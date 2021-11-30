Defiance boys and girls bowling swept Tinora on Tuesday night in their opening match of the season at Defiance Recreational Bowling Alley.
The Defiance boys (1-0) won 1,818-1,629 behind rounds of 183 and 238 from Boston Briseno. Andrews Rheese also rolled a 181 and 209 to help lift the Bulldogs over the Rams.
For Tinora (1-1), they were led by Trevor Loellen who had the highest total of both teams with rounds of 229 and 203. Eric Lichtenwald rolled a solid round of 198 in the first game but rolled a 128 in the second.
On the girls side, Defiance’s (1-0) Savannah Roth led the way rolling rounds of 155 and 194 for a 1,281-1,049 victory. Malea Carolus was second on the team with a 149 and 145.
For the Rams (0-2), Taylor Crisser led them with rounds of 175-167.
At Defiance Recreational Bowling Alley
Boys
Defiance (1818) — Boston Briseno 183-238; Trey Siler 160-166; Aden Santana 182-142; Andrews Rheese 181-209; Xander Valley 178-178.
Tinora (1629) — Issaac Fenter 152-106; Elijiah Goliver 161-173; Eric Lichtenwald 199-128; Trevor Loellen 229-203.
Girls
Defiance (1281) — Malea Carolus 149-145; McKailyn Shock 116-117; Hayleigh Jones 95; Tamorie Nealy 131-126; Savannah Roth 155-194; Katelyn Leblo 53.
Tinora (1049) — Anya Dunno 159-104; Hannah Gerschote 105-69; Kaylee Shank 148-122; Taylor Crisser 175-167.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.