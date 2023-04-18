Wayne Trace 8, Ayersville 1
HAVILAND — Outside of a solo home run in the fourth inning, Wayne Trace pitcher Breven Anderson shut down Ayersville en route to an 8-1 win over the Pilots on Tuesday to stay unbeaten in the Green Meadows Conference.
Anderson struck out a dozen with no walks and just three hits allowed for the Raiders, which got a home run and double off the bat of Evan Crosby.
Weston McGuire connected for the longball in the setback for the Pilots.
Ayersville 000 100 0 - 1 3 6
W. Trace 023 030 x - 8 9 2
Records: Wayne Trace 9-1 (4-0 GMC), Ayersville 5-4-1 (1-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (4.2 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Lucas Fishpaw.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire home run. (Wayne Trace) - Evan Crsoby double, home run, 3 RIs; Tucker Antoine 2 singles; Cale Winans 2 singles; Tyler Head double, 2 runs; Kyle Forrer 2 runs.
Paulding 11, Fairview 4
PAULDING — Ethan Foltz was dominant on the mound and at the plate for Paulding in an 11-4 home league win.
Foltz struck out 13 in a complete-game win for the Panthers while also lacing three hits, including a double, with a pair of steals. Isaac Reeb also added three base knocks.
Jackson Grine had two singles and drove in three of the four runs for the Apaches.
Fairview 002 000 2 - 4 8 2
Paulding 103 124 x - 11 11 3
Records: Paulding 7-7 (2-2 GMC), Fairview 5-7 (1-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ethan Foltz (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Elijah Arend (3 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Eli Shininger.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Breaven Williams single, double; Jackson Grine 2 singles, 3 RBIs. (Paulding) - Ethan Foltz 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Isaac Reeb 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Jacob Martinez 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Kane Jones 3 runs, 2 steals; Casey Agler 2 RBIs.
Antwerp 6, Hicksville 1
HICKSVILLE — Antwerp evented its conference record with a 6-1 road win over Route 49 rival Hicksville.
Ethan Lichty struck out nine in five innings of work for the Archers while also leading the team with three hits, including a double. Derek Hines ripped two doubles as well.
Aaron Klima connected for a pair of two-baggers in the setback for Hicksville.
Antwerp 130 000 2 - 6 11 0
Hicksville 000 010 0 - 1 6 1
Records: Antwerp 4-7 (2-2 GMC), Hicksville 5-6 (0-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ethan Lichty (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Camden Fuller.
Losing pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (6 innings, 6 runs, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Brant Langham.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Ethan Lichty 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Derek Hines 2 doubles; Parker Moore 2 singles; Camden Fuller 2 RBIs. (Hicksville) - Aaron Klima 2 doubles; David Taylor 2 singles.
Liberty Center 13, Swanton 1
SWANTON — Liberty Center scored 10 of its 13 runs in the final three innings to surge past host Swanton 13-1 in NWOAL action.
Landon Amstutz held Swanton to just two hits and no earned runs, fanning eight in the victory. Amstutz added three hits, including a double, while swiping two bases.
Lucas Bloom took the loss for the Bulldogs, striking out six.
L. Center 201 042 4 - 13 10 2
Swanton 001 000 0 - 1 2 2
Records: Liberty Center ( NWOAL), Swanton ( NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Landon Amstutz (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lucas Bloom (5 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Caleb Ostrander, Drew Smigelski, Drake Harris.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz 2 singles, double, 4 runs, 2 steals; Landen Kruse 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Zac Weaver triple, 2 runs; Zander Zeiter 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Zane Zeiter 2 RBIs. (Swanton) - 2 singles.
Perrysburg 7, Wauseon 1
WAUSEON — Perrysburg scored six runs in the third inning to run away with a 7-1 non-league road victory over Wauseon.
The Indians managed just three hits and a run in the contest with Eli Delgado clubbing a double while Tyson Rodriguez took the loss on the mound, going three innings.
Perrysburg saw Connor Kessinger throw all five three-hit innings.
Perrysburg 016 000 - 7 9 1
Wauseon 100 00x - 1 3 1
Records: Wauseon 6-4, Perrysburg
Winning pitcher: Connor Kessinger (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Tyson Rodriguez (3 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Cooper Balser.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) - Matt Hubbard double, single, 2 RBIs; Parker Faris double; Quinn Weber double, single; Matt Gast 2 singles, 2 runs. (Wauseon) - Eli Delgado double.
Holgate 15, Stryker 2
HOLGATE — Holgate tagged on 15 runs in four innings to run rule Buckeye Border Conference rival Stryker 15-2 in five innings and keep sole possession of first place in conference play.
