DESHLER — Bryan boys bowling triumphed over Patrick Henry at Deshler Lanes on Tuesday while the Patriot girls were able to get the upper hand over the Golden Bears.
Dakota Brandenberry led the way for Bryan on the boy's side in a 2,473-2,292 victory rolling the best score of the night in his first game with a 255 and following that up with a 203. Caleb Muhe started his night out with a 161 and then followed that up with a 202.
For Patrick Henry, they were led by Seth Hathaway who rolled 194 and 206. Josh Hoops had the best round of the night for the Patriots rolling a 223 in his second game after rolling a 133 in the first.
For the girls Zayne Kuessel rolled a 202 and 187 to help lead the Patriots to a 2,264-2,174 win. Angeline Parsons had a good night as well rolling a 171 and 204.
Bryan was led by the best girls bowler of the match in Faith Harding who rolled a 203 in her first game and topped it in her second with a 213.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Bryan (2,473) - LeLyn Boothman 201-157; Dakota Brandenberry 255-203; Matt Meade 168-190; Caleb Muhe 161-202; Iestyn Siders 168-175. Bryan Baker 593.
Patrick Henry (2,292) - Seth Hathaway 194-206; Josh Hoops 133-223; Austin Lammers 156; Josh Munding 120; Tyler Piercefield 185-192; Cyrus Wyss 149-189. PH Baker 555.
Girls
Bryan (2,174) - Kyah Davis 170-146; Haylie Federspiel 161-141; Jessica Federspiel 145-109; Ashley Gymonprez 173-154; Faith Harding 203-213. Bryan Baker 559.
Patrick Henry (2,264) - Rachel Breece 153-154; Sarah Breece 158-166; Paige Chio 180-127; Zayne Kuesel 202-187; Angeline Parsons 171-204. PH Baker 562.
