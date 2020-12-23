BRYAN — Dylan Smith rolled games of 231 and 204 for a 435 series to help Defiance score a 2,574-2,454 win over Bryan in a boys bowling match Tuesday at Bryan Lanes.
Jayden Hernandez followed right behine Smith, rolling games of 218 and 213.
Bryan was led by games of 232 and 180 from Matt Meade.
The Bears cut into the lead by scoring 203-212-193 in the Baker games.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,574) — Boston Briseno 180-234; Dylan Smith 231-204; Rhees Andrews 184-194; Jayden Hernandez 218-213; Xander Valle 222; Sub 1 158. Baker Totals 536.
Bryan (2,454) — Isaac Stoy 171; Zane Laurin 170-157; Caleb Muhe 215-140; Matt Meade 232-180; Dominic Boothman 179-220; Iestyn Siders 182. Baker Totals 608.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.