The Defiance boys and girls bowling teams traveled to Ottawa on Tuesday and came back with wins over the Titans in WBL bowling.
The boys team scored a 2,792-2,656 win. Boston Briseno rolled a 408 series for the Bulldogs.
The girls team picked up a close 2,038-1,997 win. Ottawa-Glandorf closed the gap in the Baker games, winning the five games 753-695.
Savannah Roth had a 354 series for Defiance.
At Ottawa Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,792) – Boston Briseno 245-163; Dylan Smith 200-154; Rhees Andrews 238-156; Jayden Hernandez 182-193; Xander Valle 188-192. Baker Totals 881.
Ottawa-Glandorf (2,656) – Justin Yeager 208-233; Brayden Maas 157-172; Brendt Utrup 193-201; Sean Kelley 171-186; Sub 1 125-124. Baker Totals 886.
Girls
Defiance (2,038) – Malea Carolus 125-114; McKailyn Shock 114-123; Allayna Lavigne 109-109; Taylor Crigger 134-161; Savannah Roth 186-168. Baker Totals 695.
Ottawa-Glandorf (1,997) – Paige Compton 124-100; Bekah Compton 106; Katie Fawcett 146; Delanie Loop 160-113; Jaydyn Johns 106-145; Willow Hoorman 119-125. Baker Totals 753.
