Defiance boys and girls bowling swept Tinora on Tuesday night in their opening match of the season at Defiance Recreational Bowling Alley.

The Defiance boys (1-0) won 1,818-1,629 behind rounds of 183 and 238 from Boston Briseno. Andrews Rheese also rolled a 181 and 209 to help lift the Bulldogs over the Rams.

For Tinora (1-1), they were led by Trevor Loellen who had the highest total of both teams with rounds of 229 and 203. Eric Lichtenwald rolled a solid round of 198 in the first game but rolled a 128 in the second.

On the girls side, Defiance’s (1-0) Savannah Roth led the way rolling rounds of 155 and 194 for a 1,281-1,049 victory. Malea Carolus was second on the team with a 149 and 145.

For the Rams (0-2), Taylor Crisser led them with rounds of 175-167.

At Defiance Recreational Bowling Alley

Boys

Defiance (1818) — Boston Briseno 183-238; Trey Siler 160-166; Aden Santana 182-142; Andrews Rheese 181-209; Xander Valley 178-178.

Tinora (1629) — Issaac Fenter 152-106; Elijiah Goliver 161-173; Eric Lichtenwald 199-128; Trevor Loellen 229-203.

Girls

Defiance (1281) — Malea Carolus 149-145; McKailyn Shock 116-117; Hayleigh Jones 95; Tamorie Nealy 131-126; Savannah Roth 155-194; Katelyn Leblo 53.

Tinora (1049) — Anya Dunno 159-104; Hannah Gerschote 105-69; Kaylee Shank 148-122; Taylor Crisser 175-167.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments