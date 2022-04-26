Wayne Trace 4, Paulding 2
PAULDING — Allen Minck went the distance on the mound while also driving in a pair of runs for the Raiders, which have won nine straight and can clinch a share of the league crown with a win against Antwerp on Thursday or against Tinora next week.
Logan Tope had two base knocks for the Panthers while Jacob Martinez laced a double.
Wayne Trace 002 110 0 - 4 9 3
Paulding 101 000 0 - 2 5 2
Records: Wayne Trace 13-1 (5-0 GMC), Paulding 8-6 (3-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jacob Martinez (5 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Reid Johanns.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Allen Minck 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Tyler Davis 2 singles; Cale Winans double; Cooper Wenzlick double. (Paulding) - Logan Tope 2 singles; Jacob Martinez double.
Hicksville 5, Ayersville 2
HICKSVILLE — Aaron Klima struck out seven over six innings for Hicksville in the Aces’ first GMC victory of the season, a 5-2 win over county rival Ayersville.
Klima drove in two of the five runs for the Aces while Austin Sanders rapped a pair of base hits as Klima and Jackson Bergman combined to hold the Pilots to two singles on the day.
Ayersville 000 000 2 - 2 2 3
Hicksville 001 031 x - 5 6 0
Records: Hicksville 4-5 (1-5 GMC), Ayersville 7-8 (1-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Aaron Klima (6 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Jackson Bergman.
Losing pitcher: Abe DeLano (4 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ben Amoroso.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Austin Sanders 2 singles; Aaron Klima 2 RBIs.
Fairview 11, Edgerton 4
SHERWOOD — Eli Shininger went the distance on the bump for Fairview, backed up by 11 hits in the Apaches’ 11-4 league win over Edgerton.
Shininger struck out four and scattered seven hits in the victory while connecting for a double. Adam Lashaway tripled while Ethan Grant drove in a pair of runs.
Cole Meyer and Corey Everetts each had two hits in the setback for the Bulldogs.
Edgerton 400 000 0 - 4 7 3
Fairview 300 404 x - 11 11 3
Records: Fairview 8-7 (2-3 GMC), Edgerton 3-11 (0-6 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Eli Shininger (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Nathan Swank (4 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jayson Schliesser.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Cole Meyer single, double; Corey Everetts 2 singles. (Fairview) - Adam Lashaway single, triple; Samuel Clemens 2 singles; Eli Shininger double, 2 runs; Ethan Grant double, 2 RBIs; Brady Karzynow 2 runs.
Archbold 6, Liberty Center 1
LIBERTY CENTER — Archbold’s DJ Newman mowed down 18 Liberty Center batters via strikeout in the Bluestreaks’ 6-1 road league victory.
Newman allowed three hits, two walks and one unearned run in the dominant day for Archbold, which had six different players record hits.
Archbold 000 222 0 - 6 6 0
L. Center 000 010 0 - 1 3 4
Records: Archbold 6-5 (2-2 NWOAL), Liberty Center 5-5 (2-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 18 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (7 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Jayden Seiler double. (Liberty Center) - 3 singles.
Bryan 8, Maumee 6
MAUMEE — Maumee countered a five-run fourth inning from Bryan with five runs over the next two frames to snap the Bears’ five-game win streak with an 8-6 home win.
Ethan Psurny and Lazarus Lane each had two base hits for the Golden Bears while freshman Carter Dominique tripled.
Bryan 000 501 0 - 6 10 5
Maumee 012 320 x - 8 7 2
Records: Maumee 5-8, Bryan 8-4.
Winning pitcher: Zach Gronau (7 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landon Shilling (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Quinn Brown, Noah Huard.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Ethan Psurny 2 singles; Lazarus Lane 2 singles; Carter Dominique triple, 2 RBIs; Noah Huard double. (Maumee) - Ayden McCarthy 2 singles; Chase Maulucci 2 runs; Dylan Riley 2 runs; Zach Gronau 2 RBIs.
Toledo CC 2, Wauseon 0
WAUSEON — Wauseon battled gamely with visiting Toledo Central Catholic but a late insurance run sealed a 2-0 win for the Irish.
Tyson Rodriguez had three of the team’s four hits on the night for Wauseon, including a double.
Toledo CC 000 100 1 - 2 5 1
Wauseon 000 000 x - 0 4 2
Records: Toledo Central Catholic 3-6, Wauseon 4-10.
