
Defiance (2,399) - Boston Briseno 178-170; Dylan Smith 144; Rhees Andrew 174-142; Jayden Hernandez 143; Xander Valle 144-194; Trey Siler 165; Defiance Baker 798.
Girls
Celina (2,377) - Toni Posada 119; Emma Whistler 179-127; Ashtyn Huber 173-185; Madison Harden 185-179; Audree Gray 159-195; McKenzie Houts 127; Celina Baker 749.
Defiance (1,759) - Malea Carolus 101-102; McKailyn Shock 116-105; Allayna Lavigne 110-109; Taylor Crigger 101-135; Savannah Roth 145-165; Defiance Baker 570.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,215) - Joey Boden 144; Seth Hathaway 160; Lee Hogrefe 181-159; Josh Hoops 142-224; Trent Mueller 162-170; Aaron Walters 213-181; Patrick Henry Baker 479.
North Baltimore (1,840) - AJ Trach 142-137; Alex Trout 101-152; Tyler Bowen 107-101; Logan Keller 169-163; Hunter Baker 156-204; North Baltimore Baker 408.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.