The Tigers now sit at 4-0 in the conference with two games left to play. Abe Kelly and Austin Medina had two doubles in the win while Dylan Boecker notched a triple and a two-bagger. All three had 2 RBIs.
Jacob Thome struck out 11 and gave up just four hits in five innings on the mound for the Tigers.
Stryker 101 00 - 2 4 2
Holgate 307 5x - 15 10 2
Records: Holgate 5-3, 4-0 BBC; Stryker 2-7, 2-2 BBC.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Thome (5 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jacob Cadwell (3 innings, 6 hits, 10 runs, 9 earned, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: Gavin LaBo.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Daniel Donovan double, single; Jacob Myers double. (Holgate) - Abe Kelly 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Austin Medina 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Jacob Thome double, single, 2 RBIs; Dylan Boecker triple, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
North Central 15, Fayette 1
FAYETTE — North Central scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to force a 15-1 run rule victory over Fayette and stay locked in a tie for second place in the BBC.
Sam Moore went all six innings for North Central and gave up just two hits while striking out nine and walking three. Wyatt Mitchell took the loss in five innings of work for Fayette. Kenneth Smeltzer and Quin Burt each logged three-hit days with Burt driving in two runs while Cohen Meyers drove in three runs.
N. Central 321 125 x - 15 13 0
Fayette 000 010 x - 1 2 5
Records: North Central 7-4, 3-1; Fayette 3-5, 0-4
Winning pitcher: Sam Moore (6 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Mitchell (5 innings, 11 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Skyler Lester.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Kenneth Smeltzer double, 2 singles; Cohen Meyers double, single, 3 RBIs; Johnny Hicks double, single; Connor Gendron double; Quin Burt 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Sam Moore 3 RBIs; Ben Pettit 2 RBIs. (Fayette) - 2 hits.
Edon 10, Pettisville 1
PETTISVILLE — Edon scored seven runs in the first two innings and got six innings of two-hit, shutout ball from Christian Owens on the mound in a 10-1 defeat of Pettisville.
Owens struck out three and walked two to earn the victory for the Bombers and push them to 3-1 in the BBC, tied for second with North Central. Caden Bishop was served the loss for the Blackbirds.
Kyler Sapp drove in two runs and scored three times while Owens, Garrett Skiles and Carter Kiess each had multi-hit outings.
Edon 250 020 1 - 10 6 1
Pettisville 000 000 1 - 1 4 12
Records: Edon 4-8, 3-1 BBC; Pettisville 0-9, 0-4 BBC
Winning pitcher: Christian Owens (6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Chris Joice.
Losing pitcher: Caden Bishop (1.1 innings, 3 hits, 7 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Luke Horning, Karter Zachrich, Kaleb Wyse.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Garrett Skiles double, single; 2 runs; Max Radabaugh 2 runs; Kyler Sapp 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Christian Owens 2 singles; Wade Parrish 2 RBIs; Carter Kiess 2 singles. (Pettisville) - 4 hits
Kalida 11, Fort Jennings 5
FORT JENNINGS — Kalida was unblemished in the error column and took advantage of five Fort Jennings miscues in an 11-5 Putnam County League win.
Bubba Smith had three knocks, including a double, for the Wildcats as Kalida pulled away with five runs in the seventh inning. Carson Klausing struck out nine in five frames to earn the win.
Kalida 101 103 5 - 11 14 0
Fort Jennings 101 020 1 - 5 10 5
Records: Kalida 8-2 (4-0 PCL), Fort Jennings 2-7 (1-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (5 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Drew Buss.
Losing pitcher: Jarron Swick (5.2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 11 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Bubba Smith 2 singles, double; Jacob Siebeneck single, double, 2 RBIs; Carson Klausing 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jaden Smith 2 RBIs. (Fort Jennings) - Carson Gilchriest 2 singles, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Owen Calvelage single, double; Bryce Gasser 2 singles; Brandt Menke double.
Leipsic 10, Miller City 7
MILLER CITY — Miller City was unable to make an early 6-4 lead stand up, falling to 0-3 in the PCL with a 10-7 loss to visiting Leipsic.
Brent Koenig and Ethan Barlage each had two base knocks for the Wildcats, which committed four errors in the setback.
Leipsic 022 004 2 - 10 7 3
Miller City 105 010 0 - 7 9 4
Records: Leipsic 5-5 (3-1 PCL), Miller City 7-7 (0-3 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Nick Schroeder (4.2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Quin Schroeder.
Losing pitcher: Thomas Weis (2 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Brent Koenig.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Tyler Lammers double, triple; Ethan Zeisloft 2 singles; Tommy Offenbacher double. (Miller City) - Brent Koenig 2 singles; Ethan Barlage 2 singles.