Winning pitcher: Brayden Tressler (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Evan Bauer (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Toledo CC) - Brian Bishop 2 singles, 3 steals; Jace Sanchez double. (Wauseon) - Tyson Rodriguez 2 singles, double.
Patrick Henry 3, McComb 2
MCCOMB — Patrick Henry rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning to stave off defeat and topped McComb 3-2 in nine innings.
Aiden Behrman struck out five of the eight batters he faced in the final two frames to earn the victory for the Patriots. Houston Miranda had three base knocks while Nash Meyer doubled.
P. Henry 000 000 201 - 3 9 4
McComb 000 020 000 - 2 12 2
Records: Patrick Henry 8-3, McComb 3-3.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Landon Johnson.
Losing pitcher: Braydon Shoop (2.1 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Mason Holman.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Houston Miranda 3 singles; Nash Meyer single, double; Aiden Behrman 2 runs. (McComb) - Daniel Rader 3 singles; Blake Wittenmyer 2 singles, double; Camden Glaser 2 singles; Grant Dishong 2 singles.
North Central 6, Montpelier 2
PIONEER — North Central clinched at least a share of its first Buckeye Border Conference championship since 2014, plating three runs in the sixth inning to seal a 6-2 win over Montpelier.
Colton Hicks struck out nine in a complete-game win for the Eagles, which can secure the league crown outright with a win over Holgate on Thursday in Pioneer. Hicks also connected for a homer, driving in three of NC’s six runs.
Easten Richmond and David Bowman each had two-baggers for the Locos.
Montpelier 000 020 0 - 2 6 2
N. Central 020 103 x - 6 6 2
Records: North Central 9-5 (6-0 BBC), Montpelier 5-5 (3-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Colton Hicks (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (4 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Easten Richmond.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Easten Richmond double, 2 RBIs; David Bowman double. (North Central) - Sam Wheeler 4 singles; Colton Hicks home run, 3 RBIs.
Stryker 9, Fayette 1
FAYETTE — Stryker broke open a tie ballgame with eight runs in the final two frames to down Fayette 9-1 for its first win of the year.
Daniel Donovan held the Eagles without an earned run in a complete-game win, fanning five. Jacob Myers tallied four steals and two base knocks while Levi Barnum drove in four runs.
Shane Maginn took the hard-luck loss, striking out 10 over seven innings.
Stryker 100 003 5 - 9 8 3
Fayette 010 000 0 - 1 2 4
Records: Stryker 1-11 (1-5 BBC), Fayette 2-6 (0-6 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Daniel Donovan (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Shane Maginn (7 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Jacob Myers 2 singles, 3 runs, 4 steals; Gavin LaBo 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 steals; Levi Barnum 2 singles, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 3 steals; Teyvon Harris triple; Logan Stuckey double. (Fayette) - 2 singles.
Pettisville 11, Hilltop 10
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville moved into a tie for third in the league standings with a wild 11-10 BBC triumph over Hilltop.
Gideon Myers had a pair of base knocks for the Blackbirds, which rallied from a 5-1 hole after one inning and a 9-5 lead through 5.5 innings.
Cameron Schlosser connected for two doubles in the setback for the Cadets.
Hilltop 500 131 0 - 10 9 5
Pettisville 104 500 1 - 11 7 8
Records: Pettisville 3-7 (3-2 BBC), Hilltop 3-10 (1-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Josh Norr (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Gideon Myers.
Losing pitcher: Raace Haynes (2.1 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Wade Wagner.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Cameron Schlosser 2 doubles, 2 runs; Andyn Haynes 2 singles; Wade Wagner 2 singles, 3 runs. (Pettisville) - Gideon Myers 2 singles; Luke VanDenBerghe 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Josh Basselman 3 RBIs; Johnny Fenton 2 runs; Augustine Vallejo 2 runs.
Kalida 7, Fort Jennings 1
KALIDA — Kalida’s Carson Klausing held Fort Jennings to three hits over six frames, helping the Wildcats to a 7-1 win in PCL action.
Klausing helped his own cause with a double and two RBIs in the victory for the Wildcats.
Ft. Jennings 000 001 0 - 1 4 3
Kalida 210 400 x - 7 5 2
Records: Kalida 10-6 (3-2 PCL), Fort Jennings 3-6 (2-3 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jarron Swick (4 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) - 4 singles. (Kalida) - Carson Klausing double, 2 RBIs.
